Register
11:29 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Former French government spokesperson and La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for the upcoming Paris 2020 mayoral election Benjamin Griveaux attends a news conference in Paris, France, February 5, 2020

    Revenge Porn in Griveaux Case: 'It Won’t Be Surprising If There Are More Such Scandals' - Analyst

    © REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107837/03/1078370333.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002211078369554-revenge-porn-in-griveaux-case-it-wont-be-surprising-if-there-are-more-such-scandals---analyst/

    According to an Ifop study, the practice of virtual sex, which proved fatal for Benjamin Griveaux's political ambitions, is rather common among French youth. But the broadcast of private videos can lead to revenge porn and is causing concern among young people.

    According to François Kraus, Head of politics and news at the French Institute of Public Opinion (Ifop), this generation has grown and evolved with technology, to the point that young people have integrated new technologies, social networks and digital tools into their lives, whether it’s friendship or love. The widespread use of smartphones and other messaging applications like Snapchat have resulted in people starting to exchange messages of a sexual or pornographic nature since photos or videos are stored only for a short time.

    “The exchange of photos and videos has become part of the seduction process, foreplay where people show their interest and passion for the other. We’re talking about seduction process, but it’s based on trust. The Griveaux case has shown that trust doesn’t last forever and that it can be terrible for those who are victims of it,” François Kraus warned.

    About half of men and women under 30 have already exchanged this kind of photo or video content. Is the Griveaux case likely to repeat itself in the coming years? Since 2017, the French political class has truly rejuvenated and has seen 30-40-year-olds being placed in important positions.

    “In terms of digital technology, these people behave in the same way as their peers. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if we had similar scandals in the coming years since today’s political class is not what it used to be with its representatives being 60-70 years old. Of course, they could end up victims of such scandals, but at that time it was rather hard to imagine how much these kinds of content can affect public opinion,” the expert pointed out.

    Are Social Networks to Blame?

    Two people are involved in the Griveaux case: Petr Pavlensky, who published the videos to “show the hypocrisy” of politicians, and Alexandra de Taddeo, who did it out of revenge. Revenge porn, which is an illegal practice, is the worst nightmare for 53 per cent of respondents. In France, publishing explicit photos or videos without a person’s consent is punishable by two years of imprisonment and a €60,000 fine.

    Initially, Petr Pavlensky asked a number of major news outlets to publish the videos, but they refused. With social networks, he managed to spread the explicit video without any approval from the editor-in-chief and on condition of anonymity. According to François Kraus, this is quite an unpleasant surprise for politicians.

    “Social networks contribute in some way to the desacralization of the elected official and politician since each of them represents a powerful media whose influence depends only on the number of subscribers. This has a positive side in the sense that it slightly diminishes the role that the mainstream media and other outlets used to play since it allows to cover everyone at once. But the problem is that it jeopardizes a number of politicians, especially if they have already sent explicit photos and videos that could compromise them.”

    Whether it’s about politicians or not, anonymity, which is widespread, for example, on Twitter or on Instagram, is the greatest danger. In the era of social networks, it’s very easy to harass a person on the Internet, which increasingly happens.

    The recent case of high school student Mila [who has been harassed for speaking out against Islam] has raised the question of creating a digital prosecutor’s office with more effective means of influence.

    “The real issue is anonymity and the nicknames that make people think they can do anything, up to insults and even worse, as was the case with Mila,” François Kraus added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    revenge porn, Benjamin Griveaux, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse