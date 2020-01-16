Register
12:15 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Philippines May Become First Buyer of Russian-Indian BrahMos Missiles

    © AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2212
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107804/97/1078049738.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001161078047475-philippines-may-become-first-buyer-of-russian-indian-brahmos-missiles/

    The first export contract for Russian-Indian BrahMos medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missiles to a third country may be signed this spring, said BrahMos Chief General Manager Praveen Pathak.

    BrahMos is the most successful Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation project, Russian military expert Vasily Kashin told Sputnik. BrahMos is currently carrying out active marketing for these powerful anti-ship missiles in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, in a total of 14 countries.

    India, assisted by Russia, has launched a family of supersonic cruise missiles to engage land and sea targets at a speed of 2.8M. Its basic versions for the Navy are based on the design of Onyx Russian supersonic anti-ship missiles. Variants of missiles have been created for land forces and the Air Force with extended range that are based on Russian anti-ship missiles. At present, India, with Russia's help, has established the production of such missiles, creating several dozen per year.

    India has long been wanting to switch to BrahMos missiles exports, which would be an important step on the long road to transforming the country from a major arms importer to an important military-industrial centre. Southeast Asia and the Middle East are regions that play a priority role in India's foreign policy and foreign economic relations. India has significant influence in these regions, which is why they have been chosen as the main directions for promoting this missile.

    There have been talks about the possibility of supplying BrahMos missiles to Vietnam for some time, but this country has purchased Russian Bastion coastal missile systems with an export version of Onyx missiles. According to the latest reports, the Philippines may become the first country to purchase BrahMos missiles. In December 2019, Philippine National Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the country was interested in buying two BrahMos missile batteries and suggested that a contract could be signed in the first half of 2020.

    The purchase of powerful anti-ship missiles by the Philippines is a logical step. An island nation of more than 100 million people requires means to control key areas adjacent to it. The normalisation of Sino-Philippine relations under President Rodrigo Duterte does not negate that necessity. Two batteries won't change the balance of power in the region, but the Philippines' capability to defend itself without turning to the US and its allies remains of greater importance to the region. A deal involving substantial, albeit indirect, Russian involvement is likely to displease the United States.

    Aviation modification of BrahMos missile
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mike1979 Russia / BrahMos missile
    Video: India Tests BrahMos Cruise Missile Amid Tensions With Pakistan
    Enhanced India-Philippines cooperation occurred after Narendra Modi assumed the post of Indian prime minister. In November 2017, Modi became the first Indian PM to visit the Philippines. Philippine foreign policy is built around a reasonable balance between the US and China, and no other country can match the influence of these countries on the Philippine economy and politics. However, as the Philippines moves toward multi-vector policies, it is understandable for it to seek close cooperation with as many partners as possible.

    The Philippines’ potential purchase of Russian-Indian missiles shows that another large and important country is slowly but surely turning from a junior ally of the US into an independent political player, and this plays a significant role for Russia and China's interests.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    cooperation, purchase, India, Russia, BrahMos missile, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse