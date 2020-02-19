WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Had Every Right to Protect His Sources - Human Rights Activist

Human rights activist Andy Vermaut and investigative journalist Asa Winstanley said that while politicians wanted to use Assange as a political instrument, he has tried to stay away from politics and it was his right, as a journalist, to protect where his sources came from.

On Wednesday, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that evidence will be submitted in the extradition case of Julian Assange pertaining to an alleged "pardon offer" made by US President Donald Trump to Assange, who exposed US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan back in 2016. It triggered speculation that Assange was allegedly being offered a pardon in exchange for saying Russia had no role in the Democratic National Convention (DNC) leaks - a conspiracy narrative the Democrats have continuously pushed.

Andy Vermaut, a Belgian human rights activist, said everybody had known for a long time that there was no state involved in the release of emails, and that is what Assange himself had always said. Vermaut added it was no surprise to him that politicians now wanted to use Assange as a political badge to confirm this.

"I understand that Julian Assange wants to remain impartial and that journalism also has the right to protect his sources. Whatever it takes. I believe Julian Assange never intended to be involved in political games."

Vermaut expressed hopes that President Trump would really pardon Assange "for his top journalistic contributions", but said that would bring another barrage of attacks from the Democratic Party against the US president.

"That's where the shoe pinches", he said. "If President Trump does this, he will again be heavily attacked by the Democrats and conspiracy theories will regain the upper hand", he concluded.

Vermaut said that WikiLeaks revealed US war crimes in the Middle East and shed light on the political games within the DNC of the Democratic Party.

"Thanks to Wikileaks, we already gained insight into the war crimes of the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan. The policeman of the world turned out to park his car in the middle of the road without giving an accountability for their acts", he said.

Vermaut thinks that Wikileaks was the real winner of the elections in the United States because the revelations showed the cruel side of politics that Hilary Clinton is and was practicing. Democrats, he said, have always defended the big conspiracy theory as if these emails were provided by Russian hackers "so we do not look to the content anymore".

"By now we are used to the fact that everything that goes wrong in the world is always the fault of the Russians. Action damage to Russia continues and continues. After all, America always works from the big enemy model", the human rights activist said.

Asa Winstanley, an investigative journalist, thinks that "like any good journalist", Assange protected his sources and had every right to do so.

"It's right he should make no comment on where his leaks come from. For the Trump Administration, to make this offer amounts to a veiled threat. The US should drop all these politicised charges against Assange and the UK should end its malicious and vindictive persecution of this brave publisher."

DNC Leaks

Julian Assange was indicted by a US court on 18 felony charges, mostly regarding the violations of the Espionage Act after he leaked classified cables that exposed US transgressions during the Iraq and Afghan wars. Those emails have been claimed by Trump's opponents from the Democratic party to have been ''stolen by Russians'', which both Donald Trump and Russia have repeatedly dismissed.

Likewise, twice-failed US presidential candidate Hilary Clinton has repeatedly blasted Assange as an "instrument of Russian intelligence", claiming that her 2016 bid for presidency had been "stolen" from her following the release of compromising email content.

In 2016, WikiLeaks released a batch of documents from the Democratic National Committee leadership and Clinton's campaign leadership, including how it rigged the primary elections in Clinton's favour and obtained for the candidate debate questions before her televised arguments with Trump. According to the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the documents that are still pending publication ''would be enough to indict Clinton", as he said previously via video link from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

If convicted, Assange could face up to 175 in US prison.

