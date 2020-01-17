Register
09:34 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this April 7, 2019 file photo, a man walks by an election campaign billboard showing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud party leader, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Barring Miracles, Netanyahu Could be Put on Trial, But That's Not the End – Israeli Blogger

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107751/44/1077514471.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001171078053673-barring-miracles-netanyahu-could-be-put-on-trial-but-thats-not-the-end--israeli-blogger/

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new election bid is hanging in the balance as Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu are pushing ahead with convening a panel to decide the fate of the prime minister's immunity request. Israeli observers have outlined possible scenarios of how things may play out for Netanyahu.

    On Tuesday, Arrangements Committee chair Avi Nissenkorn, a parliamentarian from Kahol Lavan, asked Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to convene the House Committee to debate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for immunity from prosecution in criminal cases, including breach of trust, accepting bribes, and fraud.

    The same day, the leaderships of Likud, Agudat Yisrael, Degel Hatorah, Shas, New Right, National Union, and Bayit Yehudi wrote a letter to Edelstein, urging him to prevent the plenum from convening before the 2 March election.

    On 13 January, members of the Knesset Arrangements Committee voted 16 to 5 in favour of establishing a House Committee, citing Knesset adviser Eyal Yinon's legal opinion permitting the formation of the body despite parliament being out of session. If the committee rejects Netanyahu's effort to obtain immunity, which is obviously the case, a door to the trial would be open.

    Knesset Speaker Edelstein is on the Horns of Dilemma

    "Barring miracles, Netanyahu will be most likely put on trial", suggests Israeli conservative blogger Yuri Moor. "About 15 years ago, Knesset members (MKs) abruptly changed the law on their status. Previously, immunity was automatically assigned to each MK, and in the case of very serious charges, the head of the prosecutor's office asked parliament to deprive the accused of immunity. And for 15 years now, the reverse order has existed: now the parliamentarian does not have automatic immunity and the head of the prosecutor's office (attorney general who is the legal adviser to the government) announces his intention to bring the lawmaker into court".

    The blogger explains that in accordance with the present rules, the accused has a month – "this is important in our case" – to ask his colleagues for protection. If he does not, or if the parliament refuses to defend him, he will be put on trial, Moor underscores.

    He doubts that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein could interfere with lawmakers' efforts to debate the immunity request ahead of the 2 March elections. "Edelstein has found himself between a rock and a hard place", Moor observes.

    "Although Netanyahu's supporters constitute a minority in parliament, the Knesset speaker could prevent the convening of a plenary meeting on the immunity request, citing the fact that [the country] is on the threshold of elections. But he is unlikely to do this", he presumes.

    According to the blogger, Edelstein "does not conceal his ambitious plans to run for [the] president’s honorary post in a year and a half"; therefore, the Knesset speaker is likely to tread carefully to avoid a media storm. The Israeli press is openly attacking the prime minister and may hinder Edelstein's ambitious plans if the speaker stretches a hand to Netanyahu. On the other hand, by selling the prime minister down the river, Edelstein risks losing support from Likud and the right-wing camp in general, the blogger points out.

    Israeli parliament (Knesset) speaker Yuli Edelstein gestures prior to attend a session of Questions to the government at the French National Assembly in Paris, on May 16, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / ERIC FEFERBERG
    Israeli parliament (Knesset) speaker Yuli Edelstein gestures prior to attend a session of Questions to the government at the French National Assembly in Paris, on May 16, 2018

    For her part, Nelly Gutina, an Israeli author and political commentator, believes that Edelstein could opt for a "third scenario".

    The speaker can "drag out the discussion indefinitely, postpone the commission’s meetings, allow Likud MKs to speak endlessly, that is, to arrange nothing short of a filibuster", according to the author.

    "Since the discussion of the commission on immunity is tantamount to a legal process, Netanyahu has the opportunity to bring witnesses in their defence", she continues. "In addition, he himself is a great speaker who can take the stage and be the star. The media, which for the most part does not conceal its anti-Netanyahu bias, will not be able to ignore his speeches because the meetings of this commission will be broadcast directly by a special Knesset channel".

    Israeli Politics: 'Wrestling Without Rules'

    While Kahol Lavan's Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beiteinu's Avigdor Lieberman are clearly trying to oust Netanyahu from the race ahead of the 2 March vote, the prime minister theoretically can take part in the elections even while being on trial, Moor remarks.

    "But with a defendant at the helm, Likud risks losing many mandates", the conservative blogger points out. "Likud's electorate would be aware that being a defendant, Netanyahu would certainly not be able to form a coalition while many [Israelis] would either refuse to go to the polls or would give their votes to other parties. Apparently, this is exactly what Gantz and Lieberman are betting on".

    However, a "protest vote" in Netanyahu's favour may also take place, according to Moor: "Many believe that the prosecutor’s office is deliberately sinking the premier", he says. "And people can, in spite of the prosecutor's office decision, take the victim's side".

    According to Gutina, "what is happening in Israeli politics looks like wrestling without rules". She presumes that the Israeli government is facing a "systemic crisis" while Israeli society is growing increasingly divided over the current developments.   

    "At the moment, the only barrier to the onset of a total collapse is the figure of the Israeli prime minister", she opines, adding that "irresponsible old elites" are shooting themselves in the foot by trying to unseat Netanyahu.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chairman of Israel's Parliament Torn Between Loyalty for PM and Desire to Keep His Post
    Tel Aviv Warns Nasrallah: Hiding in Bunker Won’t Save Him From Liquidation if He ‘Challenges Israel’
    Israeli Analyst: New Chief of Quds Force Unlikely to Attack Israel and Open Another Front
    30 Parties Finalise Their Lists as Israel Prepares for Third General Vote in Less Than a Year
    Tags:
    elections, parliamentary immunity, immunity, Avigdor Lieberman, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse