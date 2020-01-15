Register
16:38 GMT +315 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Gambling

    Restriction of Credit Card Gambling 'a Step in Right Direction' - Pundit

    © CC BY 2.0 / Keenan Constance
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107803/67/1078036743.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001151078039731-restriction-of-credit-card-gambling-a-step-in-right-direction---pundit/

    The UK Gambling Commission announced that gambling businesses will be banned from giving British consumers the ability to use credit cards to place wagers, beginning 14 April.

    According to Gambling Commission Chief Executive Neil McArthur, the commission's Tuesday decision should "minimise the risks of harm to consumers from gambling with money they do not have.” 

    Dr Mark GriffithsDistinguished Professor from Nottingham Trent University, shares his views on the possible consequences of the decision, while mulling on additional measures that could be adopted.

    Sputnik: Britain’s gambling watchdog has confirmed that the use of credit cards for betting is to be banned beginning in April. How significant are these proposals and have they been a long time coming?

    Mark Griffiths: I've been researching in this area for 32 years now and one of the things that's always concerned me is the idea that gamblers can gamble with credit and money they haven't got. I mean the move to ban credit cards being used for gamblers, I think, is a positive move. Obviously, people can still use their debit cards, at least with debit cards, it's usually money they've got in the first place, but obviously, with credit cards, this is something that, traditionally, people don't necessarily have the money to do it, and I think one of the reasons that the gambling commission wanted to introduce this is they've done their own research and they said that 22 percent of online gamblers that use credit cards for online gambling were actually problem gamblers, and that is obviously a lot higher amongst that particular group, and we find across the general population, this does seem to be a move that they've got the interests of the problem gambler at heart. Obviously there are lots of people out there that do use credit cards without any problems at all but of course most people who have credit cards who can afford to gamble will also have debit cards as well.

    I don't think this is actually going to have any negative effects on those people that might have used credit cards before.

    Sputnik: It’s clear that these moves are positive and needed; 22 percent of problem gamblers in the UK fund their habits through credit card use which creates massive problems, but are proposals just tackling the tip of the iceberg?

    Mark Griffiths: I'm somebody that, as I say, I always try to think about maximizing the fun for the many who enjoy gambling, versus that small percentage that unfortunately have problems. I personally would like to have the government and the gambling commission look at gambling in its totality, because lots of the things that have been proposed - for instance - we've just seen a reduction in the stake size on fixed odds betting terminals down to two pounds, these are kind of small things, which in and of themselves, I don't actually think will make much difference to problem gambling.

    People who want to spend bigger amounts of money; when you start to put restrictions on how much people can spend, they'll just go elsewhere and now we've got online gambling. Even if they can't do it in the UK they can go to offshore sites and gamble on the kinds of products they want to gamble on. I think the move, in terms of restricting people gambling on credit, that is one of the more global moves that I do welcome because, as I said, I don't really think there's going to be any negative effects for gamblers who have fun and, as I say, I do think it's a mechanism that will help to protect those that have problems.

    The move trying to restrict credit card gambling - you're not going to eliminate problem gambling but I do think it's one of those things that is a step in the right direction, and overall I think the move will be positive right across the gambling spectrum, not just for problem gambling.

    Sputnik: What other policies should we see adopted alongside these new proposals put forward by the gambling commission?

    Mark Griffiths: Well, I certainly think the industry, now they know if they want operating licenses, they've got to show what they're doing in terms of player protection, harm minimization, responsible gambling and social responsibility. By that I mean their duty of care to their customers. Obviously, gambling, just like tobacco and alcohol, it's a consumptive product, which, at the end of the day for a small minority of people can cause problems.

    Obviously, we have to learn from shared best practices around the world, in terms of what kind of policies can best help people, and we've always got to remember that, for the vast majority of people, they have no problems with gambling and so, when you do introduce policies, you've got to make sure that you're not actually taking away if you like the fun and excitement that many people have day in day out; people like myself.

    I mean, I like to have a sports bet and I like playing roulette. I would hate to see policies introduced that actually impeded me from engaging in the games and the gambling games that I enjoy doing. On the other side, of course, is that we only have a small proportion of problem gamblers. If you look at the last 20 years it has not been on the increase, even though we've now got more gambling advertising, and there are more opportunities and access to gamble. Whether everything can be solved in the next couple of years is debatable. I think it's going to take longer for that, but you will never ever eliminate problem gambling, but what I do think we can do is we can start to reduce and minimize the risk of problem gambling in the first place.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Author: Once Gov't Reduces Amounts of Gambling, They Lose Money
    Tags:
    credit cards, commission, gambling, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse