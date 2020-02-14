Register
23:16 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Computer keyboard with red cybersecurity button

    ‘Hostile to User Privacy’: New Internet Observatory Pushes Tech Giants to Prune ‘Disinformation’

    © CC BY 2.0 / Richard Patterson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107766/81/1077668127.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002141078319242-hostile-to-user-privacy-new-internet-observatory-pushes-tech-giants-to-prune-disinformation/

    As part of a continued push to ensure internet users can only access information deemed acceptable by Western governments, Stanford University’s Internet Observatory is pushing tech giants to surrender more user data than ever - and admitting some of its dark secrets in the process, a Sputnik journalist has uncovered.

    The Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) is the newest enforcer of the US State Department’s official line on acceptable news, under the direction of former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos and former New Knowledge head researcher Renee DiResta.

    By winning special backdoor access to user data, the SIO is able to police search engines and social media sites like Facebook, Google and Bing in order to pressure them into removing or hiding alternative points of view, such as those found at Sputnik and RT, and present the dissemination of viewpoints that disagree with Washington’s or London’s as the nefarious work of state actors working in coordinated disinformation networks.

    Sputnik News journalist Morgan Artyukhina, the author of a Thursday story on Sputnik News exposing the SIO’s dark secrets, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Friday that groups like the SIO use Russiagate scare tactics in order to “police what people see in the interest of defending democracy.”
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/a-stanford-university-group-policing-our

    “I first started looking into this story back in December, when I saw this report that came out from the Observatory attacking Bing, or taking it to task, for failing to de-rank Sputnik and RT in search results for certain specific search results: ‘novichok,’ ‘MH17,’ ‘Skripal,’ I think, were the three ones that they mentioned,” Artyukhina told Sputnik. “And they show alongside [each other] that in the search results, when you search these things, [Sputnik] and RT links rank higher on Bing than on Google. And this, to them, was a problem, because this was like Bing wasn’t doing enough to tackle disinformation on their platform.”

    “So, I’m very familiar with that kind of dynamic of policing - I think we all, here at Sputnik, are familiar with that dynamic - so I looked into ‘who is this group, I’ve never heard of it,’ and started recognizing names and relationships, and the rabbit hole went deeper,” Artyukhina told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    “Stanford has long been a center of computer research and things like this. It was one of the anchors, when ARPANET was turned on for the first time, it was one of the original anchors for that; Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google, met doing their PhDs in Stanford’s computer science program,” they noted. “If you were going to do it anywhere, this is kind of where you would do it.”

    “The Observatory started up last summer, more or less, and it’s headed by … some people who really are very hostile to the idea of user privacy and also very big on the idea of pruning the information that you see on social media in the interests of forwarding a State Department line,” Artyukhina said.

    “One of the big things about this that I talk about in the story is that, not only does the Observatory basically admit to this fact, but also stories that have come out in the last year or so have really proven that, even though Google claims it doesn’t manipulate search results, there’s now a whole lot of proof that they do,” they noted.

    “They always said, for example, a year or two ago, [Google CEO] Sundar Pichai was testifying before Congress and said, ‘We don’t manually prune [search results], it’s an algorithm, we don’t determine it,’ and whatever. But there was documents leaked to the Daily Caller, there was a report in the Wall Street Journal, that showed that actually, they do manually prune the blacklists that govern whether search results appear higher or lower. They call them the ‘10 blue links,’ or that first page of search results, and like 99% of people click on one of those first 10 links - usually the first five or six or so. So it really matters whether you’re the 20th result or the fifth result.”

    “That’s what became the impetus for a lot of this policing of information, or fake news, or disinformation, or whatever, has been the fallout of claims by the Director of National Intelligence and so on that Russians meddled in the election, whether it was ads or whatever have you. So that was kind of the impetus.”

    “And the really interesting thing is that most of the article talks about their work with Facebook, because the guy who’s the director of the Observatory is Alex Stamos, who was the former cybersecurity chief at Facebook during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which was this enormous information gathering operation by this political consultancy firm that grabbed the information about 87 million Facebook users, most of whom didn’t even know that it was happening to them. And Facebook paid a £4 billion fine for that.”
    Rod Searcey
    Stanford Internet Observatory Director Alex Stamos (left) and Research Manager Renée DiResta (right)

    “But the interesting thing is that Facebook [initially] said, ‘No, no, there was no disinformation on our platform,’” the journalist noted. “And then after steady pressure from the US government and the security agencies, they eventually said, ‘Oh, we looked again, and we did find it that time.’ So they really, then, played into this idea that ‘well, we need to police what people see in the interest of defending democracy’ or whatever.”

    “So that’s what really helps to fuel this kind of thing. It’s the same thing that we see with these periodic takedowns of thousands of accounts on Twitter or whatever, where it’s ‘disinformation’ because they’re spreading links that agree with the Iranian government’s line or the Russian government’s line, or that just happen to not follow the US or the Western line,” Artyukhina noted. “As, you know, [with Sergei and Yulia] Skripal or something like that, where there’s a specific narrative that governments are trying to forward, and if you present a different point of view than that, then that’s now termed ‘disinformation’ and is attacked.”

    “And it’s really dark in a real way, because they categorize this so-called ‘disinformation’ or ‘fake news’ alongside pseudoscientific stuff, you know, like that vaccines cause autism, alongside conspiracy theory stuff like Pizzagate; it’s all in the same big bucket of stuff we don’t want people to see.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Second Democratic False Flag Op Uncovered in 2017 Alabama Election
    Twitter Removes Over 88,000 Accounts Linked to Saudi-Backed Disinformation Campaign
    "Democratic" Disinformation: Why Even When Bernie Wins, He Loses
    The Washington Mandarins and Veteran Disinformation Spooks Behind Stanford’s Internet Observatory
    Tags:
    Alex Stamos, Facebook, RT, Sputnik, Bing, Google, policing, disinformation, cybersecurity, Stanford University, Journalist, Loud and Clear
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse