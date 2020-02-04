Register
16:56 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called Brussels calling to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

    EU Economy Might Face More Trouble Than UK's After Brexit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Analysts Say

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (15)
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107822/63/1078226358.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002041078226758-eu-economy-might-face-more-trouble-than-uks-after-brexit-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-analysts-say/

    Remainers in Britain repeatedly said that the UK would suffer economically from leaving the customs union, but recent statistics show that British economy might actually be performing better that the EU average.

    The latest data on European economies performance in 2019 showed that the Eurozone economy continues to lose ground,  down from 0.3% to 0.1% in the last three months. The biggest economies of the EU individually performed no better – France lost 0.1% of its GDP amid ongoing strikes, and Italy performed even worse with a 0.3% drop compared to last year. Germany, the biggest EU economy, has not yet published official data, but experts believe its growth is stuck at around 0.1%.

    An now the European economies are facing two major challenges – the influence of the coronavirus outbreak in China on global trade and consequences of Brexit, which took place on 31 January.

    Who Is at Loss and Who Got Upper Hand After Brexit?

    Now with the UK out of the customs union, London will be negotiating new terms on trade, including with its former partner, the EU. Prime Minister Boris Johnson already made his stance clear in a statement on 4 February – the UK will not be tied to the EU regulations again, but will not be undermining European standards either. Instead he opted for a free trade approach and a new deal with the EU.

    But Brussels won't necessarily play Johnson's game and instead could try to penalise the UK for daring to ditch the EU, Bill Ravotti, moderator of the V4 Report website and a political analyst, says.

    "Michel Barnier from France and many other over-rated Eurocrats are bitter and vengeful and will attempt to humiliate and punish the UK in order to set an example for others", the analyst warned.

    Ravotti adds that not all of the EU states will support such an approach since some of them have significant dependency on the British market and would like to keep access to it.

    The trade discrepancy between the EU states and the UK reaches €77,85 billion in favour of the customs union, meaning that it can lose millions if the trade agreement is not reached and London imposes tariffs on European goods. In car industry alone UK bought 1.8 million cars from the European states in 2018, while selling only 631,000.

    Steve Unwin, former professional Conservative Party Agent and North Dorset UKIP parliamentary candidate, believes that the UK is a big consumer market for EU goods and its loss can hit the automotive industry especially hard. If the two sides don't reach a proper free trade agreement, Brits might start choosing domestically produced cars over European ones slapped with tariffs, which can reach 10%, Unwin notes.

    Aston Martin Lagonda cars are seen parked outside the new factory at St Athan, Wales, Britain December 6, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Rebecca Naden
    Aston Martin Lagonda cars are seen parked outside the new factory at St Athan, Wales, Britain December 6, 2019.

    The UKIP politician also suggested that by striking an adequate free trade deal with the UK, the EU my find a way out of the economic pit it found itself in. Rodney Atkinson, one of Britain's most successful political economists and a former adviser to UK cabinet ministers, goes even further by stating that an attempt to punish London can have drastic consequences for the European economies, and can lead to a new recession that "could break up the Euro and the EU". The economist reminds that the EU economy is already riddled with problems and Brussels can't afford to add a trade dispute with the UK to that list.

    "There are mass migrations of alienated youth, extreme debt, with major countries like France, Belgium, Italy and Greece having debt near or above 100% of GDP: There is an unresolved banking crisis, and the lack of social support for poor member states", Atkinson said.

    Still, it's early to say that there will be any trade dispute at all between the former customs union partners. London has at least one year to settle its trade relations with foreign countries.

    In this light it's unlikely that Brexit is going to affect either the British or the EU economies in the short-term, Iain Begg, professor at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science, says. He stresses though that this can easily change if the negotiations between the two go awry.

    Danger Looming From East

    The poorly performing European economies not only face possibility of losing unhindered access to the British market, essential for at least upholding the existing growth (or decline) tempos, but also to face another threat, which they have little control over – the coronavirus outbreak in China.

    Despite the fact that the virus itself proved so far to be not as deadly as the previous coronavirus outbreak in 2012 or even the seasonal flu, it is nevertheless taking a toll on the Chinese economy, another important market for countries around the world (and the EU is no exception). Several cities were put on lockdown, Lunar New Year holidays extended, and some foreign companies shuttered their factories, offices and stores to prevent the spread of the disease.

    A man wears a protective face mask with a character design inside a jeepney, following two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 4, 2020
    © REUTERS / ELOISA LOPEZ
    A man wears a protective face mask with a character design inside a jeepney, following two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 4, 2020

    Political economist Rodney Atkinson indicates that the slowdown of the Chinese economy as a result of the epidemic has impacted on the EU and especially the German economy, for which China is the biggest export market.

    Professor Iain Begg says that the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on global economy remain "highly uncertain". He notes that if the epidemic is successfully quarantined within Chinese borders and the cure is discovered relatively quickly, it will have a minimal effect on the Asian country's economy and the rest of the world. But the risk can't be entirely out ruled, Begg adds.

    "On the other hand, if it turns from a (relatively) local effect to a global crisis, then it has potentially significant downside risks for the global economy which would, obviously, include the EU economy", he said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (15)

    Related:

    Brexit Chief Michel Barnier Talks to Press in Brussels Following UK Breakaway From EU - Video
    Brexit: Boris Johnson Claims UK Isn't Undermining EU Standards Amid Looming Trade Talks
    Nissan Denies UK Media Claims It Will 'Double Down' on Sunderland Plant After Brexit, Close EU Sites
    Simonyan Notes UK Citizens Had to Watch Johnson's Live Brexit Day Speech on RT, Not on BBC
    UK Would Be 'Big Winners' From No-Deal Brexit – Brexit Party Member
    Tags:
    economic growth, crisis, recession, coronavirus, Brexit, UK, China, business, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse