Register
10:41 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Low Fee, Fair Skin Obsession or Inclusion: Foreign Models Making a Splash in Indian Fashion Space

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107664/22/1076642270.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001271078148094-low-fee-fair-skin-obsession-or-inclusion-foreign-models-making-a-splash-in-indian-fashion-space/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is one of the potential fashion markets for international brands and the recent association between the Swedish Brand H&M and Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a testimony to that. The Indian fashion market is also expected to reach $102 billion by 2022, with many global names making exclusive lines for the country.

    Many International designers like Hermes, MacQueen, Dior and Armani took a cue from Indian textures and motifs for design inspiration in the past. However, the growing Indian fashion industry witnessed another big trend- the participation of foreign models on Indian runways.

    The country's two prominent fashion weeks – Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) that takes place in Mumbai and India Fashion Week (IFW) organised by the country's apex fashion body, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), saw the participation of many models from the West in the past. The trend has, however, slowed according to many notable names in the Indian fashion industry.

    "We work in two modules; for Couture week, a very much talked about event in the country, 90 per cent of the models are Indian, because of the clothes (the majority of them are lehengas, saris, and other traditional Indian garments) unless it is a gown-specific show which focuses on formal gowns.

    However, in the prêt a porter (ready- to wear) module, in which we launched our all-inclusive approach last year, to include short, tall, thin, dark and fair models, we are getting people from the Indian industry and newcomers.

    "However, there are some clothes which designers feel Western models can better demonstrate, and then it does not make a difference. We will still have a smattering of foreign faces, but a smaller percentage, while the Indian models will take centre stage. Actually, in the all-inclusive module, it doesn't matter where you are from, because it also means giving a chance and opportunity to people from outside the country. So, there is no hard and fast rule. It depends on attitude, walk, personality, these are the main criterion," Sunil Sethi, President of FDCI, told Sputnik.

    He agrees that foreign models in India do cost less than established Indian models, but for him, the "cost difference is not the main thing".

    Even Indian designer Samant Chauhan, who has clients that live in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and some European countries, also believes that "well-known Indian models are a little costly."

    "Foreign models come at a lesser price compared to the established names here. Also, I think, the whole idea is to show new things to customers. The trend right now is to experiment, and one of them also includes introducing a lot of black models, so the whole idea of beauty is changing- I think inclusion is encouraging and welcoming," Chauhan told Sputnik.

    According to an estimate, an established Indian model costs around Rs.1 lakh ($ 1,396.09) for one show, however, a new face from foreign shores can do the same work in between Rs.10,000-15,000 ( $ 140.02 to $ 210.02).

    Model Sapna Kumar, who has been in the fashion industry for very long and has walked for the stalwarts in the Indian fashion business like Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal and many more, feels otherwise.

    She says "there is no dominance of international models" but yes "If they are good it's only fair that they should get the job".

    "Yes some jobs are taken over by international models, but I think there is enough work for Indian models as well. I don't think they are taking away our jobs. If anything, it makes for healthy competition," she told Sputnik.

    Another senior model Lakshmi Rana, a mother of one, but still giving a tough fight to all the young guns in the fashion business, corrects her by saying that if "we talk about major fashion weeks like LFW, India Fashion Week, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour or major designers' solo shows, there are hardly any international models walking."

    "There would be about two or maximum three, in the line of 36 models," she told Sputnik.

    However, for her, "the influx of foreign models is not on the Indian runway, but in the Indian commercial print arena where a company like Amazon, Myntra or various people who do frequent shoots- these girls are working there, and the reason is they are good models with economical price brackets".

    "Their per-day rate is extremely low, and hence it is a very viable business option for people to take them. The other reason is such options work well for those who sell in bulk, for instance, some lehenga shop in Karol Bagh (Delhi's famous market) or designers who are looking to sell their clothes without wanting to spend too much on their campaigns; there are a lot of foreign models in that department.

    "They are taking up a lot of the market in commercial print modelling at an amount which an Indian girl won't take. They get very good models at that price," Rana told Sputnik.

    Rana also says that an Indian face can best show an "Indian Lehanga Choli, but there is some kind of fair skin-fixation that Indians have had since the Britishers left India. So, to overcome that, it will take time, but I see a lot of has already been achieved."

    Nikita Sahay, another Indian model who is now a model with Paris-based Martine's Women Agency, feels that the trend of international models on the Indian runway is a phase and it will pass.

    "These models don't stay here permanently. They come and go, and no one remembers them because of that. They generally come from economically backward families, so that results in them charging lower fees as compared to the Indian models, and are also always accommodating for fear of losing out on work.

     "The Indian models have homes here, and so they are not really scared of losing out on work. The focus is more on excelling in the field. And when you want to excel in your field, you say no to a lot of worthless jobs and set a standard. This does not go down well with the fashion industry. Hence, it is a conscious choice by them, to use more foreign models.

    "The industry tries to justify this by saying that we Indians love white skin. But that's force-fed information created by the media. The reality is everyone wants to work with good Indian faces, but they don't want to shell out the money that the talent deserves. And so the good Indian models are becoming a concept of the past," she told Sputnik.

    She also feels that more than taking away the jobs of Indian models, she looks at it "as a very low and deteriorating phase of the fashion industry".

     "Year after year, the quality of models and fashion weeks are losing their charm. I feel that the industry is on edge right now and rather than being a hub of real fashion people, it's becoming more of a wholesale market. It's not a high-quality fashion industry anymore," said Sahay.

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Exploited in a Cowardly, Ugly Fashion': GCHQ Chief Reveals Agency Specifically Targeting Dyslexics
    Slay It With Sass: India's Top Fashion Bloggers Show Off Their Newest Looks to Rock This Diwali
    Indian Politician Rips Chinese Fashion Brand for Displaying Sikh Temple in Shoe Ad
    Tags:
    runway, model, star, fashion, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse