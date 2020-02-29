Register
02:15 GMT29 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks next to Likud party election campaign banners, one depicting party leader Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the other depicting Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party and Ahmad Tibi, co-leader of the Joint List, an Arab party, in Jerusalem February 20, 2020

    Israel ‘Probably Looking at Fourth Elections’ As Netanyahu Indictments Scare Away Coalitions

    © REUTERS / AMMAR AWAD
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/52/1078415257_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5c055bf83cd2c380702eae7ed4a22948.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002291078435223-israel-probably-looking-at-fourth-elections-as-netanyahu-indictments-scare-away-coalitions/

    Despite the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges, his Likud party is expected to tie with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party during Monday’s election, the country’s third since April 2019, David Sheen, an independent writer and filmmaker, told Sputnik.

    The latest election polls published Friday reveal that the center-left political coalition, led by Blue and White, and the Likud-led right-wing bloc are predicted to tie at 33 Knesset seats each, meaning they will fall short of the 61-seat majority threshold necessary to form a government. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/israeli-elections-on-monday-third-time-s
    In a desperate effort to gain seats in the Knesset, Netanyahu has tried to make deals with smaller Israeli political parties. In late February, the prime minister raised eyebrows when he attempted to get two far-right political parties, Jewish Home and Jewish Power, to merge. The groups have long supported violence against Palestinians and the expulsion of Arabs from the contested territories as well as Israel. According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu has urged right-wing parties to band together to increase the number of seats right-wing parties will get in the Knesset and to prevent independent factions from taking votes away from right-wing allies.

    Sheen told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker that Netanyahu had approached Jewish Power leader Michael Ben-Ari, “saying, ‘Hey, I’ll give you a million dollars and I will secure seats for you within my party. We’ll fuse our two parties together.’ That, to me, is beyond scandalous. This is a new level of scandal.”

    “Netanyahu is reaching everywhere he can to scrape a seat or half a seat from every direction, even if it means reaching out to the most unlikely, to the most far-extremist factors in the election,” he said.

    Netanyahu on Sunday also said that his government is looking into legalizing marijuana for recreational use - a move that Sheen believes is in an attempt to gain support ahead of the election.

    “Maybe it will give him one extra seat here, one extra seat there. But even with all of those seats put together, he still doesn’t have 60 … So, the truth is, we are probably looking at fourth elections,” Sheen speculated.

    In January, Netanyahu was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases, which means he will likely continue to struggle to form a right-wing majority coalition.

    “Netanyahu is still charged with corruption crimes, serious corruption crimes, and this is the main reason that the power brokers on either side of him aren’t willing to sit with him in a government, are denying him those extra seats he needs. In recent days, other ministers in his government have also been named in corruption cases,” Sheen explained.

    In December 2019, the Israeli Cabinet approved United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Litzman’s elevation to health minister. According to the Guardian, Liztman is accused of interfering in the extradition case of Malka Leifer, an Israeli-Australian citizen who is being accused of child sex abuse at a school in Melbourne, Australia. Litzman is alleged to have forced psychiatrists to change their reports on Leifer so that a court would find her unfit to stand trial over the charges, the Times of Israel reported.

    “This health minister is accused of helping cover up and allowing this person [Leifer] to stay in the country and prevent them from being extradited back to Australia to face charges for these rapes,” Sheen noted.

    In fact, Sheen believes there’s a cult-like support of Netanyahu in Israel.

    “Sadly, I would say that we have gotten to the point that there’s kind of a cult around Netanyahu, and many Israeli people see him as kind of a cult messiah figure. No matter how many scandals he is mired down in … no matter how much mud he is caked up with, they still love him. It’s incredible, the fact that no matter how much bad blood he has and no matter how much dirt he does, he still rises to the top,” Sheen told Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump’s So-Called Middle East Peace Plan ‘Greenlit’ Israel’s ‘Apartheid,’ ‘Land Theft’ - Journo
    Netanyahu Rival Fires Adviser, Who Allegedly Called Him 'Danger to Israel' Ahead of 2 March Vote
    Videos: Multiple Rockets Deployed Near Several Communities in Southern Israel
    Israel Closes 2 Gaza Strip Border Crossings Following Rocket Attacks
    Jordan to Work With Israel Regardless of Who Is At the Helm - Analyst
    Tags:
    Blue and White Party, Knesset, Benny Gantz, Likud, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse