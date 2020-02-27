Register
17:42 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    'Feeling the Bern': Main Factors That Secure Sweeping Victories for Sanders in Democratic Primaries

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    340
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/82/1078298267_0:141:3069:1866_1200x675_80_0_0_df6e13d4324f65854d39536cf027903e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002271078420902-feeling-the-bern-main-factors-that-secure-sweeping-victories-for-sanders-in-democratic-primaries/

    After winning Nevada, New Hampshire and coming in second in Iowa, Bernie Sanders has good chances of coming out on top in South Carolina, according to polls. American academics have explained what's behind the impressive performance of the self-described democratic socialist in the US.

    On 29 February, South Carolina will kick off the fourth contest in the Democratic Party presidential primaries with Senator Bernie Sanders, the apparent frontrunner.

    On Tuesday night, Sanders received a great deal of criticism from his centrist rivals during the South Carolina debate dubbed by the US media as "messy" and "chaotic". Pete Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in the race, scolded the Vermont senator for his "socialist" agenda. At the same time, billionaire and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg referred to speculations about Russia's alleged "interference" to help Bernie's campaign.

    Meanwhile, the polls clearly indicate that Sanders is leading in South Carolina, outperforming his Democratic presidential primary opponents.

     

    National Recognition, Lookalike Rivals & Youth's Support

    American political commentators name several factors which laid the groundwork for the success of the self-described democratic socialist, adding that even his "cons" are playing into his hands.

    "I think the big thing that has changed this time for Sanders is that he's more nationally recognised", says Steve Utych, an assistant professor of political science at Boise State University. "Sanders support has been fairly remarkably steady over the 2020 cycle, suggesting that there's not a lot of new information about him that voters really need to base their decisions on. So, what I think is happening here, is that Sanders has a fairly decent base of support, and he isn't really losing any of that to other candidates since he has remained hovering around 20% in national polls since the start".

    He notes that the Vermont senator has a unique and clearly articulated agenda so that "most voters can quite easily understand what he is for, and what he is not for". In contrast, other Democratic candidates "have a hard time distinguishing themselves from one another".

    "It's hard to see another candidate running in a clear second place right now", the professor points out. "Because of this, it's hard for people who prefer someone more moderate to rally behind another candidate. This leads people who might prefer someone more moderate to really split their support between [Buttigieg, Biden, Bloomberg] and Klobuchar, making it difficult for any one of them to catch Sanders".

    The academic also emphasises the support Sanders is commanding among young voters who are "looking for someone to push more liberal policies". According to him, the Vermont senator's identification as a democratic socialist is "probably a big part of his appeal".

    Matthew Wilson, an associate professor of political science at Southern Methodist University, echoes Utych and suggests that "overwhelming support from young Democrats" is "the biggest thing that is fueling Bernie Sanders this time around".

    According to Harvard Kennedy School's 2019 spring national youth poll, while Bernie polled at 2% in 2016, three years later he managed to win over 31% of young voters.

    Explaining the phenomenon, Wilson cites the fact that "young voters have no memories of the Cold War, so the 'socialist' label does not carry the same negative weight with them that it does with their parents".

    "Surveys consistently show that Americans under 30 are less religious, less patriotic, less committed to free-market economics, and less concerned with America's global power than are older voters. All of these features play right into Sanders' message", he elaborates, adding that Sanders' controversial economic programme is "not daunting" for the youth "since they have so little wealth themselves".

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. February 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CHRIS KEANE
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. February 14, 2020.

    Five Major Factors Behind Sanders' Rise

    Bob Beatty, a political-science professor at Washburn University in Topeka, outlines five other factors behind the senator's impressive performance.

    First, Beatty draws attention to a consistent pattern which may have also played its role for Sanders: "History shows that candidates who have done well in previous primary contests can gain a later nomination", he says. "John McCain lost in 2000, won in 2008; Hillary Clinton lost in 2008, won in 2016; Mitt Romney lost in 2008, won in 2012".

    According to the political scientist, Sanders "had a leg up going into the 2020 contest and the media and party may have underestimated it".

    Second, Sanders has emerged as the only Democratic candidate who managed to put together "a coalition that can help him win both the nomination and a general election: younger voters, Latinos, Democrats, and increasingly, African Americans".

    The SurveyUSA election poll cited by Newsweek on 19 February indicated that Sanders leads nationwide among African American, Hispanic and Asian voters. In particular, the Vermont senator commands support from 41% of Hispanic voters, 31% black voters, 29% Asian voters, and 24% white Americans.

    Third, what others regard as Bernie's "cons" – "his age, his taking on the establishment, and his unconventional nature - are the very things which helped Trump in 2016, but were heckled by the media and establishment party members", Beatty presumes.

    Fourth, many of Sanders' basic ideas, which were largely seen as "radical" in 2016, are now in the Democratic mainstream, the professor highlights, referring to the increase in the minimum wage, universal health care, increased taxes on the rich, and the need to alleviate college debt.

    Fifth, Sanders addresses the aspiration of those who intensively dislike Donald Trump: Bernie's anti-establishment style "appeals to many voters who want someone who can take it to Trump directly", the political scientist remarks.

    Sanders Still Can be Stopped by Moderate Dems

    American conservatives are watching Bernie Sanders heading for nomination with scepticism and anxiety.

    ​On Wednesday, Fox News held an expert panel discussing whether the Vermont senator's "democratic socialism" is actually just "socialism". Revoking the Cold War-era image of the USSR, the observers presumed that Bernie would increase taxes "to ridiculous rates" which would eventually discourage US economic growth, kill job creation and competition in the US.

    Steve Utych agrees that "socialism" may not play well in a general election, adding that "there are fair accusations that, if elected, Sanders would not accomplish all he would set out to do".

    "There isn't a lot of nuance with Sanders - it's debatable whether that makes for a good president, but I do think it makes for a good candidate", he notes.

    For his part, Matthew Wilson believes that though Sanders "has cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination", the senator's position "is not as dominant as some have made it out to be".

    "Even in Nevada, a caucus, which tends to favour candidates with more committed followings, he was the first preference of only about a third of voters", Wilson highlights. "In Iowa and New Hampshire, his vote share was even less than that. He is benefitting tremendously from a fragmented field, and from the fact that so many more moderate candidates aspire to be the 'last man standing' against Sanders. This is the same dynamic that gave Trump the Republican nomination in 2016".

    According to the academic, "the moderate wing of the party still has a chance to stop Sanders" if the Super Tuesday contests "can winnow the field down to two or three candidates". Still, he admits that it's a big "if".

    Finally, it also depends "on how willing the Democratic Party is to deny Sanders the nomination, even with a plurality of delegates, at a contested convention", Wilson concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Infuriates Dems by Stating 'Unfair' to Say 'Everything Was Bad' in Castro's Cuba
    Bernie 2.0: All The Changes to Sanders’ Democratic Nomination Bid…Or Lack Thereof?
    How Dare You! Bernie Chastised by Twitter Users Over His Wife's Interview With "Russian TV"
    Bernie Sanders Slams Trump's Response to Delhi Violence as 'Failure of Leadership'
    Tags:
    Democratic Nomination, young voters, black voters, voters, Bernie Sanders, Democratic Primaries, South Carolina, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse