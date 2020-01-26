Register
08:46 GMT26 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This Jan. 25, 2018 file photo shows President Donald Trump meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in Davos. There’s much to celebrate but plenty of cause for trepidation, too, as Trump and Netanyahu meet Monday, March 5, 2018 at the White House. For all his talk about brokering the “ultimate deal” between Israelis and Palestinians, Trump’s long-awaited peace plan has yet to arrive, even as Palestinians and other critics insist it will be dead on arrival

    Nobody Takes Trump's 'Deal of the Century' Seriously - Former Oslo Accords Negotiator

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106780/05/1067800598.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001261078141394-nobody-takes-trumps-deal-of-the-century-seriously---former-oslo-accords-negotiator/

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to Washington later today where US President Donald Trump is expected to roll out his "deal of the century" plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    The peace initiative reportedly presupposes that Jerusalem, including its Old City, will remain in Israel's hands, with the Palestinians getting access to the Israeli capital.

    In addition, the Jewish state will be allowed to annex some 40 percent of the West Bank, considered occupied under international law, while in return the Palestinians will be given territories in the Negev Desert located in the south of Israel.

    The plan also stipulates that the Palestinians will be given an independent state four years after the agreement is signed (as well as billions of dollars to develop it) and only under the condition that they won't establish a military force - neither in the West Bank nor in Gaza.

    The Deal Doesn't Stand a Chance

    Dr Yossi Beilin, the architect and one of the main negotiators of the Oslo Accords, the historic agreement between Israel and the Palestinians signed in 1993, says nobody takes the plan seriously.

    One such person is the Israeli PM.

    "Netanyahu will, of course, thank the president for his friendship and will say it is the most far-reaching plan the American administration has ever given but he will also need to say that he will need to deal with it once he gets back, expressing his hope that the plan will eventually be promoted".

    The only problem is that it never will be, believes Beilin. Bound by agreements with the hawkish parties that promote the notion of Greater Israel that sees all Palestinian lands in the West Bank and even Gaza as part of the Jewish state, Netanyahu will find it difficult to convince the right-wing bloc that annexing "only" 40 percent of the territories is a good deal.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands

    It will also be tough to sell the plan even to Netanyahu's own party. "The central committee of Likud will never be ready to accept the idea of a two-state solution. That's why Netanyahu has never brought it to its attention. He knew he will never get a majority for this", explained the former negotiator.

    They Are Not Alone

    The right-wing circles are far from being the only elements expected to reject the initiative.

    President Mahmoud Abbas has already warned the US administration and Israel not to cross any "red lines" and said one-sided moves would inevitably lead to a series of measures by the Palestinians.

    The Palestinian Authority considers the current US administration as biased against the Palestinians. This has been expressed not only in Trump's 2018 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, but also in Washington's acknowledgement a year later of the legality of Israeli settlements in the West Bank - moves that have been rejected by the PA leadership.

    Israel's liberal circles are also eyeing the proposal with suspicion not only because the agreement is bypassing the Palestinians, whom they see as the only side they should be negotiating with, but also because of the announcement's timing.

    Perfect Timing

    At the end of the week, Israel's parliament, the Knesset, is set to start a number of discussions that will determine whether the prime minister, who is involved in a series of graft probes, including buying positive press and receiving illegal gifts, will be granted immunity that will protect him from facing a trial.

    "No doubt that the release time of the plan is not accidental. Netanyahu doesn't see any way out of his situation so he hopes to divert the public's attention from his legal problems by introducing this deal. The truth is that he is desperate".
    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018

    And he is not alone. Embroiled in an impeachment process and accused of using his power to investigate a political rival, the peace initiative might be a good refuge for President Trump too. Butjust like Netanyahu, he doesn't think it will ever work, says Beilin.

    "While the US administration initially thought the plan could succeed, they finally realised it doesn't stand a chance. So gradually it has evolved into a political tool. The idea is to offer something the Palestinians can never agree to and then be able to say they are not reliable partners. That would not only give Netanyahu the opportunity to annex parts of the West Bank but will also send a nudge to the American right".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Deal of the century, Gaza Strip, Gaza, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, palestinians, West Bank, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse