Register
18:34 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: A sign for the World 5G Exhibition is seen in Beijing, China November 22, 2019.

    China May Take Over New Segment of European 5G Market

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107843/17/1078431705_0:0:3104:1746_1200x675_80_0_0_0dbbc9434c97a050bba600795080e6c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002281078432138-china-may-take-over-new-segment-of-european-5g-market/

    The first Huawei 5G mobile base station plant both outside of China, and in Europe, is scheduled to be built in France. The plant will produce other equipment as well, considering the needs of the European market. This was announced on 27 February at a press conference in Paris.

    Huawei President Liang Hua didn't mention either the plant's location or the production start date. The project is being discussed with the French government and local authorities. The plant will provide France with 500 new jobs; it will also give Europe about €1 billion per year worth of equipment. At the initial stage, the Chinese corporation wants to invest €200 million in the project.

    Mobile base stations to be manufactured in France are not considered the core of the 5G network infrastructure. Meanwhile, commenting on Huawei's new plans, France Presse noted that the Chinese corporation, which had suffered from the Beijing-Washington trade war, was closely monitoring Europe. Huawei is trying to make up for lost business in the US.

    For its part, Reuters reported that French President Emmanuel Macron's reaction to Huawei's decision is not yet clear. He is courting foreign investors and at the same time warning of China's invasion of the EU economy.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © CC0
    US Department of Defense to Begin Testing 5G Tech Prototypes

    The duality and indecision of the French authorities in the context of the US global war against Huawei is reflected in the position of the French mobile operators. France hasn't yet started deploying 5G networks, but Orange, the state-controlled operator, has already chosen Nokia and Ericsson, Huawei's European rivals, as its partners. Meanwhile, the smaller operators, Bouygues Telecom and SFR Altice Europe, whose existing networks are highly dependent on Huawei equipment, are waiting for Paris to clarify its position on Huawei.
    Sputnik talked to Zhou Rong from the People's University of China to discuss the prospects of the Chinese company's new project in France as well as the possible consequences of its implementation for the European market.

    "Emmanuel Macron's statements usually depend on the actual situation. Now, as the situation aggravates between France and the United States, he speaks in support of Huawei. If US-French relations soften, his tone may change. Almost all foreign operators note Huawei's strengths. Huawei's technical solutions and offers are more acceptable and economical; value for money is very good. In this sense, French companies that already use Huawei technology and hope to continue this cooperation are lobbying their interests to have projects with Huawei approved. However, even if France approves the use of Huawei technology, cooperation with the Chinese company may still be limited in areas related to defence and security," the expert said.

    "Given the market conditions in Europe and with the consent of France, Germany will also support Huawei. We also remember that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already objected to Donald Trump on this issue. If the UK, France and Germany manage to agree on Huawei, Italy, Spain, Austria and other countries will have no reason to avoid cooperation. So far, the French side hasn't responded. We need to rely on Macron's ability to withstand US pressure. In addition to France, Huawei has chosen many other European countries for cooperation, including the Netherlands; the company wants to build plants there. Even if France's decision is not favourable for Huawei now, the Chinese company will still retain its advantages. It's unlikely that anything could prevent Huawei from entering the European market," Zhou Rong noted.

    According to RISS expert Mikhail Belyaev, the new project in France is China's serious step forward to consolidate in Europe's economic and social space.

    "China does this in the most effective way: it is fixed on one of the most sought-after technical areas of the future. Europe may be wary of China's growing influence. They understand that this is only the beginning of China's broad offensive in Europe. But, generally speaking, Europe has no other choice. No matter how high the historical achievements of Europe's technological development's are, of course, they are now inferior to both China and the United States in this area. And the future is a matter of technological excellence. For this reason, Europe has no choice but to cooperate with China," he said.

    This position, in particular, was reflected in a set of measures published by the EU in early February to minimize the possible risks associated with 5G networks construction. The document doesn't mention any specific companies, including Huawei, whose equipment is banned. The set of rules says that states have the sovereign right to introduce their own regulatory measures in telecommunications, as well as when choosing equipment suppliers.

    This approach is in tune with the UK choice. In late January, Boris Johnson's government decided that Huawei equipment can be used in radio access networks construction. In Germany, the government of Angela Merkel, which adheres to strict rules regarding foreign 5G equipment suppliers, also hasn't prohibited cooperation with Huawei.

    The EU flag and a smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration taken January 29, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    After Winter Comes Spring: Huawei Product Launch Impresses With Fresh 5G Devices, High Sales Growth

    Thus, Europe's consolidated position on 5G networks seems to emerge, generally running counter to tough US warnings. The United States is urging its allies to completely exclude Chinese suppliers, including Huawei, from 5G telecommunications infrastructure.

    At the same time, the US has started an extremely costly adventure against Huawei. On the day when Liang Hua announced China's new project in Europe, the US Senate unanimously voted to pay $1 billion to rural telecom operators to compensate for removing and replacing any Huawei and ZTE equipment in their networks. At the same time, it's reported that not all senators understand ​​the source of funding for these compensations, as well as of the real damage to both operators and ordinary consumers. By the way, it's more than just direct material losses when switching to more expensive equipment – this process will take at least two years.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Europe, 5G, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse