Register
08:02 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Map of China

    China Isolating Itself Globally by Raising Kashmir Issue Again at UNSC - Indian Analysts

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107045/25/1070452515.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001171078052820-china-isolating-itself-globally-by-raising-kashmir-issue-again-at-unsc-indian-analysts/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been locked in a war of words for the last five months over New Delhi’s decision to scrap the special quasi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent creation of two federally administered territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    China's bid on Wednesday to informally demand a discussion on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) again on behalf of “all-weather ally” Pakistan will ensure Beijing’s isolation globally, Indian analysts believe.

    “China has flagged the issue under pressure from Pakistan. This third attempt over the last five months to support its 'all-weather' ally has only complicated Beijing’s bilateral relationship with India further, notwithstanding the fact that ties between the two continue to suffer from a trust deficit", Professor Harsh V. Pant, Director and Head of the Strategic Studies Programme at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, says.

    China has objected to New Delhi’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two territories to be administered by the federal government. India, however, has said that “Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us", a spokesperson from India’s External Affairs Ministry stated.

    China would necessarily have to rethink its engagement with India as it has created a bad impression about itself. Globally, Beijing and Islamabad are only weakening themselves by raising the Kashmir bogey time and again", opines Professor Pant.

    Major General (retired) Dhruv Katoch, Director of the India Foundation, another Delhi-based think tank, says: “What has transpired at the UNSC is not surprising. China does not wish to imperil its very strong strategic partnership with Pakistan. Beijing has been using Islamabad as a convenient tool to keep India confined to the backwaters of South Asia. It does not want Delhi to emerge as a major regional and global power".

    “China is concerned that with the complete integration of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into India and the formation of two union territories, its China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project might be imperiled. India saying that it will integrate the occupied areas soon can become a major cause of concern for both Pakistan and China", Major General Katoch adds.  

    On Wednesday, four of the five UNSC countries with veto power -  the US, United Kingdom, France, and Russia rejected China’s third attempt since August 2019 to pressure India into restoring the status quo (special status) of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed prior to the abrogation of Article 370. They said the issue of Kashmir did not need to be discussed at the UNSC and should instead be settled by India and Pakistan bilaterally.

    China pushed for “closed door UNSC meetings” on Kashmir in August and December 2019, but was foiled by the four other veto power holding nations.

    “In our view, China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw proper lessons, and refrain from taking such actions in the future", the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

    It further stated that Pakistan has received a loud and clear message and must “avoid such global embarrassment by refraining from such acts in the future".

    Pakistan earlier declared a diplomatic offensive against India after New Delhi’s decision to strip the state of its special status. Islamabad has suspended trade, diplomatic relations, and communication links.

    India imposed restrictions in the restive Kashmir to quell any trouble following its decision in early August. Hundreds of political leaders and activists were taken into preventive custody including three former chiefs of the state – Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

    While most of the restrictions have been lifted, the majority of political detainees are still in preventive custody. This comes even as the federal government has claimed that the situation in Kashmir “is normal”.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UNSC Set to Informally Discuss India-Pakistan Kashmir Dispute for First Time Since 1965
    UNSC Meeting on Kashmir Huge, But Should Have Gone Further - UK Opposition Lawmaker
    China Raising Kashmir Again at UNSC Can Impact Boundary Talks - Indian Analyst
    Tags:
    informal discussion, informal meeting, rejection, United Kingdom, France, Russia, United States, expert analysis, UN Security Council (UNSC), Jammu and Kashmir, China, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse