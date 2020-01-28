Register
01:59 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands

    Trump’s Mideast Plan ‘Final US Rubber Stamp’ for Israeli Rule Over Palestine

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    171
    Subscribe

    The White House on Tuesday will reveal US President Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century" for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan has been repeatedly refuted by Palestinian leaders due to Trump’s pro-Israel bias, Miko Peled, author of “The General’s Son: A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” told Sputnik.

    “This whole hype over this ‘deal of the century,’ which is not a deal for anybody, is basically giving the final rubber stamp, a US rubber stamp, for Israel to go ahead and control all of Palestine and take all of the West Bank, or as much as it wants, and place Israeli sovereignty or recognize Israeli sovereignty on parts of the West Bank that have not yet been officially become part of Israeli sovereignty,” Peled, who is also the author of "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” told Loud & Clear host Brian Becker on Monday.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/netanyahu-and-rival-both-meet-with-trump

    “Palestinians have rightly said that they will have nothing to do with this,” Peled said.

    Palestinians are rightfully skeptical of Washington’s mediator veneer. The Trump administration in late 2017 recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state, a claim by Israel that is in violation of international law. In addition, Trump’s so-called peace plan is expected to allow Israeli annexation of large chunks of the occupied West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also repeatedly promised to annex the Jordan Valley if re-elected in the March 2020 Israeli elections.

    “All Palestine has been under Israeli control, colonized, settled by Israeli Jews. This is just adding another stamp of approval to kind of the final step, if you will. But the reality doesn’t change. We have 7 million Palestinians living in historic Palestine, what is now Israel, who have no rights. Depending on where they live precisely, their rights vary, but they basically have no rights, no access to resources; they are being killed and arrested and forced into exile every single day. Their lands are being confiscated, and again, there’s 5 million Palestinians living in refugee camps banned from returning … We can see that even the King of Jordan [Abdullah II] is saying that Jordan stands in opposition to this,” Peled added.

    On Monday, Trump met separately with both Netanyahu and his rival, Blue and White coalition leader Benny Gantz, in the White House ahead of the deal’s reveal. That same day, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh vehemently expressed his rejection of the deal.

    "We reject it, and we demand the international community not be a partner to it, because it contradicts the basics of international law and inalienable Palestinian rights," Shtayyeh said, Al-Jazeera reported.

    "It is nothing but a plan to finish off the Palestinian cause,” he added.

    Monday is also the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in occupied Poland in 1945 by the Soviet Red Army, a day during which all victims of the Holocaust are remembered, including the roughly 6 million Jews killed in the Shoah.

    According to Peled, the creation of Israel was not a result of the Holocaust, and Judaism and Zionism must be strictly separated.

    “All the world leaders were in Jerusalem just a few days ago to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp … I think connecting Israel to the Holocaust is a big mistake. Israel was not a result of the Holocaust, and it’s not an answer to the Holocaust, and I think commemorating the Holocaust on stolen land where the bodies of innocent Palestinians are buried is a grave mistake. I think if we want to look at the appropriate response to the Holocaust, we can look at Jewish communities that have rebuilt themselves in Europe, in the US, in other places and are now thriving, whether they are orthodox, or secular or whatever the case may be,” he said.

    “As the Holocaust was going on, as Jews were being murdered in Europe, Israel was planning and executing a campaign of recleansing and genocides in Palestine against the Palestinians. The Zionists were already there doing this. So, I don't think Israel is a response to a Holocaust,” Peled explained. Israel was formed as an independent state on May 14, 1948, but the conflict between Zionist settlers and Palestinians already living there preceded it by several decades.

    “The Zionist movement was powerful. They had some very strong and well-spoken spokespeople traveling around the world, mostly to convince Jews and leaders of the world that Zionism was a good idea, and the result of that, we see today. I think it’s important that Zionism and Judaism are separated, that people understand these are two entirely different things. Opposing Zionism is something that many Jewish people always have done and still continue to do. And rejecting Israel has nothing to do with rejecting Jews … the conflation of Jews and Judaism with Zionism in Israel is a terrible mistake,” Peled continued.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Netanyahu's Rival Benny Gantz to Hold Private Meeting With Trump Ahead of Mideast Peace Plan Reveal
    For Netanyahu, Having Main Rival in Same Meeting with Trump is 'Humiliation' - Prof
    Israel Opposition Leader Calls Trump Mideast Peace Plan ‘Historic Milestone’
    Trump Says to Unveil Mideast Plan on 28 January, Hopes Netanyahu Can Implement Within 6 Weeks
    Tags:
    Deal of the century, deal, Palestine, Israel, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse