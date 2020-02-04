Register
03:15 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard at Parliament Square on Brexit day

    UK Would Be 'Big Winners' From No-Deal Brexit – Brexit Party Member

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/41/1078194193.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002041078216441-uk-would-be-big-winners-from-no-deal-brexit--brexit-party-member/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that the UK has no need to follow any of the EU’s rules and regulations for the sake of achieving a trade deal with the bloc.

    Negotiations between Westminster and Brussels are set to get underway in the coming weeks, and the EU's powers that be have thus far repeatedly outlined their desire to maintain freedom of movement and access to British fishing waters after the Brexit transition period ends.

    But will either side cave in on their demands for the sake of preventing any potential economic damage? The Brexit Party's Pete Durnell gave his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to agree to a Canada-style trade deal with the EU in the coming months?

    Pete Durnell: I'm personally very happy with a Canada-style deal, so I would be all in favour of that. In terms of whether we'll actually get it or not, on the one hand, we've got to remember that we are already fully aligned with the EU, which is a great starting point, so you'd think that would make setting up a free trade agreement massively easier than it was for Canada, where their standards were very diverse.

    Pro-Brexit demonstrators celebrate on Parliament Square on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    Pro-Brexit demonstrators celebrate on Parliament Square on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020.

    On the other hand, we know the EU's greatest fear, which is the UK succeeding having broken free so to speak, and we also know that they will, therefore, do everything they can to tie us down, and effectively they keep saying that they want us to sign up to the "level playing field".

    We have those two things conflicting a little bit with each other, and I suspect that the result of that will be that we will only get the bare bones of a free trade agreement in place by the end of this year, but that won't be too bad, and I don't think that would be an awful result.

    Sputnik: Is the UK adequately prepared for a no-deal Brexit, should this scenario happen?

    Pete Durnell: We will have had four and a half years to prepare for this, assuming we end up on WTO rules, by the end of this year, and if we're not fully prepared for it by that point, then that's just a massive failure of successive British governments.

    We've prepared for war in a few months, we've sorted out the millennium bug in a year or two, surely we can change the way we trade with the EU in four and a half years or be prepared to do that properly.

    We have to always remember that the UK buys ninety billion pounds more from the EU than they buy from us, so if they did want to move on to WTO tariffs on either side, essentially there would be big winners in that, and that would be the UK.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a speech at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, in London, Britain February 3, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Frank Augstein/Pool
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a speech at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, in London, Britain February 3, 2020.

    Sputnik: What would a successful Brexit mean for the EU's future?

    Pete Durnell: There’s very little doubt that the EU is petrified of the UK flourishing going forward. So if they do fail in their attempts to lock us into this "level playing field", and we get rid of a lot of pointless regulations, which have reportedly cost the UK thirty-three billion pounds every year, then, that kind of lights the fuse, particularly in areas like biotech, where we are wired up with US and China, we can really exploit the opportunities that Brexit provides.

    If Brexit is a success, there would be a queue to the door of countries wanting to leave the EU, then that would see the end of the EU, certainly, in the shape we know it at the moment - we're not very far away from that.

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit Party, European Union, Brexit, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse