Register
15:21 GMT19 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish and Russian patrol near the town of Darbasiyah, Syria

    Turkey Raises Stakes in Syria, Libya and Puts Relations With Russia to Test – Analysts

    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107833/74/1078337478.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002191078352146-turkey-raises-stakes-in-syria-libya-and-puts-relations-with-russia-to-test--analysts/

    Although the Russian and Turkish militaries resumed patrolling operations in northern Syria on 17 February, Moscow and Ankara remain dissatisfied with the developments on the ground. Middle East experts Ghassan Kadi and Christopher Assad have explained Turkey's two-front strategy in Syria and Libya which has put Russo-Turkish relations to the test.

    In the aftermath of Monday talks, the Turkish leadership complained that Russia-Turkey bilateral discussions are still far from meeting Ankara's demands. At the same time, the Kremlin highlights that the objectives of the Sochi agreement have yet to be reached.

    'There's No Moderate Opposition in Idlib Zone'

    One of the provisions of the Sochi agreement on Idlib struck by Moscow and Ankara on 17 September 2018 stipulated that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* and other radical groups would leave the demilitarised zone entirely while the so-called "moderate" rebels would disarm and be allowed to stay in the region, something that has yet to be done.

    Commenting on the situation surrounding Idlib on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that "the demilitarised zone in the whole Idlib zone perimeter" outlined in the Turco-Russian Sochi agreement "has not been created yet". Besides, Lavrov underscored that terrorists operating within the zone "are not guaranteed safety".

    "First of all, there are no 'moderate opposition' fighters in Idlib", says Ghassan Kadi, a Middle Eastern expert, blogger and political analyst of Syrian descent. "That term was introduced to the agreement to appease Erdogan. Nonetheless, Russia and Syria have waited long enough for him to commit to the Astana and Sochi agreements, and they could not wait any longer because left alone, he would never do it".

    Christopher Assad, a Canada-based political analyst of Syrian origin, echoes Kadi by criticising the Turks for non-compliance with the agreement struck with Russia and Iran in 2018. According to the analyst, it appears that Ankara's unwillingness to disarm jihadists stems from Turkey's supposed intention to use them as proxies to maintain control in northern Syria.

    Tensions grew high two weeks ago when Turkish troops came under fire from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) conducting a counter-terror operation in the Idlib province that remains the last jihadi stronghold in the country. While Syrian government forces are seeking to eradicate jihadi elements operating under the auspices of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*, the Turks have to date amassed a considerable military force in the region. On 15 February, President Recep Erdogan demanded that the SAA leave the Idlib province accusing Damascus of breaching the ceasefire agreement and threatening military action in case the government forces continue their offensive.

     

    Turkish Military Convoy Passes Near Idlib
    © AFP 2019 / Omar Haj Kadour
    Turkish Military Convoy Passes Near Idlib

    Turkey's Libya Strategy: Oil & Political Interests

    The simmering conflict in Idlib is not the only military theatre Turkey is involved in. On 16 January, Erdogan announced that Turkey would be sending troops to Tripoli under a November security agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA). According to the Guardian, hundreds of troops from the Syrian National Army (SNA), an umbrella of Syrian rebel groups funded by Turkey, have been deployed in Libya starting from December. 

    Ankara decided to throw its weight behind the GNA. However, Tripoli currently controls about 10 per cent of the country's territory while the larger part is held by forces loyal to Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar.

    On 19 February, Erdogan announced while addressing the ruling AK Party gathering, that if the Libyan warring parties fail to strike an agreement, Turkey will support the GNA in taking control of the whole country.

    "This gamble of Erdogan has two aspects that have no relation to supporting the Western-backed GNA on political grounds", Kadi presumes. "First of all, he wants to expand Turkish regional role, and secondly he is desperate to get his hands on oil".

    According to the analyst, Ankara is seeking to maintain control over offshore oil belonging to Syria and Cyprus, as well as Libyan natural resources. In November 2019, the GNA and Ankara delineated maritime borders on the Eastern Mediterranean laying claims of sovereignty over the areas in the energy-rich parts of the sea.

    For his part, Assad opines that "the two-front Turkish policy also indicates the presence of a Turkish exit strategy from the Syrian war".

    He suggests that by supporting the GNA and Ennahdha Movement in Tunisia, Ankara is seeking "to empower them and ensure that Egypt's anti-Muslim influence does not fill the void left after the demise of the secular governments in each of the two countries".

    "Add to that the potential rewards Turkey may gain in terms of oil and gas concessions and in tightening the noose by flanking Egypt (Israel to the East and Sudan to the South) in the eastern Mediterranean if the policy of empowering political Islam in that part of MENA succeeds", the political analyst observes.

    Russian military police near the town of Darbasiyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province
    © AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Russian military police near the town of Darbasiyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province

    Why Ankara Puts Turco-Russian Ties at Risk

    While transiting Syrian troops to Tripoli, Erdogan subjected Moscow to criticism over its alleged military involvement in Libya, something that the Kremlin resolutely denies.

    One might ask as to why Ankara risks deteriorating Russo-Turkish relations over Syrian and Libyan standoffs.

    "All Turkey wanted was normal economic relations, the S-400 and a gas pipeline, in the meantime they'd have had ample time to finish their project in Syria", Assad says, suggesting that on other fronts Ankara is willing to resume cooperation with Washington which has already made clear that US-Turkish interests in Syria and Libya overlap.

    According to Kadi, Erdogan's supposed attempt to play both sides of the fence may go wrong, because "if he now fully and openly turns against Russia and goes back to America's bosom, the Kurdish conflict of interests between him and America will re-emerge".  

    "Policies based on changing sides will always end up against a deal wall", the blogger notes, calling Erdogan's actions a serious mistake.

    *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, al-Nusra Front are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Deploys 300 Military Vehicles to Idlib Amid Conflict With Syria - Reports
    Turkey Denies Destruction of Its Vessel in Port of Tripoli
    Turkey Won’t Ask NATO to Intervene in Idlib Conflict in Syria, President Recep Erdogan’s Rep Says
    Tags:
    Khalifa Haftar, Tripoli, Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), oil, Libya, Idlib, United States, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse