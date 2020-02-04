Register
01:43 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Passengers wearing masks walk outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 2, 2020.

    US Media’s ‘Alarmist’ Response to Coronavirus Unfair Given China’s Swift, Appropriate Action

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107820/96/1078209632.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002041078219653-us-medias-alarmist-response-to-coronavirus-unfair-given-chinas-swift-appropriate-action/

    The severity of the coronavirus outbreak is being blown out of proportion by Western media for political purposes, KJ Noh, a peace activist, scholar on the geopolitics of Asia and frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice, told Radio Sputnik Monday.

    A Politico article published Monday titled “China says US action ‘spreading fear’ as mainland death toll hits 361,” notes that “China has blamed the United States for spreading fears about the coronavirus and accused Washington of doing nothing to help contain the outbreak.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/coronavirus-public-health-and-anti-china
     

    There is truth in the accusation made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Noh explained to Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    “I think that the infection rate is not extraordinary. It’s probably less than SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome], and also the death rate is going down. Currently, the recovery rate - that’s about 475 cases - has exceeded the death rate. So, the tide is turning. And also the rate of infection outside of Wuhan, which itself has been quarantined, is falling everywhere. So, there is definitely an alarmist mindset which is spreading. And that’s a key part of the problem right now,” Noh explained.

    When this article went to print, 20,438 cases of the deadly virus had been reported worldwide. The total number of deaths is 425, with 414 of those having occurred in China’s central Hubei Province, where the virus originated. Meanwhile, 626 people worldwide have recovered, with 386 recoveries taking place in Hubei.

    Last Monday , the World Health Organization (WHO) applauded Beijing’s response to the crisis, despite reports that China has not been accurately reporting deaths caused by the virus and how “testing woes” affected China’s ability to respond to the crisis.

    According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who had recently returned from meeting with Chinese leaders in Beijing, Chinese officials have demonstrated their commitment to halting the spread of the virus.

    “I think it’s really important to look at what the WHO itself said,” Noh told Sputnik. “It said that the Chinese government had met this crisis with an unprecedented response, that China was setting new standards for outbreak response and that there would have been many more deaths outside of China if not for the government’s actions. It said that the government should be congratulated for its extraordinary measures, and it pointed out China detected isolated sequences [of the virus] and shared this information and has a total commitment to transparency around this.”

    “So, there is really no reason to criticize or be afraid of this situation. It’s a disease that is clearly less lethal than MERS [Middle East respiratory syndrome] or SARS. Its rate of infections seems to be fairly low. The mortality rate appears to be around the 2% mark,” Noh explained, noting that between 10,000 and 25,000 people in the US have died from influenza since October, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    Understanding the timeline of events surrounding the virus sheds light on China’s swift response, Noh pointed out.

    “The first outbreak was recorded - not reported, but recorded - on December 8, and then between December 8 and 18, there were between two and seven cases that were considered to be problematic. So, the government started an investigation, and then it finished its investigation. And on December 30, it reported it to the WHO and shut down markets, at which point the WHO advised against restricting travel, because nobody had died from human to human transmission. There was no sustained human to human transmission suspected,” he said.

    “It wasn’t until January 9 that one person died: a 61-year-old that had comorbidity with liver disease and a tumor in his abdomen,” Noh noted. “And so the Chinese government probably moved as quickly as it could have. On January 23, it engaged in a quarantine of Wuhan. On [January] 22, it told people to wear masks, and since then, it’s been moving with incredible speed and efficiency.”

    “The response of the US government has largely been to use this as a political tool to attack and demonize China,” Noh explained. “If they hadn’t done anything, they would be considered negligent; because they have done something, they are human rights violators. And even so, even though they are moving as fast as they can and doing the best that they can, it is still a cause to stoke the China hatred and engage in schadenfreude.”

    “It’s a complete, total disinformation campaign. The first confirmed death was on January 9, and it wasn’t until five days later that there was suspected human-to-human transmission. That was merely a suspicion, and within one week, the country had shut down and quarantined an entire city. So, these are extraordinary measures, but the US is, as the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said, it is creating and spreading fear and where countries, instead of working together, are using it to take advantage of another people’s precarious position,” Noh explained.

    An article published in the Wall Street Journal Monday argues that the virus has “disrupted world-wide trade and supply chains.”

    The article then goes us to explain that “Chinese growth for 2020 as a whole was already widely forecast to slow further from last year’s 6.1%, a three-decade low, with many analysts, speaking after the trade deal, predicting about 6%. Now, economists say those forecasts are optimistic.”

    “I think the US has to be very careful. It’s true that the growth rate is expected to slow to around 5.6%. But this will also affect the annual growth rate of the entire planet, so the global growth rate will probably slow by about one fifth, to 2.3%. And the stock market is affected. It’s gone down 8% in China,” Noh noted. 

    “But the fact is that to use this as a way to beat up on China and exaggerate - remember, what is dangerous about this epidemic is not the disease itself, but it’s the fear and hatred - that is really the virus we are facing,” he said.

    “Once we start going down that line of thought and once you start provoking xenophobic ideology, then it’s going to come back and bite you, because there’s a lot of circumstantial evidence that seems to point out there is some design to this. It’s not just economic. Some of these effects are deliberate,” Noh added.

    US quarantine measures were announced Friday, with US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar explaining that any foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled to China within the preceding 14 days could be denied entry into the US. Additionally, US citizens who have been in China's Hubei Province, where the virus originated, "will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine to ensure they’re provided proper medical care and health screening.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China's Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 425, More Than 20,400 Infected
    Russian Cabinet Decides to Postpone Investment Forum in Sochi Over Coronavirus Threat
    China in Urgent Need of Medical Supplies as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises
    Pentagon Designates Four Additional Military Bases as Coronavirus Quarantine Centers
    US Confirms Second Person-to-Person Coronavirus Infection
    Tags:
    China, political ploy, US, Western media, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse