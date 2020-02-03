Register
07:28 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrians inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in the capital Damascus' eastern Tahrir Square district, on July 2, 2017

    Too Early to Eulogise Suicide Attacks, Motivation is Still There - Israeli Criminologist

    © AP Photo / LOUAI BESHARA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105519/29/1055192909.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002031078210994-too-early-to-eulogise-suicide-attacks-motivation-is-still-there/

    The defeat of Daesh* has decreased the amount of suicide missions around the world but the phenomenon is here to stay, believes Dr Anat Berko, an Israeli criminologist. For it to vanish, the world needs to introduce effective punishments and Muslim clerics need to condemn the notion and ban the use of violence.

    Africa and the Middle East continue to grab headlines as militants carry on with deadly suicide attacks against civilian and military targets.

    On Friday, a 12-year-old girl detonated a bomb in northeast Nigeria killing three boys at an Islamic seminary and a day later militants from the Jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham carried out two car bomb attacks in Aleppo targeting the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. A news outlet linked to the group, Ebaa, released a video showing the fighters of the group pledging allegiance to "death and Jihad" before they detonated themselves in Jamiyat Al Zahraa, on the western edge of Aleppo.

    Dr Anat Berko, an Israeli criminologist and author of several best-selling books featuring interviews with dozens of wanna-be bombers, says the tactic has always been a powerful psychological tool.

    "When you kill dozens, and in some cases hundreds, you send waves of panic among the public and create the effect of fear that paralyzes people".

    A Significant Fall

    The good news, says the expert, is that the number of suicide attacks has actually declined over the years. According to estimates, 2017 and 2018 saw 349 and 293 attacks respectively, whereas 2019 witnessed a drop of 49 percent in such incidents registering 149 cases. 

    Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria August 15, 2017
    © REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
    Daesh Suicide Bombers Attack Kurdish Military Positions in Raqqa, 'Clashes Still Ongoing' - SDF
    The reason for the drop in numbers, says Berko, is the victory over Daesh. A year ago US President Donald Trump declared his country - together with a number of Arab and Western allies - had defeated the Jihadist group, ousting its militants from Syria. 

    Another blow was dealt to the former caliphate in October 2019 when its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up, preferring to die rather than be captured or killed by the US security forces that cornered him in a tunnel in the Syrian city of Idlib.

    In Israel too, suicide bombings, a favourite tool of Palestinian militants in the early 2000s, have since almost vanished.

    "The phenomenon disappeared almost entirely from the Israeli landscape thanks to our effective security forces coupled with intelligence and technologies that help us prevent such attacks", said Berko.

    One such technology was the erection of the so-called separation barrier that stretches for more than 700 kilometres. In 2002, in the wake of the Palestinians' Second Intifada that killed more than a thousand Israelis, then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon ordered the creation of a fence between Israel and the Palestinians in an attempt to protect the Israeli population from the ongoing terrorist threat. 

    Despite an uproar from human rights groups and the international community who viewed the move as a violation of Palestinians' rights, the fence was completed several years later, leading to a 50-percent drop in terrorist attacks, according to estimates by Israeli police and security forces.

    "Palestinians have also realised that the tactics of exploding themselves is not working, primarily because it hurts their image on the global arena, portraying them as troublemakers rather than peace seekers".

    Terrorism is Here to Stay

    Yet, despite the waning popularity, it is way too soon to say these tactics are a thing of the past, believes the expert, simply because "the motivation is still there".

    So is the desire of religious clerics to send their people to suicide missions, says the criminologist. "The act of taking one's life - including your own - is forbidden in all religions and yet they manage to sell this to dozens of men, women, and children by glorifying the mission and turning it into self-sacrifice that automatically makes it permissible to kill". 

    But the international community is not "powerless" in the face of these challenges, believes the Israeli criminologist, adding that in order for the world to be able to tackle the threat, it needs to join forces and introduce effective measures that would deter potential perpetrators.

    "In Israel, for example, a wanna-be bomber gets two to three years in jail. This is simply not enough especially if you compare it to the damage their action could have caused if it wasn't aborted on time".

    And it needs the support of Muslim clerics too. "If there is a fatwa [a religious ruling] forbidding violence and terrorism, the phenomenon will cease to exist. The trick is that it needs to be issued by a recognised and a renowned Muslim scholar".

    Abbas Hamza Hassan, a 56-year-old Iraqi fighter who left in 2014 the southern Iraqi province of Basra to join the forces of the paramilitary units of the Hashed Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) against Islamic State group (IS), is pictured on November 13, 2018 while training fellow Hashed members on using weapons in al-Qaim in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, along the border with Syria.
    © AFP 2019 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Seven Iraqi Paramilitary Troops Killed in Suicide Bombing Attack - Reports
    Until now, not many have done so. In 2001, Sheikh Yusuf El Qaradawi, a renowned Egyptian theologian based in Qatar, issued a fatwa slamming terror but the document was too vague and his definition of terror was too broad, leading to dual meanings in some parts of the text.

    In 2018, another attempt was made - this time by 70 Muslim scholars from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Indonesia, who stated that extremism violated the principles of Islam. But their names were not big enough to be able to make an overhaul.

    "That's why, despite the decline, I still believe that suicide missions will continue to be used by terrorists around the world. Their numbers might decrease but the phenomenon won't vanish", Berko summed up.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    militants, Palestinians, Idlib, Aleppo, Syria, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vivid Colours of Russia's Arctic Night: Mother Nature Displays Magnificent Northern Lights
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse