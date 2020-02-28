Register
28 February 2020
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of lower house of the parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2020

    Left Party MPs Press Criminal Charges Against Merkel Over Soleimani Killing

    © REUTERS / ANNEGRET HILSE
    Opinion
    0 30
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/49/1078244949_0:194:1779:1194_1200x675_80_0_0_7fe81a8a948c0962221e532d505bd308.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002281078432909-left-party-mps-press-criminal-charges-against-merkel-over-soleimanis-killing/

    Eight Bundestag Left Party MPs filed a lawsuit against members of Germany’s Federal Government with the Public Prosecutor General's Office regarding the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani. Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of her government are accused of “aiding and abetting in the murder by omission”.

    Politicians of the left-wing faction in the Bundestag see the killing of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, as well as Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as a case for the Federal Prosecutor General's Office. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of her government are suspected of "aiding and abetting in murder", reads the criminal complaint filed on Thursday by the eight members of parliament at Sputnik's disposal.

    Soleimani was killed on 3 January near Baghdad International Airport by missiles launched from a US MQ-9 Reaper drone. He was the commander of the Iranian Al-Quds Brigades. The lawsuit also mentions the killing of an airport employee who happened to be in the vicinity and four other people in the motor convoy.

    The rationale behind this is that the killer drone attack may have been carried out using the relay station at the Ramstein Air Base, a United States Air Force base in Rhineland-Palatinate.

     

    Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a live broadcast speech, during a rally to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, 6 February 2019
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Trump Fears Nothing and Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Knows He Might Face Soleimani's Destiny - Analyst
    "This means that the unmanned aerial vehicle control systems ran from the USA via a submarine communications cable to Europe, through Ramstein as a relay station to the target area", explains one of the applicants, Member of the Bundestag Dr Alexander Neu (The Left Party).

    According to Neu, there are no other alternatives for signal transmission than through the submarine cable via Ramstein.

    He sees the Federal Government as jointly responsible for the assassination because the government is complicit "if it is responsible for ensuring that the guest, namely the USA, abides by international law while in Germany".

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to deliver a special address at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    Germany’s Merkel Rules Out Forming Federal Coalition With AfD

    The MP argues his position referring to a decision of the Higher Administrative Court of North Rhine-Westphalia. In its decision of 19 March 2019 (4 A 1361/15), the court ordered the Federal Government to ensure that Ramstein Air Base is not used by the US for drone attacks in violation of international law.

    "The German Federal Government has reacted to this ruling by inaction and apparently continued to allow unrestricted use of the Ramstein base despite the international legal resonance. In doing so, it has made it possible for the US to continue using Ramstein as it has already done for numerous previous drone attacks", the disarmament expert stresses.

    However, Neu is at the same time sceptical that there will be investigations or legal proceedings: "The rule of law is characterised by the separation of powers. And the separation of powers is not quite as far advanced in Germany as one would like to convey to the public. We assume that the Federal Prosecutor General will receive instructions from the Ministry of Justice to refrain from even starting the proceedings because he is subordinate to the Ministry of Justice", the MP concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

