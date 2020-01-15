Register
22:21 GMT +315 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President-elect Vladimir Putin, center, enters St Andrew Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace during the inauguration ceremony. File photo

    Power-Sharing: Putin Proposes Elegant Solution for Russia's Further Democratisation - Observers

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    370
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106420/81/1064208185.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001151078047397-power-sharing-putin-proposes-elegant-solution-for-russias-further-democratisation---observers/

    President Vladimir Putin has introduced changes which could dramatically affect Russia's international image and respond to decades-long criticism of the country's political path from the global mainstream media, say international observers discussing the president's historic decision.

    Addressing lawmakers, ministers and other high-ranking officials on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined a number of changes to the country's constitution concerning the executive, legislative and the judicial branches which would give more powers to the Russian parliament and limit the president's prerogatives.

    Shortly after the president's speech to the Federal Assembly Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that the government will be resigning.

    'Elegant Solution' That Will Reinforce the Checks & Balances System

    The proposed changes triggered a lively debate in foreign media which often seeks to depict Russia as an autocracy with the president possessing much of the power. The Western press often places emphasis on the fact that Vladimir Putin has remained at the helm of the country either as president or prime minister for nearly two decades. Citing the Russian president's latest address CNBC even went so far as to allege that it is aimed at "circumventing or scrapping" the rule that prevents someone from serving more than two consecutive terms as president, given that his fourth term is due to end in 2024.

    But the recent shift of power to parliament appears to be a game changer that could dramatically alter this perception.

    "What we talk about there – is the classic democratic system with three pillars of government – judiciary, the government and executive", says Ben Aris, political analyst, editor-in-chief of Business News Europe. "So he is talking about a classic democratic government. This is not what we hear normally in the press about 'Putin’s Russia' and his personal control. This is about constructing a long term stable political system with checks and balances where the bits of the government play the proper role as defined by the constitution which is not the case now".

    Alexey Pushkov, a senator from Perm Krai and former head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the State Duma, emphasises that "those are important changes" which will give more possibilities to the head of the government, who will be less dependent on the president.  

    "It will be a public debate, definitely; the workings of the Constitutional Assembly will also be public because then there will be some kind of referendum or vote for these changes. And so, I think it just shows that Putin is thinking about the democratisation of political power in Russia and the political system in Russia", Pushkov says.

    The Russian State Duma on Okhotny Ryad Street.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    The Russian State Duma on Okhotny Ryad Street.

    Parliamentary Democracy: Why Putin's Critics Were Wrong All Along

    Joe Quinn, a Paris-based political commentator and author, says that Russia is now on track to embrace a system "more like that of European parliamentary democracies". According to the political commentator, Putin's move indicates that the president "is confident that Russia's position as an independent global leader has been secured and with it the future, independent, trajectory of the country".

    "By transferring more power to the Duma, Putin is signalling his belief that the Russian political class can be trusted to continue the work that he himself has undertaken to make Russia's national interests the primary focus of all government policies, both domestic and foreign, for the foreseeable future", Quinn underscores.

    Andy Vermaut, Belgian human right activist, echoes Quinn's stance, stressing, however, that "in very few European countries the parliaments have a lot of power".

    "It's great to bring the power closer to the parliaments", Vermaut says. "After all, it is the people who are elected by the people who get the power to approve who is the prime minister. Putin thus strengthens the democratic legitimacy... So you can see that all critics of President Putin are wrong. You see he's really trying to work to strengthen democracy in his country".

    The Belgian activist suggests this move will "help refine democracy in Russia" stressing that even in the West "not many state leaders dare" to make such a bold step.

    'It's Premature to Draw Conclusions How New System Will Work'

    However, Gilbert Doctorow, a Brussels-based independent political analyst holds a different stance stressing that it's too early to leap to conclusions of how the changes will play out.

    "I think it is premature to draw conclusions about how this will work because the president's proposals of having a parliamentary republic within what will remain a presidential republic hardly seems like the end game", the political analyst stresses. "A cabinet that is nominated by the Duma and merely appointed by the President (or removed by the President for nonperformance) cannot be expected to take its marching orders from the President, as Putin is proposing.  You have it one way or another".

    Moreover, one should think twice about Putin's intent to give all of the Duma parties greater responsibility in forming the cabinet, Doctorow notes. Though sounding like power sharing or, in other words, a coalition government, this solution "is not always very good at getting things done, and it easily leads to incompetence", he believes.

    "What is clear from today, and especially from the resignation of the entire cabinet which followed Putin's speech, is that we are entering a transition to the post-Putin era", Doctorow suggests.

    Aydin Sezer, head of Ankara-based think tank, the Turkey and Russia Centre of Studies, also sees the development as preparations for what will happen next after the 2024 Russian presidential elections. According to Sezer, to adopt this new model the country will have to undergo a transition which will last until the new elections.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    PM Medvedev Announces Resignation of Russian Gov't Following Putin's Address to Parliament
    Gov’t Resignation Logical Amid Putin’s ‘Revolutionary’ Proposal to Change Political System – Senator
    What You Need to Know About Putin-Proposed Candidate for Russian Prime Minister's Office
    Tags:
    democratization, democracy, Constitution, Dmitry Medvedev, Vladimir Putin, Federal assembly, State Duma, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse