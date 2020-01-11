Register
05:17 GMT +311 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters burn a U.S. flag during a demonstration over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq

    Iraqi Militias ‘May Take Operations Against US’ Troops if Washington Refuses Withdrawal

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107793/77/1077937731.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001111078005297-iraqi-militias-may-take-operations-against-us-troops-if-washington-refuses-withdrawal/

    Though Washington has claimed American troops’ presence is necessary in Iraq to fight terror, experts tell Sputnik that argument is null and may result in backlash from Baghdad if the US continues to dismiss the sovereignty of the Iraqi government.

    Author, journalist and anti-war activist Mazda Majidi and Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book, “The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran,” joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Friday to discuss the Iraqi government’s recent demands of US forces and provide their predictions of what’s to come in the area. 

    Majidi argued to hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that it will be “increasingly difficult for Trump and his administration to justify the continued presence” of US troops in Iraq following the Iraqi parliament’s call for them to be removed from the region and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s Thursday phone call with US Secretary of State to Mike Pompeo. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/iraq-tell-u-s-troops-to-leave-trump-admi

    In a statement issued the same day by Pompeo’s office, it was asserted the Iraqi prime minister requested the State Department “send delegates to put in place the tools to carry out the parliament’s decision,” reported Reuters

    Additionally, Majidi pointed out, US President Donald Trump claimed in his Wednesday morning press conference that he had defeated “100% of [Daesh] and its territorial caliphate” and claimed responsibility for the late October death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 

    If that’s the case, Majidi said, then the US’ supposed “mission in Iraq to train Iraqi forces to fight against” Daesh is complete. However, Washington’s actions following the Iraqi parliament’s vote show “how little respect the US has for Iraqi jurisdiction and sovereignty,” he said. 

    Commenting on an unsigned, draft letter delivered to Iraqi government officials implying the movement of American troops, US Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted Monday that troop withdrawal is “not what's happening.” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reinforced this position the same day and said, "There's been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq. Period."

    “The US believes it has dominion over the entire globe,” Kovalik told the hosts, agreeing with Majidi’s comments on Washington’s disrespect toward Baghdad’s sovereignty. “And that’s just how it justifies alleged acts of self-defense, even when they happen halfway around the world.” 

    However, given the escalated tensions in the region and the Iraqi lawmakers’ orders, there is a strong possibility that Iraq may begin to turn against US troops in the country and attack them. 

    “What justification is going to be given to the American people for American troops dying in a country that doesn’t want us anymore?” Kovalik asked. 

    While some may believe the possibility of additional conflict has calmed for the time being, as Iran has concluded its strikes in response to the killing of Quds Force commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Majidi called attention to the fact that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, was killed alongside Soleimani on January 3. Furthermore, the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq lost 25 members and dozens of others were left injured due to US strikes carried out by F-15 fighter jets in late December. 

    “Even though in the US media we always hear, ‘Oh, they’re clients of Iran; they’re proxies of Iran,’ they’re independent forces,” he argued, “and they have just finished years of a spirited fight against [Daesh] … and it certainly wasn’t Trump or US forces that were the main factors that pushed out [Daesh].”

    “They may take operations against US forces,” Majidi warned, highlighting that Iraqi forces may “have something to say” and issue their own response. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Depression, PTSD Surge in Hong Kong Amid Months-Long Protests - Study
    Video: US Teen Discovers New Planet With Two Suns During Third Day as NASA Intern
    British Woman Jailed for Grooming Girls Online With Fake Teen Boy Alias
    US TV Network Delays Drama on 1998 Clinton Impeachment Until After 2020 Election
    Sultan Qaboos of Oman Has Died, Age 79 - State Media
    Tags:
    US troop withdrawal, troop withdrawal, Iraqi Parliament, US military, US military, US troops, Popular mobilization forces, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, General Soleimani, Qasem Soleimani, Donald Trump, Mark Milley, Middle East, Iraq, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse