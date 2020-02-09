Register
16:17 GMT09 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil rocking machine

    Post Petroleum: What Comes Next for Oil Companies After Crude Reserves Run Short?

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107826/80/1078268024.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002091078267960-post-petroleum-what-comes-next-for-oil-companies-after-crude-reserves-run-short/

    The idea that humanity should switch from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy is not new, as it was predicted decades ago that the resources will become far more difficult to obtain at some point; however, so far these fears have failed to materialise.

    Despite the continuing development of oil-extraction technologies, the trend for finding a new competitive renewable green source of energy has been high on the agenda in recent years, as eco-activists like Greta Turnberg have been pushing hard to abandon fossil fuels. At the same time, even the most  optimistic forecasts predict that peak demand for crude might come as early as in 20 years, after which it will start to decline as relatively cheap oil wells run dry globally.

    These facts are bound to have oil companies thinking about their prospects on the market and how to keep their market share in the post-carbon fuel world, if and when it comes, energy markets analyst for Skolkovo business school Alexander Sobko believes. Yet, these companies go to different lengths, as they try to figure out their place in a future without cheap hydrocarbon fuel.

    All energy companies are investing in different sorts of green energy, such as solar panels or wind farms, but their investments vary from around 1% up to 15% of capital investments, with 3% being an average level.

    The US oil companies, such as ExxonMobil and Chevron, invest the least amount of money into developing my green energy sources. Instead these companies chose another path to resolve the problem of declining profits from typical oil wells, as Sobko points out – they have sold their global assets and focused on shale oil and gas drilling in the US. The analyst stresses that such crude can sometimes be cheaper than that which is extracted from the off-shore wells. In addition, investment cycles in shale oil wells are much shorter than those for off-shore drilling, which is more lucrative for the energy companies, he adds.

    Joint stock company Mozyr Oil Refinery is pictured near the town of Mozyr, Belarus January 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko
    Joint stock company Mozyr Oil Refinery is pictured near the town of Mozyr, Belarus January 4, 2020.

    The European companies, such as Shell and Total, on the other hand, invest heavily in the renewable energy sources, complying in the EU's political endorsement of an eventual complete green energy shift, Sobko says. Until this shift happens, these companies, however, focus on gas as the less pollutant fossil fuel of all – a so-called transition energy source.

    Total has 50% of its assets devoted to gas extraction and invests heavily in LNG projects globally. But they are not limited to gas. The same Total signed a contract with Peugeot on investing in the creation of batteries for electric cars deemed less polluting.

    With all that in mind, Sobko stresses that the profits from the green energy industry projects still remain low, especially in comparison to those in the oil sector, which gives high returns as long as the crude prices remain relatively high. The latter, however, doesn't necessarily come as a given – they depend on number of factors, from the supply/demand rate to OPEC+ agreements.

    At the same time, green energy sources are still riddled with issues preventing their mass use. Namely, solar panel efficiency is highly dependent on the weather and day and night cycle, while their own production requires a lot of electricity and the use of poisonous chemicals. Wind farms in turn are criticised for the noise they are generating and potential damage to the ecology from their construction, especially since they take a lot of land to generate any substantial amount of energy.

    Sobko sums up that different energy companies brace for the long-forecasted dawn of fossil fuels at different tempos. He argues that the matter is not yet pressing and they have time to decide where to go next in the post-carbon world, but adds that it's high time to start the discussions on the topic at least. The analyst further stated that in any case the transition from one energy source to others won't be as rapid as Greta Turnberg suggests, but instead gradual and slow. Otherwise it will only spark an oil deficit and other underlying consequences.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Global Oil Demand to Decline After Peak in 2041 - IMF
    Imran Khan’s Visit Comes as Balm for Malaysia’s Damaged Oil Tussle with India
    Libya's NOC Says Oil Production Sank by Over 5 Times Since 18 January Over Ports Blockade
    Gulf States Face Risk of Losing Their Oil Wealth by 2034, IMF Warns
    Ten American Oil Refineries Leaked ‘Cancer-Causing’ Toxins Into US in 2019 - Environmental Report
    Tags:
    Renewable Resources, renewable energy, oil reserves, US oil reserves, Europe, US, green energy, Oil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse