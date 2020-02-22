Register
14:58 GMT22 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

    #WalkAway: Movement's Founder Explains Why Americans are Leaving Democratic Party en Masse

    © AP Photo / Timothy D. Easley
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107760/97/1077609742.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002221078379920-walkaway-movements-founder-explains-why-americans-are-leaving-democratic-party-en-masse/

    The #WalkAway movement launched in mid-2018 has already brought hundreds of thousands under its banner across the US. The nationwide campaign's founder, Brandon Straka, a newly converted Republican, explains why he turned his back on American liberals and why he's calling upon his former party loyalists to join him.

    Brandon Straka, a hairstylist and actor from New York City who is openly gay and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 would make a perfect liberal icon but with one crucial proviso: he no longer is liberal.

    On 26 May 2018, Straka released a video that swiftly got hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. “Once upon a time, I was a liberal,” he started off, explaining why he had broken with the Democratic Party and shifted to the right.

    ​A longtime believer in the Dem-proclaimed agenda of tolerance and human rights protection he witnessed how the left had devolved into "intolerant, inflexible, illogical, hateful, misguided and ill-informed" group that was absorbed by the very characteristics they claimed to fight against.

    On the top of this, according to Straka, American liberals have been manipulating information and producing hoaxes, including the Trump-Russia "collusion delusion". This is why he "walked away" from the Democratic Party and this is why he is urging others to do the same.

    ​"I launched my campaign because I realised after the election of Donald Trump in 2016 that the liberal media that I had trusted my entire life as a lifelong Democrat myself was being incredibly dishonest, incredibly deceptive and in many circumstances creating entirely false narratives and driving false stories about who Donald Trump is, who his supporters are, what Republicans are all about", says Straka. "I really discovered due to his election the ways in which the liberal media was manipulating the notion of racism, homophobia, bigotry, etc. and kind of almost glorifying hate-crime hoaxes and other things like this, while demonising Donald Trump and his base".

    The #WalkAway movement kicked off by Straka has to date brought together more than half a million people who joined the movement on all of the social media platforms, according to the founder. There are also tens of thousands of written and video testimonials by people who decided to follow Straka's suit.

    ​The campaigner highlights that the movement is gaining momentum: "Every day we are getting new testimonials from black Americans, from Hispanic Americans, LGBT Americans, it's truly a movement for all people of all backgrounds to leave the Democratic Party".           

    Despite movement is widely spread across the US it has got little if any coverage by the American left-leaning mainstream media.

    "When they do cover it, they lie about it", Straka highlights. "I mean all the coverage we've really got is them saying that this is a 'Russia propaganda' and 'Russian bots'. I think that they find this movement to be very disturbing and very scary and a real threat to what they are doing and that's why I think they engage in the very tactic that caused me to walk away in the first place which is deceptive media, yellow journalism, mistruth to drive their narrative and try to hypnotise and brainwash the American people into believing false narratives and controlling their behaviour and ultimately controlling the way that they vote".

    According to the #WalkAway founder the Nevada debate dubbed by some media as "the most brutal yet" has once again demonstrated that the Dems are "completely out of touch at this point with the American people and what is resonating with the American people".

    Furthermore, one can see how the Dems are pushing towards "anti-Americanism" by which Straka means anti-capitalism, anti-constitutionalism, a socialist and globalist political agenda – "all these things that Americans have traditionally rejected and that are antithetical to what has made America successful in the first place".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Sanders Slams Bloomberg After Debate, Says ‘Trump Will Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’
    The ‘Bernie Scare’: Investors Jittery Over Possibility of Sanders Running Against President Trump
    Hillary Clinton Swift to Frame Trump as ‘Putin’s Puppet’ Following Russia Intel Briefing
    Tags:
    media bias, Republican Party, US Democratic Party, liberalism, liberals, 2020 election, Nevada, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Drummers and dancers forming part of a group known as a comparsa compete by playing and dancing to the rhythm of the traditional candombe music, in Montevideo on February 14, 2020, during the Llamadas, one of the events that make up Uruguay's carnival -- the world's longest.
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 February
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse