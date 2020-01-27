Register
22:56 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Parliament Square bedecked with the flags belonging to The Commonwealth of Nations

    Former London Mayoral Candidate Points to UK's 'Laissez-Faire Attitude' Towards the Commonwealth

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Brian Harrington Spier
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107815/64/1078156404.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001271078156123-former-london-mayoral-candidate-points-to-uks-laissez-faire-attitude-towards-the-commonwealth/

    Increased trade and migration from Commonwealth “will lead to growth of British economy”, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has announced a new visa program that would encourage scientists, doctors, and other highly skilled professionals to move to the UK.

    But will this policy make up for the potential reduction in low skilled migration, which has proven to be vital for business large and small in recent years?

    Former London Mayoral Candidate Winston McKenzie shares his views on the issue and suggests that London had shown a careless attitude towards the Commonwealth of Nations.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson’s new migration policy allow Britain to rebuild its connections with the Commonwealth, and will this be more beneficial than a close trading relationship with the EU?

    Winston McKenzie: The Commonwealth are our closest allies and now that we are about to sever our links with Europe; not wholly, as we will be dealing with Europe for as long as Britain is in business, but what I would say is that Boris Johnson must go to the Commonwealth, with a flexible and open chequebook.

    We need growth in Great Britain, and the only way that growth will come about is not through cuts, but through trade, proper and fair trade.

    Sputnik: Has the UK neglected the Commonwealth since it joined the EU?

    Winston McKenzie: We need to look up instead of looking down. Only recently, our former Prime Minister Theresa May visited Uganda, but there had been no official visit from any contingency of the British government for other thirty years.

    That just shows you the laissez-faire attitude that this country has had towards the Commonwealth, we are looking a gift horse in the mouth with regards to trade in Africa, the Chinese have got first march on us, and they have gone there years ago, but where are we?

    Why are we lagging so far behind? It’s time our leaders and political parties started looking up, instead of looking down.

    Sputnik: Could the UK end up following the US’s foreign policy directives for the sake of achieving a post-Brexit trade deal? Would this be dangerous for the country going forward?

    Winston McKenzie: We are the victors of two World Wars for goodness sake! We’ve got America slap bang behind us and 5G will be no good for the UK.

    Boris Johnson will have a very difficult job on his hands, within his cabinet and with the voters before long.

    It’s disparaging to think that Johnson is even beginning to entertain the idea of 5G, when the likes of President Trump have said absolutely not, and that they don’t want to render themselves defenceless, but that’s where Britain’s head is with this 5G nonsense.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Commonwealth Heads in London Vow to Fight #Voluntourism in Orphanage Tourism
    Prince Charles to Become Head of Commonwealth After Queen Elizabeth II
    S African Opposition Slams 'Colonizer' May, Demands Commonwealth Withdrawal
    Commonwealth 2022 Games in Birmingham to Bring Investors, Fund Housing—Spokesman
    Tory MP Said 'No One In their Right Mind' Would Visit Manchester Amid 2002 Commonwealth Games Bid
    Tags:
    trade, migration, Economy, United Kingdom, Commonwealth of Nations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse