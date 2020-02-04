Register
18:28 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Wheelchair

    Nearly Half of UK Care Providers See Drop in Quality of Care They Can Offer - Charity Manager

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106396/29/1063962955.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002041078227411-nearly-half-of-uk-care-providers-see-drop-in-quality-of-care-they-can-offer---charity-manager/

    A new report published by the charity Hft has revealed the true extent of Britain’s social care crisis. The research showed the number of care providers cutting support for vulnerable adults has doubled in the last year because of financial pressures and a lack of central spending.

    Hft's Policy and Public Affairs Manager Billy Davis believes it is quite worrying that 43% of respondents say they've noticed a reduction in the quality of care that they're able to provide as care providers.

    Sputnik: New research has revealed that the number of care providers cutting support for vulnerable adults has doubled in the last year because of financial pressures. Can you tell me more about the findings of this research and how it relates to Britain’s care industry?

    Billy Davis: This research that we do is an annual survey of social care providers across the country. It provides a snapshot of their financial health and how they responded to the events of the past 12 months. One of the most damning findings from this year's survey is the fact that the number of care providers offering support to fewer people have more than doubled compared to last year. In our view, this is a direct result of what they said last year when they warned us that increasing numbers are handing back contracts to local authorities as a way of coping with the financial pressures that they're facing and really it's showing that the sector's running out of options. We've been saying for years that we're being underfunded by central government and that's now actually having a real impact on the staff and the people that we support because whilst demand is growing providers just can't afford to carry on supporting them on financially unsustainable contract.

    Sputnik: What effect is it having on care providers, those working in the social care industry and receivers of care?

    Billy Davis: In terms of the impact that it's having on providers; it was quite worrying that 43% of people that responded to our survey said that they've actually noticed a reduction in the quality of care that they're able to provide as a provider. Nobody gets into this sector to provide poor support to vulnerable adults, so really that's quite a worrying trend for us, the fact that actually we're seeing these reductions in care. That could be things like a decrease in staff morale; it could be sort of an increase in complaints from family members and people we support, all the way through to CQC actually giving worse accreditations. In terms of the impact on people; one of the subjects we touched on this year was mental health and we found that on average 16% of absenteeism across sector is due to poor mental health - some providers even with aside to say that 60% of their staff absenteeism was down to mental health. I think this is a result of people being forced to do more with less, providers being forced to make those difficult decisions; it's really having quite a negative impact on the mental health of the people that are employed by the sector. On the positive side, providers are being very proactive in dealing with this. 68% of providers have in-house mental health training; 33% have trained for Mental Health First Aider within their organisation; so we are taking positive steps to address those challenges but really we're starting to see that funding have quite a detrimental effect on the workforce.

    Sputnik: It's clear that Britain is the midst of a social care crisis. It was something that was apparent before this winter's election - it was something which was hardly addressed - it's clear to see that we are in a bit of a predicament regarding social care. With that in mind, what solutions should the government be considering to centrally mitigate and protect individuals working in Britain's care industry and essentially work against this crisis.

    Billy Davis: Like you say it wasn't mentioned in the in the last election but what was interesting is the election before that was defined by social care - it was the topic of the 2017 election. We were promised a green paper after that. Two to three years later we've still not seeing it. We think the government needs to bring forward those reforms as soon as possible really but what we as providers want to see is local authorities to actually get that funding that they've lost back from central government so that the sector can start to become properly funded. The providers can actually then sort of absorb the increases in the national living wage in a financially sustainable way. Invest in the future of our services and really provide that good quality care that the people we support deserve.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    social care, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi's Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse