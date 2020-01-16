Register
12:15 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    While US Tariffs Remain for Now, Chinese Industries ‘Don’t Need America Anymore’

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    7231
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107679/45/1076794587.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001161078049138-while-us-tariffs-remain-for-now--chinese-industries-dont-need-america-anymore/

    The trade conflict between the US and China that began in 2018 may have simply forced Beijing to redirect its exports to the rest of the world, Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear on Wednesday.

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the so-called "phase one" trade deal on Wednesday, marking the first step in the solution of the "trade war" between the two superpowers. Under the historic deal, China commits to purchasing an additional $200 billion in US farm products, manufactured goods, energy and services over the next two years to help ease Washington's trade deficit. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/phase-one-us-china-trade-deal-signed
    Although the US will reduce some tariffs on Chinese products, $250 billion of Chinese imports will still be subject to a 25% tariff, while $125 billion of Chinese goods will be subject to a 7.5% levy.

    “I think Trump does actually have the right to claim a victory here, because it’s a totally unusual approach to [rack] up tariffs and try to break out concessions on the other side. No one has done that in decades … it’s a victory which may unravel in the future, because the fundamental cause of the imbalances is still the fact that the American dollar is the currency for international trade and thereby by definition, the American currency is overvalued,” Keen told host Brian Becker. 

    “The [Chinese] government’s running a trade surplus overall, so it’s got the capacity to purchase more imports without driving itself into a trade deficit which would unravel the insulation that China currently has from international disturbances. But can it consume that much more on top of everything else, or will there be a shift in buying from one country to another? It may be as well the Chinese are doing the classic ‘Yes, we understand what you have said,’ rather than ‘Yes, we agree to what you have proposed,’” Keen added.

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday confirmed that US tariffs on Chinese goods will continue until the second phase of the deal.

    "These tariffs will stay in place until there is a phase two," Mnuchin told media outlets. "If the president gets a phase two quickly, he'll consider releasing tariffs as part of phase two. If not, there won't be any tariff relief. It has nothing to do with the election or anything else. There's no secret agreement." 

    In an interview with Fox Business TV network on Wednesday evening, US Vice President Mike Pence said American and Chinese negotiators had “already begun discussions on a phase two deal.”

    However, according to Keen, the trade war may have allowed China to “dramatically” improve its productive capacity. By contrast, as Becker pointed out, certain US sectors, such as the hardwood furniture industry, have dried up. China used to be the largest market for American hardwoods, with the US hardwood industry exporting around $2 billion worth of products to China yearly, according to the Farm Bureau. However, Chinese tariffs on hardwoods have cut about 50% of the industry’s revenue since 2017.Since the trade war, China has resorted to purchasing hardwood from other countries.

    “China having built the capacity … then they don’t need America anymore and are now redirecting their export markets to the rest of the world,” Keen noted.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Treasury Secretary Says There Will Be Additional Tariff Rollbacks in Phase 2 of China Trade Deal
    'Our Western Friends Use Term 'Indo-Pacific' Instead of Asia-Pacific to Contain China' - Lavrov
    Trump Signs Phase One of China Trade Deal, Plans to Visit Beijing in 'Not Too Distant Future'
    Germany Suspects Ex-EU Diplomat, Two Lobbyists of Spying for China - Reports
    US-China Phase One Deal Signed: What Is Inside and What to Expect Next ?
    Tags:
    trade deal, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse