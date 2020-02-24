Register
21:54 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters hold signs demanding freedom for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in front of the Opera Garnier in Paris, France, 17 February 2020.

    UK Should Be 'Scared to Death' of Assange Extradition Over Public Backlash - Politician

    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107837/77/1078377776.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002241078396859-uk-should-be-scared-to-death-of-assange-extradition-over-public-backlash---politician/

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK government should be "scared to death" of a popular uproar over its treatment of the imprisoned founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, especially in the event of him being extradited to face espionage charges in the United States, Chris Marsden, the national secretary of the UK Socialist Equality Party, said.

    The remarks come amid Assange's extradition hearing that started on Monday at Woolwich Crown Court in the UK capital of London. Earlier in the day, dozens of WikiLeaks supporters gathered outside the court, carrying banners with messages such as "Don’t Extradite Assange" and "The Truth Will Win."

    According to Marsden, the accusations against Assange were effectively a "frame up" arguably motivated by Washington's desire to punish the whistleblower for his role in the publishing of materials implicating US forces in possible war crimes.

    "This is the trial of the century. It's an attempt to rail-road into prison a heroic figure who has exposed war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq and is now being framed up on espionage charges which will ensure he never sees the light of day again ... They should be scared to death of sending him to America because of the ferocity of the public response," the politician said during a protest outside Woolwich Magistrates Court.

    According to Marsden, everyone knows that it is a show trial, but the intent of those protesting near the court is to put maximum pressure on the state apparatus to ensure Assange's freedom.

    "Now the issue is going to be fought out in court, the eye's of the world are on these proceedings, and the more the truth comes out the more opinion will be polarized and the greater the possibility of a mass mobilization in defense of Julian Assange," he added.

    Woolwich Magistrates Court was otherwise sealed off to members of the public, with protesters confined to a demonstration at the gates close to Belmarsh prison, where Assange has been incarcerated since last September. Several activists had also pitched tents and camped out during the night, being later joined by political activists from multiple countries, including members of the yellow vest movement in France.

    Joe Brack of the Julian Assange Defense Committee said that he had decided to make camp outside of court precisely due to such "occupations" being an effective method of protest following similar actions during last summer's sizable demonstrations from the eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion.

    Brack also argued that the Assange case had likely become a source of stress for the UK government, especially given that it may potentially involve a situation where Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have to balance the opinion of the UK public with the demands of the US government.

    "This has gone totally global and it's a disgrace for any justice system to be involved in this kind of process for the US. I know for a fact that in the Home Office there's a lot of panic, their reputation is being trashed by the business of this extradition," he said.

    Jim Curran, chairman of the Irish Civil Rights Association, said outside of court that the amount of attention now being given to Assange's situation was proving a headache for both the UK and US governments, especially within the context of respecting both freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.

    Mohamed Elmaazi
    Assange Hearing: Prosecution Claims WikiLeaks Publisher Isn't Wanted for Revealing War Crimes

    Assange is currently being sought by the United States for extradition to face multiple charges of espionage following the 2010 leak of classified materials relating to military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

    If convicted in the United States, Assange could face a prison term of up to 170 years. The ongoing initial court hearing will likely continue for the rest of the week, with a second hearing set for May.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse