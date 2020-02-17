Register
19:43 GMT17 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, right and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry answer questions from the media

    'New Cabinet Not Tuned Into the Needs of Voters in the North' - Professor on British Politics

    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107758/64/1077586490.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002171078337370-new-cabinet-not-tuned-into-the-needs-of-voters-in-the-north---professor-on-british-politics/

    One of the biggest shocks of last year’s general election was the fact that many constituencies in the northeast of England flipped from Labour to Conservative for the first time in a generation.

    The region was once known as the 'Red Wall' due to the fact that it was staunchly Labour, yet data released today shows that the people from the region are growing politically homeless as their political ideology falls somewhere between the two parties.

    Political Professor, Despoina Alexiadou from the University of Strathclyde, shared her views on the problems that Labour faced in the North of England in the last election cycle, and what the future could look like in the North of England.

    Sputnik: Why were the Labour party unable to connect with voters in the North East of England?

    Despoina Alexiadou: It seemed that Labour focused more on policy prescriptions that appeal to, what we call socioeconomic professionals, so middle-class people who have high levels of education, they often work for the public sector, and they have more or less secure jobs, even if they don't have very high incomes.

    Based on recent surveys that have been done, we find that that group, the kind of middle/upper-middle class group tends to prefer high taxes compared to those that are rich or richer. Those that are more working-class define more broadly. So even with variable incomes, starting from low incomes to higher income, people basically who rely a lot on their labour for the income so they might be self-employed or not.

    So those typically prefer lower income tax than the kind of more educated middle. I agree with that view that they had a hard time identifying what these voters, the 'Red Wall', really wanted from the you

    Sputnik: In the research data that was recently released, it showed that people in the ‘Red Wall’ were for a more fair tax system, but they were against the idea of taking more money from the modestly wealthy to billionaires. Is that a surprising outcome?

    Despoina Alexiadou: So It is surprising from a political economy perspective, or what or what we think about models of economic tax preference, but actually is not surprising. If you have looked at other recent research about text preferences. Often in some surveys, they find that yes, voters would like to see the rich paying more but when you, when you ask much more direct question, is explicitly, about income tax, we don't find strong evidence that they want the richer to pay higher income tax.

    They talk about capital tax, and that's different, right? Because most of the working class and middle class, they don't have much income from capital investment. It seems that that's where these voters are more concerned about. So you know, why do these people get such high dividends from the capital, which in some ways you can save is not as productive in that they don't really have to work? So why do they earn such high income? Why didn't they pay their fair share in taxes?

    From left, Labour Members of Parliament, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer stand on the stage, during the first Labour leadership hustings at the ACC Liverpool, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson
    Emily Thornberry Eliminated From Labour Leadership Race After Failing to Secure CLP Nominations
    Sputnik: Do you think the Conservatives have the kind of policies that can really stick with this so-called 'Red Wall' and they could hold on to it moving forward into the future election cycles?

    Despoina Alexiadou: We have to see, it's hard to tell. Based on the Cabinet reshuffle last week? I would say no. A lot of incoming ministers and the finance minister seems to have backgrounds that from banking. So I don't know how much they will be tuned into the needs of those voters in the north. But if actually they go ahead with a lot of their investment projects, the big infrastructure projects, then we could see a significant growth coming out of infrastructure rather than out of tax policy. I don't expect them to be particularly progressive with their tax policy based on the reshuffle.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    general election, professor, Tories, UK Labour Party, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse