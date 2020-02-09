Register
08:36 GMT09 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    IDF soldiers in the Hebron area (File)

    'War Games in the North': Is Israel Bracing for New Conflict Involving Syria, Lebanon & Iran?

    © CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106453/31/1064533113.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002091078262709-war-games-in-the-north-is-israel-bracing-for-new-conflict-involving-syria-lebanon--iran/

    On 28-30 January, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) held its 13th annual international conference entitled "Strategic Assessment for Israel: A Look at the Coming Decade." INSS researcher, Retired Brig. General Dr Meir Elran, has shed light on Israel's strategic goals and outlined Israel's vision of Russia's role in the Middle East.

    "War Games in the North" came as part of the INSS annual conference in the Smolarz Auditorium at Tel Aviv University with Israeli, American and Russian participants discussing various scenarios of a potential development of a conflict in the Middle East, involving Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Hezbollah and Iran and global players – the United States and Russia.

    The participants in the military simulation came to the conclusion that all of the actors of the hypothetical conflict - in which Israel initiates attacks on Lebanon and Syria – would opt for de-escalation as no one is interested in an all-out war.

    ​One might ask whether the discussion indicates that Israel is bracing for new conflict in the region given the US-Iran row over Quds Force commander's assassination and Tehran's subsequent retaliatory strike, as well as Trump's "deal of the century" that has already reverberated through the Arab world.

    This is not the case, says retired Brig. General Dr Meir Elran, a senior research fellow and head of the Homeland Security Program and a co-head of the Society-Military Program of INSS: whatever experts are discussing at INSS annual gatherings is not necessarily based on immediate events, he says.

    "Presently we have several main issues that we are concerned with", Dr Elran stresses. "One of them of course is the situation in the north [of Israel], especially the attempts of Hezbollah with assistance of Iran to accelerate the military buildup over there. The question is being asked in Israel what we should do about this kind of military threat. And the other one [issue], of course, is the Trump initiative which has been developing for more than three years now but coincidentally was published exactly the same date that the conference opened".   

    The security expert elaborates that "what Israel is basically trying to do is to keep the status quo": "This is the most important strategic goal as far as Israel is concerned", he adds.

    "We are definitely not interested in any conflict and I think any conflict will be detrimental to the interests of Israel. We are doing whatever is possible to refrain from any major conflict", Dr Elran says, referring to Israel's Campaign Between Wars (CBW) doctrine aimed at proactively delaying wars and deterring enemies by constantly weakening their force buildup.

    President Vladimir Putin visits Khmeimim Air Base in Syria
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    President Vladimir Putin visits Khmeimim Air Base in Syria

    How Israel Sees Russia's Role in the Middle East

    While discussing a hypothetical conflict involving Israel, Lebanon and Syria the INSS panelists emphasised Russia's role as key to de-escalating the situation given its working relations with the regional and external players.

    Though refraining from calling Russia a major peace guarantor in the region, the retired brigadier general opines that Moscow is "being very involved presently in the situation in Syria", which imposes on Russia certain "responsibilities" to prevent the Arab Republic from becoming a battleground for conflicts and hostilities between various state and non-state actors.

    Dr Elran notes that currently the situation in Syria does not correspond to the basic interests of Israel given the presence of Iranians and their proxies in the region, in close proximity to Israel's northern border.

    According to the Israelis, Tehran has used the war in Syria to create a land corridor from Iran to Lebanon through Iraq and Syria thus shortening the time and range for attacks on Israel. Tehran vehemently denies any military buildup in the region saying that it has provided military consulting services to the Syrians at the request of Damascus as part of the international fight against Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)*.

    "We are facing very serious threats mostly posed to us by the Iranians and their proxies", Dr Elran underscores. "The hostile environment between Israel and Iran is something that is causing different kinds of developments mostly presently in the Syrian arena or the arena north of Israel. We see an Iranian incursion, enhancement of their interests and their presence in Syria as very threatening. We don't like to see them as close as they are in Syria and this is a thing that would be or should be discussed and agreed upon by Israel and Russia because the relations between Russia and Iran is also a complex issue and I think the Russians have a major role to ensure that Iranians do not continue with their efforts to escalate the situation in Syria and Lebanon".
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow on 30 January 2020
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow on 30 January 2020

    Russia and Israel Managed to Establish 'Intimate' Relations

    According to Dr Elran, one of the very important factors is that Israel and Russia have established "very intimate and close relations" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Vladimir Putin holding meetings on regular basis and maintaining personal ties. "It's an extremely positive thing for both countries and we also have the mechanism of deconfliction," he remarks.

    Dr Elran notes, however, that the track of Russo-Israeli relations is not without its bumps and occasional setbacks citing frictions between the countries over the incidental downing of an Ilyushin Il-20 by the Syrian air defences in 2018 which was partially blamed by Moscow on an Israeli Air Forces operation in the country's airspace. For its part, Israel resolutely denied any involvement in the case.

    But what if Benjamin Netanyahu steps down in the aftermath of 2 March snap general elections? Dr Elran believes that it will not affect working relations between Russia and Israel.

    "I don't think it's a personal thing", he says. "I think that any Israeli government will appreciate the significance of Russia as a superpower. We have very special relations with Russia, we have very strong Israeli population that came from Russia. There are many important things that tie the two countries. Definitely, the two leaders deserve the credit for the enhancement of the relations but this is exactly the reason for me to be hopeful that the progress in relations on the personal basis will also be translated to strategic consequences".

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    IDF Says Two Mortars Fired From Gaza Into Israel
    Israel's Ex-Ambassador to UN: Trend of Jerusalem's Recognition Will Continue Despite Challenges
    Eight Troops Injured in Syria Airstrikes, Israel Silent on Who Was Responsible
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, Deal of the century, Middle East, United States, war, strategy, Hezbollah, Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse