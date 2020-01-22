Register
20:45 GMT +322 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-Brexit demonstrators hold signs outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2019

    Certain Red Lines 'Not Worth Crossing' for Sake of Achieving Brexit Deal – Journalist

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107788/17/1077881750.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001221078106195-certain-red-lines-not-worth-crossing-for-sake-of-achieving-brexit-deal--journalist-/

    According to reports, the EU will not grant the UK a post-Brexit trade deal similar to the one the bloc has with Canada and Japan unless Westminster agrees to maintain close alignment with its goods and services regulatory bodies.

    The news could come as a potential blow to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose aim is to negotiate a so-called “bare bones” trading framework whereby the UK would largely rid itself of Brussel’s red tape, while limiting any potential economic damage.

    But given that Brussels appears to be taking a hardball stance towards talks once again, is a no-deal Brexit now a real possibility, and could the EU be inadvertently pushing the UK into closer political and economic alignment with the US and President Donald Trump’s administration?

    Journalist Marcus Stead reflects on the matter.

    Sputnik: Will the UK be able to negotiate a mutually beneficial trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020?

    Marcus Stead: The UK’s negotiating stance will be very different now compared to the two years with Theresa May, she was a remain supporter during the 2016 referendum, and she seemed to regard Brexit as a damage limitation exercise.

    We ought to remember that Boris Johnson hedged his bets before the 2016 referendum, he wrote two newspaper articles; one in favour of remain and the other in favour of leave, and only decided at the last minute which one was to be published.

    He backed the leave side much to the astonishment of then Prime Minister David Cameron, but Mr Johnson won his majority at last months’ general election with a clear commitment to get Brexit done, there is no wriggle room out of that.

    Johnson’s team will go into these negotiations believing Brexit to be an opportunity. Their approach will be that, while it would be good to have a positive future trading relationship with the EU, but that must not be at the expense of being able to strike trade deals with the wider world.

    Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson with his dog Dilyn leaves after voting in the general election at Methodist Central Hall, Westminster, London, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson with his dog Dilyn leaves after voting in the general election at Methodist Central Hall, Westminster, London, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

    One note of caution is that Mr Johnson and his team will need to be aware of Blairites in the officially neutral civil service, who may well try to undermine negotiations in the months ahead, and when the EU is negotiating with Johnson and his team, they will do so under a very different dynamic.

    Johnson’s government has a House of Commons Majority of eighty, so there will be no more tight votes, and the government will have absolute authority, they will force the EU to behave in a very different way to the past two years.

    There will have to be certain red lines. Issues such as worker’s rights in the UK are matters to be decided by the duly elected House of Commons, not unelected bureaucrats in Brussels, and Boris Johnson’s team has made it abundantly clear that these negotiations must be concluded by December.

    This date is important because even if negotiations don’t go well; the business world can handle bad news a lot better than it can handle uncertainty, and it’s necessary to keep that deadline, because we as a country need to move on, and it’s that uncertainty that is holding business back and delaying investment.

    As the EU has a long summer break, the bulk of the work will have to be done by the early summer, so It can be ratified in the autumn, but one trap Boris Johnson’s team need to be wary of, is that the EU may well try to force the UK to accept free movement of people, in return for single market access.

    Controlling immigration is one of the key benefits of Brexit, and sacrificing it is not a red line worth crossing, but from the EU’s point of view; they won’t want to make leaving look easy or appealing, as anti-EU sentiment is growing fast in other countries throughout the bloc, and it knows that this project to build a single European state, is in trouble.

    Sputnik: Could Brussels’ hardball stance towards the Brexit negotiations push the UK into seeking closer alignment with the USA, both politically and economically?

    Marcus Stead: It does seem as though Boris Johnson is trying to ride two horses at the moment, in that whilst negotiations with the EU might not start until March; he does appear ready to start negotiations with President Trump’s administration immediately.

    Trump has been saying that it would be a good idea to get the basis of this done by the summer because of course he’s up for re-election in the autumn, but in the UK itself, the one concern I do have is the lack of a credible opposition.

    There’s a real disconnect between Labour Party members and its heartland voters. The membership base has been changed beyond all recognition in the last four years, and it largely consists of middle-class students, their lecturers and others who are preoccupied with the dogma of this “woke” agenda, and a mythical climate emergency.

    Even now they seem obsessed with stopping Brexit at all costs, and that puts them at odds with the party’s traditional heartlands who’ve backed the party for a century, until the recent general election.

    The Labour leadership contest candidates at the moment seem to think that the electorate needs a good telling off for not backing them, rather than taking time to listen and to understand why people abandoned them, which is largely because they felt ignored on Brexit.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen inside 10 Downing Street
    © AFP 2019 / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen inside 10 Downing Street

    Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as many critics claim?

    Marcus Stead: I do believe that there would be significant short term disruption in terms of supply and food, and other goods; but it’s not going to be this apocalypse scenario that project fear has been describing for many years.

    I cannot think of a single item of food or drink that could not be sourced from outside the EU if necessary, however, supply lines and the way supermarkets operate in particular could mean that there would be a shortage of certain goods in the short term, whilst those supply lines are realigned.

    Within a matter of months that could, however, be sorted out. There could be other problems as well, for example; the vast majority of Formula One teams are based around the area near Silverstone Race Track, and the deal that allows them to get all their machinery and parts out of the country would not be in place.

    The other thing, of course, is that these talks have to be concluded by December, which is Boris Johnson’s own deadline, and therefore if it becomes clear that the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit; then business can already start to prepare.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit deal, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse