Register
11:24 GMT25 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Jan. 23, 2006 file photo, indigenously developed medium range missiles Agni-I, left, and Agni-II, right, are displayed during Republic Day rehearsals, in the backdrop of the presidential Palace in New Delhi, India. India successfully tested a medium-range version of its most powerful nuclear-capable missile on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010, as part of an army training exercise Defense Ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar said. The upgraded Agni-1, with a 435-mile (700-kilometer) range, was fired from a testing range on an island off the eastern state of Orissa, Kar said.

    Unity in Diversity: Is It Real for India?

    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106145/28/1061452814.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001251078127969-unity-in-diversity-is-it-real-for-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is marking its 71st Republic Day on 26 January and, like every other year, it will be marked with celebrations across the country. However, the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in the national capital receives the most attention for its grand display of India’s culture, heritage, and military prowess.

    For over 70 years, India’s iconic Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, comprising a tableau of different states, union territories, and ministries, along with cultural dances of all the regions, has been aiming to showcase the country's unity in diversity.  

    While for many, the historic day is about wearing nationalism on their sleeves and being proud of the country, especially watching the amalgamation of its different religions, regions, and cultures on one platform, secessionist movements in north-eastern India as well as tribals’ demand for autonomy present a different picture. It somehow shows the other side, challenging India’s salient feature of “unity in diversity”.

    Never-Ending Conflicts

    The tribal dances of the northeast will once again be performed at Delhi’s central vista, Rajpath, during the parade, while north-eastern India remains a volatile, insurgency-affected region in the country.

    Composed of eight states – Meghalaya, Manipur, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim – the north-eastern region began witnessing secessionist movements right after independence in 1947, which haven’t ended yet.

    On Thursday, the chiefs of six militant outfits of northeast India said in a joint statement that they “resolve to call a total shutdown in the entire WESEA (Western Southeast Asia) region on 26 January, 2020, to stop or to hinder such ritual celebrations”.

    About the Republic Day celebrations in the region, the outfits said: “But this is purely anachronistic imposition in this part of the world, as the citizens of this region are not allowed to enjoy Republicanism in the true sense of the term”.

    “The so-called republican constitution of India fails to actually entitle the peoples of this region to republican liberty”, the statement said.

    The outfits alleged: “Indian rule in our region is theoretically republican, but in reality, deep-rooted oppression of the indigenous is prevalent, which is quite contradictory to republicanism".

    There was a time when more than 120 militant groups operated in the northeast, but it still remains a potential tinderbox, according to an essay on the international relations website The Geopolitics.

    Conflicts Part of Nation's Life

    The first independence movement began in Nagaland, where the Nagas were fighting for a separate country during the British era. They have their own flag, independence day, and refuse to recognise themselves as part of India.

    However, former secretary general of the parliament’s lower house, the Lok Sabha, and political scientist Subhash Kashyap believes that diversity is part of unity in India. 

    “In India, if somebody is in linguistic minority, they can be in the religious majority and if somebody is a religious minority, they can be in linguistic minority, so on and so forth”.

    He believes that stating the conflict in the northeast as a demand for independence is judgemental.

    “Conflicts are part of a nation’s life and anybody can raise the slogan of Azadi (independence). That is freedom of expression. People can certainly ask for independence but they certainly don’t represent [the] majority”, Kashyap says.

    He continues: “Legitimate view of their majority is presented in the parliament. The legitimate expression of their views has to be seen in the house of parliament and state assemblies. Only elected representatives can present the people and not those divulging into violence. Hence, the Republic Day Parade is the representation of India”.

    In Mizoram, the demand for independence began in 1966, after people in the region did not receive assistance from the federal government during the massive Mautam famine.

    While Assam and Tripura have been fighting to protect their ethnicity and tribal culture, which has been endangered due to migration from Bengal, the root cause of militancy in Manipur was the forceful merger of the former Manipur Kingdom with India.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Protests in Northeast About Ethnicity, Not India's Favourite Hindu-Muslim Narrative: Assamese Native
    India's National Capital Gears up for 71st Republic Day Commemoration With Full Rehearsal - Video
    India's Republic Day Parade This Year Awaits Display of Women Power More Than Ever
    Tags:
    New Delhi, Republic Day of India, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse