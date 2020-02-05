Register
07:08 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers wearing masks check the boot of a car for smuggled wild animals following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, at an expressway toll station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan to the north, Hubei province, China January 24, 2020.

    As Cold as Charity: US Offers No Help to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Beijing-Based Author

    © REUTERS / Martin Pollard
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/44/1078194487.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002051078227853-as-cold-as-charity-us-offers-no-help-to-china-amid-coronavirus-outbreak--beijing-based-author/

    The Wuhan coronavirus (nCoV2019) has claimed 426 lives in China with the total number of confirmed cases climbing to over 20,400. Beijing-based author Thomas W. Pauken II explains how the Chinese have adapted themselves to their new conditions with media apps helping them to track the spread of the virus.

    Amid the media fuss surrounding the nCoV2019 outbreak China's Foreign Ministry highlighted Tuesday that the mortality rate of the novel coronavirus stands at 2.1%, which is much lower than the 17.4% for the 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak or the 34.4% rate for Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

    The nCoV2019 was first identified in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, in December 2019. Since then, the novel virus has spread to 23 countries with 153 confirmed cases worldwide. Having declared the coronavirus outbreak a "global public health emergency", the World Health Organisation (WHO) specified that the virus is quite stable and world is currently "not in a pandemic".

    'Beijing Has Turned Into Ghost Town'

    Thomas W. Pauken II, a Beijing-based author and political commentator on Asia-Pacific issues, says that the Chinese government is taking every effort to contain the virus spread.

    "Beijing and all over China, there’s a partial lockdown in effect", he reports. "Residents are advised to stay home, while only shops selling food, medicine and basic necessities remain open. To walk outside you must wear a face mask to pass by public security gates stationed at all apartment complexes. You are required to have your temperature taken. Beijing has turned into a ghost town with empty streets. Metro bus and subway lines are still running but with very few passengers. Most shops, warehouses and factories are closed down".

    According to him, people are staying calm in the capital city and there's no widespread outrage about the quarantine measures since that ensures public safety.

    He emphasises that the Chinese media have been reporting accurately on the outbreak.

    "You can find out about the latest Coronavirus updates in the Chinese language media and apps", the commentator explains. "A new popular trend is WeChat groups in which members share the latest news updates and talk about how they are adapting to the ‘new normal’ in their lives. Chinese language apps provide real-time alerts, maps to track where all confirmed cases are reporting and you can sign up for a tracker that informs you who is a coronavirus patient that lives closest to your home. Medical staff has issued tips to the public about taking precautions to avoid catching the coronavirus".

    Passengers wearing masks walk outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 2, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Passengers wearing masks walk outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 2, 2020.

    Wuhan: Situation is Under Control

    Pauken highlights that the situation in Wuhan remains under control. On 23 January, the Chinese authorities put the city under quarantine, shutting down its public transport with all flights and passenger train passages out of Wuhan being halted.

    "Wuhan [residents] are required to stay home and must receive special permission to go outside to buy food and other necessities", he elaborates. "Hence, they must have security guards take their temperatures and if they have a high fever they are told to return home or taken to hospital for further observations. Such requirements are not easy, but Wuhan residents… understand the government’s actions and hold no grudges against it. There’s no real panic".

    The author draws attention to the fact that the construction of a new 1,600 bed medical facility in only 10 days duration has been completed last Sunday in Wuhan: "They showed the site as a live stream event on Chinese Social Media Apps with over 30 million viewers cheering on construction workers in real-time", he notes.

    Pauken emphasises the role of China’s People’s Liberation Army that "has been well-trained and organised to handle nationwide emergencies, so many of them have been deployed to serve in medical aid units and to transport food, medicine supplies and goods to Wuhan and other hard hit areas in Hubei Province".

    'US' Response to Coronavirus is a Huge Disappointment'

    While the People's Republic of China is going through a tough time certain countries do not show willingness to stretch a helping hand to the Chinese, the Beijing-based commentator notes.

    "When there are major natural disasters or deadly outbreaks, it’s expected for politics to take a backseat to immediate recovery efforts", Pauken says. "But you don’t see that with the Western media in regards to the coronavirus. They continue on with their anti-China messaging, denouncing Beijing’s actions".

    He refers to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's 30 January statement that "the Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times" to Western values. The same day Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross went even so far as to suggest that the nCoV2019 outbreak "will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America".

    "Washington’s response to the coronavirus has been a huge disappointment", Pauken, who is an American citizen, remarks. "For such a long time, the US has often risen above to help foreign countries when there is an international crisis. You would expect US officials and celebrities to make positive statements to show support for China amid the outbreak, but there’s silence. There are no calls for donations either. No pledges to help or volunteer".

    On 2 February, the US began implementing new travel restrictions which includes temporarily suspending entry to foreigners who visited the People's Republic in the two weeks prior to their arrival to the US.

    ​In response, China's Foreign Ministry condemned Washington's border closure, stressing that "US comments and actions are neither based on facts, nor helpful at this particular time". According to Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, Washington actions "unceasingly manufactured and spread panic".

    Thomas W. Pauken II is the author of "US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Media’s ‘Alarmist’ Response to Coronavirus Unfair Given China’s Swift, Appropriate Action
    China's Foreign Ministry Says US Should Not Overreact on Coronavirus Outbreak
    China Sanctions 3 Red Cross Officials Over Mishandling Medical Donations in Hubei
    Tags:
    People's Liberation Army, restrictions, World Health Organisation, epidemic, coronavirus, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi's Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse