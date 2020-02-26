Register
18:12 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Staff sell masks at a Yifeng Pharmacy in Wuhan, Chin

    Other Countries Haven't Learnt Lesson From China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Academic

    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107821/13/1078211332_0:322:3066:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_2904ff58405793f94f1b147fdccf6ada.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002261078410671-other-countries-havent-learnt-lesson-from-china-amid-coronavirus-outbreak--academic/

    The US has begun preparing for a potential coronavirus epidemic within the country, after reported outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated this week. Washington fears that an epidemic could hurt global growth and weaken financial markets worldwide.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Dr Zheng Wang, an Associate Professor in Economics at De Montfort University.

    Dr Zheng Wang: What I worry most about, are things that happen outside of China - not only Japan but in Korea, Italy and other parts of the European Union as well as North America - but what I can see is that these countries haven't learnt the lesson from China that they should have.

    From what I see in the European Union, governments are starting very tough measures against this very contagious virus. In China, many people can contract the virus unknowingly; however, in many European countries, what I can see is that people don't take it very seriously.

    So I think all these countries have to take more severe measures to try to get this disease under control before it spreads to more people. And this is the most important thing so that it will not stand in the way of other important economic issues like trade talks, innovation and mutual agreements etc.

    Sputnik: You mentioned there about the impact it's having on financial markets; this follows new information this morning which revealed that world stocks tumbled for the fifth day after government and health authorities warned of a coronavirus pandemic. What effect is the coronavirus actually having on economies and stocks around the world?

    Dr Zheng Wang: If we look at China, it has had a huge impact on China, huge negative impact, but now as I said it's already regained much of the ground it has lost. Not only the disease itself is now more under control, but also people and workers are now already returning to their factories. China has lost almost two months of GDP but now because of tough measures all across China, which have been very effective, I think business eventually if given one month or two, will get back to order.

    From my experience last month, most face masks in European countries were sold to the general public as well as Chinese nationals living in these countries because there is a serious shortage of business in China. Now the disease is shifting from China to these countries. I'm not sure the public health sector will be available to tackle this. I think this is my major concern. We need to take the necessary measures to get people ready for an outbreak of the disease.

    Sputnik: In terms of measures that you spoke of there, what actions should we expect from governments and authorities outside of Asia, for example, governments in Italy, in South Korea, in Iran to actually stop the coronavirus from spreading further domestically?

    Dr Zheng Wang: I think what the Italian government is doing is correct. Looking at all the worst-hit towns and imposing temporary travel restrictions to stop the disease from further spread. I think I'm not sure about the other countries, but I think for many other countries other than China I think they'd probably face legal barriers.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to North Carolina from Washington
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    President Donald Trump Is Furious About Stock Markets Crashing Due to Coronavirus Fears - Report
     

    In China, because of the unique legal system, the government can get around to imposing very tough measures, so the country is now running like a ministry zone. People need to get a ticket to get out of their home to buy their essentials.

    I'm not sure this policy could be implemented in countries like the UK. I think the government needs to think about taking some legal actions to pass laws and some acts in parliament so that in case the worst ever happens; the country will have the legal, legitimate power to impose these sorts of temporary restrictions or travel restrictions.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    South Korea, economy, coronavirus, U.S, Italy, Europe, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse