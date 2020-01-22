Register
04:22 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Medical staff and security personnel stop patients' family members from being too close to the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020

    Experts: Wuhan to See Reduced Population Mobility as Pneumonia Spreads

    © REUTERS / DARLEY SHEN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/10/1078091000.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001221078108075-experts-wuhan-to-see-reduced-population-mobility-as-pneumonia-spreads/

    Multiple airlines and travel platforms have announced refund or rebooking policies for customers who planned to travel into or out of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. The province confirmed having 270 patients with the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus as of 9:00 pm on Tuesday, the People's Daily reported.

    Wuhan on Tuesday issued a personnel control order covering entries and departures from the city in a bid to contain the disease's spread, China Central Television reported.

    Experts and travel industry practitioners noted that Wuhan may see lower population mobility associated with the Spring Festival travel season.

    Domestic online travel platform Lvmama launched a contingency plan to offer full refunds or rescheduling to its customers who had booked tickets or guided-travel products in Wuhan, according to a statement sent to the Global Times by the company on Tuesday. 

    Tianjin Airlines and Hainan Airlines have also posted statements to offer refunds without charge or rebooking policies for passengers who intended to travel to or from Wuhan.

    With favourable economic growth and a key geographical location, Wuhan has been a tourist hot spot and a city with high population mobility, Li Mingde, a former vice president of the Beijing Tourism Society, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

    The city's GDP stood at 1.15 trillion yuan ($167 billion) in the first three quarters of 2019, among 16 Chinese cities that achieved an annual GDP of 1 trillion yuan, according to the People's Daily.

    Wuhan's high-speed railway station can take people directly to 25 provinces and more than 40 cities in China, according to a report by domestic news site yicai.com.

    With many colleges and universities, Wuhan is said to be the hub with the largest number of college students in the world, and it has attracted many enterprises in need of talent.

    Now is a bad time for the outbreak of the virus, as people are heading to their hometowns for the Chinese Spring Festival, which leads to massive population mobility, Li said.

    The People's Daily issued a warning with a report headlined: "For now, it's better for people from outside Wuhan to stay out of the city, and Wuhan residents to stay in the city."

    Given that the pathogenesis of the disease has not been confirmed, it would be better for people to avoid areas with emerging and confirmed cases in the short term, Li suggested.

    A Beijing resident surnamed Tang, whose hometown is Wuhan, told the Global Times that he dropped his plan to go home for the Spring Festival due to concerns about the outbreak.

    Meanwhile, another Wuhan resident surnamed Hou told the Global Times that life is going on as usual, and she wears a mask while commuting. 

    "I hope the disease is brought under control in the short term," she said.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Fourth Death From New Coronavirus Reported in China's Wuhan - Authorities
    Screening of Wuhan Residents Leaving City Boosted Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - State Media
    Death Toll From New Type of Coronavirus in China's Wuhan Reaches Six - City Mayor
    Tags:
    China, outbreak, coronavirus, virus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse