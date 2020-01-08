Register
15:25 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Army soldiers move through Qayara West Coalition base in Qayara, some 50 kilometers south of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

    Israeli Experts: Iran's Strikes Predictable, Main Goal to Force Americans Out of Iraq

    © AP Photo / Marko Drobnjakovic
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104754/95/1047549576.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001081077977213-israeli-experts-irans-strikes-predictable-main-goal-to-force-americans-out-of-iraq/

    Iran has promised to avenge the death of Qasem Soleimani, the top commander of the Quds Force and one of Iran's most prominent military leaders, who was killed in a US strike on 3 January in Iraq.

    Iran has attacked two American bases stationed in Iraq in response to Soleimani's assassination, with no casualties confirmed so far.

    US President Trump was quick to dismiss the importance of the Iranian retaliation. 

    "All is well... we have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!..." he twitted adding Washington was still assessing the damage. 

    No Surprise Effect

    However, Dr Yossi Mansharoff, Iran and Shiite militia expert at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) and the Ezri Center of Haifa University, said Iran's attack hasn't taken anyone by surprise. 

    "Iran is not powerful enough to handle the US Army and that's why it launches its missiles towards the American bases. [Insert link to previous interview with Mansharoff]. But that was a small and a predictable attack that didn't cause any casualties and as such US President Trump might not even want to respond to that, especially given the fact that Washington is now heading towards elections".

    Yoni Ben-Menachem, a senior Middle East analyst, agreed that the Islamic Republic is not interested in a full-scale war with the US. Rather, Tehran wants to exhaust the Americans, eventually leading to their withdrawal from Iraq, where Washington has stationed some 5,000 military personnel. 

    Main Goal: Kick Americans Out

    "Iran plans to create a unity of all its Shiite militias based in the Middle East whose goal will be to harm American targets in the region. [This] means we can witness ambushes on US military vehicles, assaults on their embassies and bases and even suicide attacks - all in the name of avenging the death of Soleimani".

    When American military personnel come back in coffins, the expert believes, Trump will have no choice but to pull out from Iraq.

    However, this will not happen that quickly, primarily because such a move could be interpreted by the Iranians as weakness.

    Trump has already stated that he has no intention to withdraw his forces and has warned Iraq, which houses US military personnel, that it would face harsh sanctions if it follows the dictates of the Islamic Republic.

    "In the future, however, this policy might change and Trump might want to spread out his forces differently in the region to minimise potential assaults", said Ben-Menachem.

    But once out, the Israeli expert believes, the void will soon be filled by Iranian militias that will not only threaten the security of the Gulf States, but will also use the soil of Iraq to transfer their weapons to their proxies in Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

    Israel considers Hezbollah a threat to the Jewish state's security as the Shiite militia boasts some 50,000 militants and about 150,000 rockets - many of which are long range, meaning they could reach any target in Israel. 

    Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has allegedly warned, as cited by the country's Tasnim News Agency, that in the event of an American retaliation to the Iranian strike, Tehran will involve Hezbollah, which will target Israel.

    Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed these threats.

    "The radical Islam of Iran wants to strangle and eliminate us because they understand that we are the strongest force [in the region]. The challenges that we are facing are big but we stand still and strong and whoever will attempt to attack us will be dealt a severe and a painful blow", he warned. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Hezbollah, troops withdrawal, Iraq, United States, assassination, Qasem Soleimani, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Draft Deniers
    Daft Draft
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse