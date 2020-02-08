Register
11:12 GMT08 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO 1999 bombings in Serbia

    What Prevents Serbia From Exploring Aftermath of 1999 NATO Bombings?

    © CC BY 2.0 / Lisa Cyr / NATO art
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107825/44/1078254479.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002081078254404-what-prevents-serbia-from-exploring-aftermath-of-1999-nato-bombings/

    Formed a year and a half ago, the interdepartmental commission of the Serbian government, which was supposed to study the aftermath of the 1999 bombing, hasn’t actually started work: only holding one meeting.

    Sputnik talked to the members of this commission to discuss their suspicions that Serbia is pressured from the outside to prevent it from establishing the true consequences of NATO aggression.

    On 12 June 2018, the official website of the Serbian government announced an agreement between the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development to form a joint body aimed at establishing the effects of NATO bombing on human health and the environment.

    Goran Trivan, Head of Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, who was appointed the coordinator of the new body, said that Serbia had an obligation to its citizens to establish the truth regarding NATO aggression.

    “When we understand what happened, we’ll know what measures need to be taken to protect the country’s citizens and biodiversity from the consequences of the aggression,” he stressed.

    However, the solemnly launched government commission hasn’t really done much since then, which is confirmed by its members – retired general Slobodan Petkovic and doctor Zorka Vukmirovic.

    Only One Meeting in Year and a Half

    “The first and only meeting of the Commission’s Management Committee was held on 11 June 2019, a year after the agreement between the ministries had been signed,” Dr. Vukmirovic recalled.

    “During the meeting, some disagreement occurred between the team members because Minister Trivan supported the decisions that the project initiators commented on,” she said.

    Moreover, according to Dr. Vukmirovic, commission members were asked to maintain strict secrecy while working on the project for the sake of state interests. Some of the participants in the meeting didn’t want to sign the resolution, emphasising that their purpose was to make the public aware of the facts, rather than to hide them. Vukmirovic said that secrecy was the only issue that the commission raised in a year and a half.

    No Reaction from Prime Minister

    “The participants in the initiative to establish the consequences of the NATO bombing repeatedly appealed to the Serbian Prime Minister of Serbia proposing to increase the interdepartmental commission’s efficiency, and indicating that the government should approve the signed interdepartmental agreement and the composition of the commission. This hasn’t been done yet,” Dr. Vukmirovic said.

    According to Petkovic, who was head of the CBRN defence unit of the Serbian Armed Forces during the bombing, the commission hasn’t even yet been formed, since its formation is not confirmed by a government decree.

    “Two years ago, an agreement was signed on the formation of this body; however, the process had to go further. The Government had to issue a decree determining the body’s status in order to get things going so that we, members of this team, could continue working. This agreement is where we stopped; all our demands to continue working remain unanswered,” the retired general explained.

    External Factor

    Petkovic pointed out that members of the commission were required to sign a paper stating that they must keep secret all the data they receive. Those who didn’t want to work secretly said that they weren’t entitled to deceive the people and act in the interests of those who left us such a “legacy”, which is likely to result in many people getting ill.

    Petkovic believes that this particular secrecy initiative will halt the commission's work.

    “We wrote several letters to the Environmental Protection Minister. We addressed the Head of Government; Dr. Zorka Vukmirovic drew up an appeal, which we all signed, requesting that the commission be activated, that it should work. But nothing has happened so far. They continue slowing down the commission’s work,’ he said.

    According to the retired general, the same forces that bombed Serbia are now exerting strong pressure on the country, which is slowing down the initiative to investigate the consequences of NATO aggression.

    Petkovic recalled that the creation of the commission was initiated by the best Serbian scientists, in the belief that science can and should find answers to all the questions, but this requires political will.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian FM Drew Sweden's Linde Attention to NATO's Provocative Actions Near Russian Borders
    Tags:
    aggression, NATO, bombings, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse