Register
01:53 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Universe

    Natural or Not, Repeating Deep Space Radio Bursts Tell Us ‘Don’t Screw Up Earth’

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107781/83/1077818352.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002141078309875-natural-or-not-repeating-deep-space-radio-bursts-tell-us-dont-screw-up-earth/

    Could the regularly-timed radio bursts recently detected coming from a far-off galaxy really be an attempt by aliens to contact humanity? It’s possible, one space expert notes - but probably not. However, it could be a wake-up call as both the militarization of space and the onset of global warming begin.

    Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of “Enviro Close-Up with Karl Grossman,” a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy and space issues, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Thursday to explain that the origins of the space radio bursts really are a cosmic mystery thus far.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/saying-no-to-the-militarization-of-space_31
    The mystery radio waves were first reported on by USA Today, which cited a new paper published on February 3 by Cornell University researchers. According to the scientists, the radio waves were detected once an hour for four days and then stopped before starting again 12 days later. This repetitive cycle of bursts emanating from a galaxy about 500 million-light years away continued every 16.35 days for more than a year. 

    “Every so often, you hear about signals from outer space, but as you note, this piece in USA Today speaks about this being the first time scientists have detected a radio signal from outer space that repeats at regular intervals,” Grossman told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. 

    “I sure hope they might be sending us a message not to screw up Earth, not to blow up planet Earth. This would be my hope, but it’s a mystery. It’s the kind of thing, in terms of activity in space, this is the thing we have to consider: if there is in fact life out there, as opposed to what the focus is and has been - making space a new arena of war, bringing Earth-based war up to space,” he explained.

    According to the Science X Network, a leading science and technology news service, the repetitive nature of the bursts “suggests the source could be a celestial body of some kind orbiting around a star or another body. In such a scenario, the signals would cease when they are obstructed by the other body.”

    "But that still does not explain how a celestial body could be sending out such signals on a regular basis. Another possibility is that stellar winds might be alternately boosting or blocking signals from a body behind them. Or it could be that the source is a celestial body that is rotating,” the Science X Network added.

    Or perhaps it could be an alien species?

    However, Grossman notes that it’s highly unlikely that even a very intelligent species would be able to produce such energies. 

    “This is a cosmic mystery as to what it is, whether it’s directed at us or whether it’s just being emitted in space and we’re taking it up now. But again, the repetition at regular intervals is unusual. Why would it be repeated at regular intervals?” Gross asked.

    In a Monday statement on the phenomenon, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said: “The signals are a sign of energetic events that are on the extreme scale of the cosmos. Even a highly intelligent species would be very unlikely to produce energies like this. And there is no detectable pattern so far that would suggest there’s a sentient hand at play.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Weird Drone’ Spotted Over Space Port in California – Report
    NASA Shows Pictures of Mysterious ‘Rosette’ Cloud Formation Shot from Space
    Launch of Cygnus Cargo Mission to International Space Station Cancelled - Video
    ‘Space Force’ Caught on Camera 'Training' Over Arizona, Netizens Claim
    Norway Claims Chinese Intelligence Has Repeatedly Acquired Its Space Technology
    Tags:
    mystery, alien life, Space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse