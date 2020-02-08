Register
03:35 GMT08 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Joe Walsh speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee

    Joe Walsh 'Probably Never Expected to Be President', Wanted to 'Air His Objections' to Trump - Prof

    © AFP 2019 / JASON KEMPIN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107825/91/1078259147.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002081078259174-joe-walsh-represents-never-trumpers-of-republican-party-prof/

    On 3 February, ex-US Rep. John Walsh lost the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses to Donald Trump, in what was an overwhelming victory for the current US president. Walsh's swift wrapping up of his campaign and his harsh criticisms of President Trump raised questions about what could be the real motives behind his presidential bid.

    Daniel P. Franklin, a political scientist and Associate Professor of political science at Georgia State University, has shared his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Joe Walsh has announced the end of his challenge against Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination after the major loss to Donald Trump in the Iowa caucus and sharply criticised the president and the Republican Party. How would you assess his rhetoric? Is there a rationale behind his claims?

    Prof. Franklin: I have discussed in the past the reasons why long-shot candidates run for the presidency.  Joe Walsh probably never expected to be president, but what he wanted to do was air his objections, as a Republican, to the Trump presidency. 

    While the Republican Party is solidly behind President Trump, it is a lot smaller than it was when he took office. Walsh represents the wing of the party that has dropped out (10 to 20 percent of the total). Trump has deviated from traditional Republican policies and norms. 

    Therefore, some members of the party have left and now have nowhere, in the political sense, to go.  And just because they disagree with Trump doesn't mean they are willing to become Democrats. Walsh represents that group. His rhetoric represents the views of the so-called "never Trumpers".

    Sputnik: Why did Joe Walsh lose in primaries in the first place? Why couldn't he beat the sitting president?

    Prof. Franklin: It's almost impossible to beat a sitting president for his own party's nomination. The president has plenty of support and money. For Congressman Walsh, his opposition to the president would mean that he would have problems raising money. Why would anyone donate money to a losing cause and at the same time alienate a sitting president? So, without money to finance his campaign, Congressman Walsh faces the choice of dropping out or potentially bankrupting his family.

    Sputnik: With the current announcement by Mr Walsh and the Democrats' Iowa chaos, how high are the chances of Donald Trump's reelection?

    Prof. Franklin: It's been a good week politically for Donald Trump. I would put his chances of reelection at this point at much better than 50/50, perhaps in the range of 60 percent.

    In the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, Trump obtained 97 percent of the vote, while his challengers Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld gained 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

    The caucuses came amid the impeachment proceedings against POTUS, who was finally acquitted by the Senate earlier this week.

    Despite suspending his election campaign, Walsh still pledged to continue his fight against "the Cult of Trump". He said that the fight is "just getting started" and that he was devoted to defeating Trump and his "enablers" on 3 November, when the looming 2020 US presidential election is scheduled to take place.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    policies, Democrats, election campaign, opinion, Donald Trump, Joe Walsh, Republicans, vote, caucuses, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse