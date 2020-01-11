Register
08:20 GMT +311 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the House of Lords are seen following the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019.

    House of Lords Won't Stand in Way of Brexit Bill Though Many Peers Will Doubt Its Wisdom – Prof

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107790/40/1077904009.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001111078006012-house-of-lords-wont-stand-in-way-of-brexit-bill-though-many-peers-will-doubt-its-wisdom--prof/

    The House of Commons vote on Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement has brought an end to the three-year long political discord that followed the Brexit referendum of 23 June 2016. Dr Martin Farr and Sir John Curtice have given their prognoses on the House of Lords vote and transition period.

    On 9 January, the House of Commons voted 330 to 231 in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal thus paving the way for the country's pull-out from the European Union at the end of the month. The prime minister's Withdrawal Agreement Bill will now pass to the House of Lords for consideration next week.

    Why House of Lords is Unlikely to Block the Bill

    The House of Commons' voting records were remarkable, according to Dr Martin Farr, senior lecturer in Contemporary British History at Newcastle University.

    "Every single Conservative MP voted for the measure", he notes. "And every single non-conservative MP voted against the measure. And it went through with a large majority. So it's an absolutely clear reflection of the outcome of a general election as the government, which has a mandate - and effectively now after two years where parliaments mattered a great deal and votes were uncertain almost every time they were held. We now have a completely stable government with a large majority in which Parliament really has nothing but scrutinising powers. It has no real power anymore. And that also applies for the House of Lords".

    According to Farr, there are virtually no obstacles to Johnson's Brexit deal passing the House of Lords, which means that at 11:00 p.m. (GMT+0) on 31 January the UK will bid farewell to the EU.

    Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, echoes the Newcastle University lecturer by saying that "it’s close to 100 percent as anything is in life" that Britain will now leave.

    The professor does not rule out that there will be "some argument" in the House of Lords over the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

    "I think we probably expect the House of Lords in particular to focus on the provisions about Northern Ireland and the movement of goods between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, where ministers were in some difficulty before the election", he suggests.

    Curtice points out that under the terms of the Salisbury Convention, "the House of Lords will not block a bill that appears in the government's manifesto".

    "So, the House of Lords will not stand in the way", he foresees. "Even though many Lordships will doubt the wisdom of the bill, but they won't stand in the way".

    Transition Period & Trade Deal Issues

    Having exited the EU on 31 January, Britain will enter into an 11-month transition period that is due to end on 31 December 2020.

    The UK-EU trade deal still remains an issue deserving further consideration: on 8 January, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signalled that it would be "impossible" to strike a comprehensive trade deal by the end of 2020, in contrast to Johnson's earlier claim that the deal could be concluded by December.

    ​Sir John Curtice shares von der Leyen's stance: "I think there's certainly widespread skepticism that there will be a fully dried and dusted trade deal that will be in place by the end of December, not least because the timetable is actually even shorter than is indicated, because you're going to full trade deal by then", he says, adding that in addition one has "to get it ratified by the parliament of every single EU member, which take another three months of the excise".

    Commenting on the trade accords Dr Farr suggests that judging from Johnson's statements and his withdrawal bill, the prime minister wants a "fairly clear and hard trade deal in the sense that he does not want to have high levels of alignment".

    "He wants to have much more of a clean break, not a no-deal Brexit, but a clean break, which would have higher alignments and easier access to the single market. And also has passed a law which means that he won't be able to extend the transition period", the academic emphasises.

    While a lot of work remains to be done in terms of sorting out trade issues both Farr and Curtis agree that since the UK is on track to leave the EU it provides both Britons and Brussels with "some certainty". 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    From Commons Turmoil to Withdrawal Bill Approval: Cost of Boris Johnson’s Brexit Victory
    UK to Soon Introduce Its Own Post-Brexit Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Ideal Scenario for UK Would Be a No-Deal Brexit – Journalist
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit, EU Withdrawal Bill, UK House of Commons, House of Lords, EU, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse