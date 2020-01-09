Register
05:08 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Journalist: Potential War With Iran Could Be Beneficial to Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign

    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    British foreign secretary Dominic Raab has called for Iran to not retaliate any further to the US’ assassination of General Qasem Soleimani after Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack on American airbases in Iraq. Journalist John Steppling expressed his opinion on the issue.

    Sputnik: Has speculation about a potential war breaking out between the US and Iran been overblown in the media?

    John Steppling: The worry about World War Three is that I don’t think that idea worries the likes of Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence, these are uber hawks in the US administration now and Trump doesn’t know anything; he just does what he’s told, he couldn’t find Iraq or Iran on a map.

    It’s worrisome that the upper echelons of the military, the pentagon and the CIA are making these kinds of decisions, because diplomacy seems to have been thrown out the window, and ever since the JCPOA was torn up, the Trump administration has seemed determined to provoke Iran and create a war.

    The counter reading of that, is that the US must know that this will be a long, protracted war that it really cannot afford to fight. Invading Iran is not like invading Grenada, it’s a very capable country and of course, you have allies like Russia, and what role does Russia play at this point? It’s a staunch ally of Iran.

    Targeting Suleimani was an insult to the honour of the country. He was revered, he was the Che Guevara of Iran, absolutely revered.

    Sputnik: Would a potential war with Iran be beneficial for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign?

    John Steppling: The thing that has surprised me and depressed me and appalled me the most about this entire affair is to read western media and the responses from most Americans that I listen to, and certainly Democratic presidential candidates and media.

    There is not a single voice that is genuinely anti-war and anti-imperialist, not one. Bernie Sanders’ biggest complaint was that a war might cost the US money; it’s cost-ineffective, that was the extent of his criticism. Everyone was demonising Suleimani, demonising Iran and praising US militarism.

    The climate is so martial now and the jingoism is so extreme in the west and in the media, and you have a public that is so indoctrinated, it just bears no comparison to the climate during the Vietnam War, where there was a real opposition, there was an alternative press, there were people in the streets, the anti-war message was clear, strong and articulate, none of that exists today.

    Will it beneficial for Trump? I don’t think that there’s any way Trump can lose that election anyway. Who’s going to beat him? Joe Biden? The Democrats are kind of punting on 2020 I think, in the hopes that they invent an Ocasio-Cortez campaign for the election after that.

    It’s probably going to be beneficial. War always is beneficial in America, sadly, and this probably won’t be any different.

    Sputnik: Will Europe continue to side with the US’ Middle Eastern foreign policy?

    John Steppling: France and Germany both issued statements blaming Iran for the failure of the JCPOA, which were it not tragic, would be laughable; but it indicates that Europe is in lockstep with the US, they are going to do what they are told, they are going to get on board with all of this, they are not going to protest or make waves.

    Trade and the economies of these countries are too pegged to the US for them to do otherwise, and we have the rise of certain parties in Europe that are deeply xenophobic and Islamophobic and they are going to make this an issue as well I suspect.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Ready to Offer Ukraine All Possible Assistance After Plane Crash in Iran - Pompeo
    ‘Clueless’ Melania Trump Jeered at Over Appearance at Oval Office Talks Covering US-Iran Row
    Iran Declares Jan 9 Mourning Day After Plane Crash, Kerman Stampede at Soleimani's Funeral
    Tags:
    War, presidential run, Trump 2020, Iran, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse