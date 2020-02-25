Register
21:23 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The head of the Green party, Annalena Baerbock, and their party's top candidate in Hamburg state election, Katharina Fegebank, attend a news conference in reaction to the results of the Hamburg state elections, in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

    Hamburg State Elections Show Germany's Greens Victorious, CDU Trampled

    ANNEGRET HILSE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The recent elections in the German port city of Hamburg resulted in a victory for the Green party, following similar surge across the country, and a defeat for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) coming on the heels of a scandal in another regional vote.

    Earlier in February, the CDU voted with the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to elect Thuringia's state premier. Thomas Kemmerich of the Free Democratic Party won by one vote and was criticized heavily by relying on AfD, while the CDU also faced outrage over breaking the so-called cordon sanitaire around the right-wing party.

    HAMBURG RESULTS

    In Hamburg elections, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) secured 54 seats — fewer than needed for the majority in a 123-seat parliament and four seats down from the previous election, although still a better result than any other party.

    According to Imanuel Marcus, an analyst and journalist for The Berlin Spectator, originally from Hamburg, "[t]he SPD's victory is all about Hamburg and the Mayor."

    "During his years as Finance Senator, Peter Tschentscher was seen as a reliable politician who would persistently stick to his rather conservative approach. That is why even former CDU voters support him. Besides, Hamburg has been a red city state most of the time," Marcus said.

    The Green party, which was the SPD's coalition partner in the previous Hamburg government, surged from 15 seats to 33.

    "Regarding the Greens, the Hamburg victory is comparable to the situation on the federal level, in a way, since they are as strong in nationwide polls as they are in Hamburg. On the other hand the situation is not comparable at all: In Hamburg, the Greens doubled up, but did not manage to overtake Tschentscher, which is what they had wanted. On the national level, there is nothing to overtake, meaning the Greens are much stronger than the SPD already, which is why they are being seen as the CDU's future coalition partner," Marcus commented.

    Ulla Jelpke, a member of the Bundestag and a domestic affairs spokesperson for Die Linke (The Left) party sees the Greens' success in Hamburg as a continuation of the nationwide trend of the last several years.

    "It is normal since the question of climate change has come to the fore in the public interest. The Greens also benefit from the political climate created by 'Fridays for Future' [a climate strike movement founded by young activist Greta Thunberg]. Their voters coming from the traditional parties spectrum, simply ignore the Greens’ great sin — the approval of the NATO war against Yugoslavia and the introduction of Hartz IV [social welfare reduction] in the SPD Greens government by Chancellor [Gerhard] Schroeder," Jelpke said.

    Die Linke won 13 seats in the latest Hamburg election, an increase of two compared to the previous vote.

    Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU lost five seats, down from 20 in the previous election. CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak decried the results as "a bitter day" for the party, adding that the events in Thuringia "did not help."

     For Jelpke, the defeat of the CDU was "to be expected."

    "The local SPD is economically liberal and the dominant bourgeois party, while on the other hand, right-wing conservative and extreme right-wing forces support the AfD. Difficult for the CDU to position itself," Jelpke said.

    AFD UNDER SHADOW OF HANAU

    The AfD, known for its harsh stance on immigration,  ended up with seven seats, one fewer than in the previous election. According to Markus, the party is "declining."

    "At this stage, Hanau does hurt them and they know it. AfD representatives even started using the expression 'right-wing radical' in connection with the terror attack, in a cheap attempt to hide the fact that they are extremist right-wingers themselves," the analyst said, referring to a recent attack in the state of Hesse, which, according to the authorities, likely had racist motives.

    The AfD has condemned the shootings in Hanau. Patrick Moreau, a political scientist at the French National Centre for Scientific Research, argues that the Hanau shooter "has nothing to do with the AFD."

    "It is clear from all the documents seized that he was a conspiratorialist, American-style," Moreau said.

    AfD leader at the German parliament, Alexander Gauland, told reporters on Monday that the party had been "marginalized" and "baited." 

    The AfD won 94 seats in the federal parliament in a surprise upset in 2017, while the CDU and the SPD both suffered heavy losses.  However, next year, another federal election will offer a new test to the Germany's political landscape.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse