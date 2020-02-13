Register
11:59 GMT13 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Undated file photo shows the demolished city of Dresden after the fatal allied forces' air raids on 13 and 14 February 1945.

    “It Was a War Crime” – Eyewitness to the 1945 Bombing of Dresden

    © AP Photo / File photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107801/38/1078013852.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002131078302126-it-was-a-war-crime--eyewitness-to-the-1945-bombing-of-dresden/

    Thursday, 13 February, marks 75 years since the start of the US-British bombing of Dresden, which took place from 13 to 15 February 1945. According to official figures, the bombing resulted in 25 thousand civilian deaths. Christoph Adam is one of those who witnessed the bombings.

    90-year-old Christoph Adam says that the Dresden bombing raids were considered a real war crime, rather than “retribution” for Nazi Germany’s war crimes. To this day, he demands disarmament from the country’s current leadership.

    In 1945, Christoph Adam was 14 years old. Together with his parents and a three-year-old brother, he lived in Dresden, in the district of Johannstadt at 25 Dürerplatz Square. On the night of 14 February, the British and US Air Forces started bombing the city. On 15 February, Christoph witnessed the last wave of these bombings.

    Christoph Adam told Sputnik about what he had to go through during those days, as well as his assessment of those events.

    Refugees in Dresden

    As usual, in the morning I went to school, to Kreuzgymnasium, and then I met refugees at the Central Station, because I was a member of the organisation involved in their care. More and more trains with refugees from the east, usually from East Prussia and Silesia, were arriving at the station. There was a headquarters at the station, which gave us the addresses to resettle the refugees – those addresses were in various parts of the city; but usually refugees were housed with their friends and relatives. Usually, we got there by tram. As a schoolboy, I had a corresponding certificate. The last refugees I managed to accommodate went to the Klein-Schachwitz district on the banks of the Elbe.

    Shrovetide and howling sirens

    Then, like every year, at home, we celebrated Fasching (a carnival before the Great Lent, analogous to Mardi Gras); we dressed up as hunters and Indians. Our house at Dürerplatz Square was decorated with coloured paper lanterns and ribbons. In the evening we went to bed; and in the middle of the night a siren started howling suddenly. We rushed to the basement. In Dresden, there were no bomb shelters or anything like that, and so we were hiding in basements. “We” meaning the residents of the apartment building, about 60 people.

    A terrible noise was heard everywhere: when the bombers were flying over our district, there was the unbearable, deafening roar of a huge number of engines – we had never heard such a noise before. At that same time, we heard the whistle of falling high-explosive mines and other bombs, as well as murderously loud explosions. We smelled smoke; the wall of the house next door partially collapsed. A few years before, houses standing next to each other had been connected by masonry made of ordinary bricks. About 40 more people ran and crawled towards us. The walls were trembling, plaster was falling from the ceiling, screams and groans were heard everywhere.

    Houses on fire

    We had to quickly get out of the basement and run to Dürerplatz, which was about twice as large as the Old Market Square. There we saw that houses were burning everywhere. I still remember the view: houses on fire, from top to bottom. Firefighters had already arrived there, but they couldn’t do anything, despite the fact that they had enough water thanks to the Russian war prisoners who had built the fire pool. Firefighters simply had no chance to put out the fire. We tried to escape from the square, but the streets were already partially blocked by the rubble of the crumbling houses.

    Trapped in fire

    We wanted to get to Grosser Garten and ran to the former Fürstenstrasse. At Fürstenplatz (now Fetscherplatz) we were caught in a real firestorm. It was so powerful that it knocked the whole our family off our feet. We had been lying on the street for a long time. I think the wind power was about 150 km/h. One of the side streets was a sort of “chimney,” forming a powerful traction in the direction of the city centre; we simply couldn’t keep our footing. As one friend later told me, in the city centre the draft was 200 km/h – people literally flew through the air, horizontally: he saw some woman with a stroller and some wounded man with crutches literally pulled into the fire.

    Wet Blankets

    Pillars of flame were reaching 500 metres in height – Dresden had been burning for several days in a row. Then we helped each other up and, supporting each other, ran on. We managed to run about 300 metres, and then the second attack began. It was already 14 February. We met that attack right on the street. The sirens no longer howled – the bombs were falling, and there was terrible noise everywhere. We lay down under a tree on the edge of some street, and suddenly an incendiary bomb fell next to me – maybe half a metre or a metre away. My father managed to cover us all with a wet towel (which he'd grabbed from the house). Holes formed in the blanket – probably the size of a fist – sometimes the fire burned the skin. Completely defenseless, we had lied on the street for 45 minutes. Every five to ten metres, something was burning. The whole street turned into one big torch.

    As my friends later told me, in Johannstadt, the houses extinguished after the first bombing were deliberately bombarded again. As a result, there were only ruins. During the three waves of bombing, about a million bombs, mostly incendiary, fell on the city. Fortunately, we all survived and managed to reach Grosser Garten. There I lay down under a tree and woke up only the next day. From Grosser Garten we got to our relatives’ place, to the house in which I still live. There, in the basement, we survived the third wave of the bombing. My parents decided to leave the city with me and my three-year-old brother. We were picked up by a convoy of military trucks transporting refugees, and we set off towards Freital. In the end, we settled in a refugee hostel in Altenberg, where we stayed until the end of the war.

    Machine-gun Fire at the Fleeing

    I heard that after the bombing – of course, not the first one when people still were in the basements, but after the second one when some dared to go out into the street – they targeted their machine guns at people, it was a real hunt. I myself didn't see this.

    The (German) General in charge of Dresden also talked about this. The second bombing caught him under the Marienbrücke Bridge, and, according to him, in the lowlands on the banks of the Elbe, they fired machine guns at the fleeing residents of Dresden. Several friends told me the same thing. They still live there. I asked them to write about it, but they don’t want to.

    “... you will also end up in graves” – the number of victims

    A friend of mine published the number of dead Dresden residents: he managed to count 35,500 victims – after the war he devoted his whole life to finding information. For a long time he has kept a leaflet dropped by the Western Allies troops, saying: “Just you wait, you will also end up in graves” (“Wartet nur, ihr Zwerge, ihr kommt auch noch in die Särge”). I myself haven’t seen such leaflets, but my friends have them. It was dangerous to keep such leaflets during times of war. Compared with the total number of war victims, it would seem that it is not that important, when 25 or 30 thousand people died at that time; but even one victim is already a lot! Talking about whether even 500 thousand people or maybe less died during the bombing won’t help us. We should say: “we want to act differently; we want peace in the future”. I once calculated that such an attack, together with the preparation for it, cost a billion – and it provided for the senseless extermination of people.

    Crazy Vengeance Strategy

    Our ancestors started the war, but from a historical point of view, this particular attack was unnecessary. At that time, the Russians approaching Dresden were closer than 100 kilometres away. The Soviet troops were already fighting near Görlitz. We, Dresden residents, during the 1945 Fasching quite unexpectedly witnessed an infernal bombing against defenceless and unarmed civilians. It was strategically planned, but, from a purely military point of view, a pointless inferno: the attack was not launched against military targets, moreover, it was well known that there were no bomb shelters in Dresden – we only had basements. The Allied Air Force Command was aware of that. And when, after the first wave of bombing was followed by a second and a third one, when people were on the streets or in parks – in my opinion, this was a crime.

    Some military commander’s crazy vengeance strategy became the reason for the systematic hellish bombing of refugees, overcrowding Dresden streets, which resulted in thousands of civilians deaths: this was an action of retaliation. Churchill hated Germany because the Germans had bombed Coventry and had been the first to fire rockets at England. At that time no one thought about it, including the one who designed them (Werner von Braun), the one who later developed space rockets.

    Many years later, I walked along the streets of our already-restored city with one English bomber pilot; and I had the feeling that he felt remorse for the war that they waged for revenge. We shook hands in friendship.

    No retribution for recklessness

    I don’t want to think that what happened in Dresden was “retribution”. I can’t take it that way. This is madness. We should take care of the future. My wishes are directed to the future. We have to do something, not for the reason, and purely symbolically, that Europe has already lived in peace for the 75 years since the Second World War.

    Forgiving each other's war crimes

    It was a war crime – and there were many of them. I cannot blame the British for this, because the Germans also fired rockets at London – and that was crazy too. We have to draw a line under all this. And everyone should work on it – both old and young.

    We should stop counting who fired at whom, and forgive each other. Young people should help the elderly overcome hostility between nations. So that what I and other Dresden residents had to go through doesn’t happen again.

    We want peace – disarmament in Germany

    When I see our government plan to increase military spending, and I hear Mr. Trump demanding that our country purchase more weapons, I think that we must do exactly the opposite! We don’t want the past to repeat itself; and we don’t try to quarrel with someone. We want peace! I want our government, our country – Germany – to start disarming, refuse to export arms and “rebuild” the army along the lines of peace-keeping, because Germany participated in the First World War and committed serious crimes during the Second World War – in Poland and Russia. The current arms trade around the world contributes to the same crazy scenarios.

    At the same time, there are a lot of different issues in the world: people are suffering from hunger, the climate is changing… As for the future, I would like for the money that is now being madly destroyed to be used for peaceful purposes. Because we, the older generation, will soon lose our voice.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Construction Workers Find Dozens of WW II Bombs in Bavarian Town
    Tags:
    Bombing, WWII, Dresden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse