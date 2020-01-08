Register
08:20 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Hacked

    Soleimani's Killing as a Trap for Iran: Why Cyberattack is the Least Likely Option Tehran May Pick

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (123)
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105979/96/1059799616.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001081077969784-soleimanis-killing-as-a-trap-for-iran-why-cyberattack-is-the-least-likely-option-tehran-may-pick/

    Bracing for a retaliation by Iran for the killing of one of its high-profile generals, Qasem Soleimani, the US believes that it may face an upsurge in hacking attacks by the Islamic Republic. Cyber experts have weighed up the possibility of Iranian cyber strikes and explained the fuss surrounding the issue.

    On 6 January, the US Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an alert suggesting that malicious cyber activity could be one of the potential ways Iran retaliates for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian Quds Force general, in a US drone attack.

    "According to open-source information, offensive cyber operations targeting a variety of industries and organisations—including financial services, energy, government facilities, chemical, healthcare, critical manufacturing, communications, and the defence industrial base — have been attributed, or allegedly attributed, to the Iranian government", read alert AA20-006A.

    An altered photograph of a bloodied Donald Trump and a tribute to the Quds Force commander appeared on the website of the US Federal Depository Library Program on Saturday with a message saying: "Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers. This is only small part of Iran’s cyber ability!" Western media outlets have attributed the intrusion to "low-level nationalist Iranian hackers".

    'Iran May Have Increased Its Cyber Capabilities Since Stuxnet Attack'

    Kevin Curran, a professor of cybersecurity at the Department of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment at Ulster University believes that Soleimani's killing may lead to "a surge in Iranian cyberwar attacks on Western targets".

    According to the professor, the potential scenarios may include "a cyber-barrage aimed at civilians e.g. attacking power grids, stopping trains and airline systems, silencing mobile phones and overwhelming sites with traffic and defacement".

    Curran presumes that Iran has increased its cyber capabilities since the Operation Olympic Games, a covert and still unacknowledged cyber mission, which envisaged the implanting of Stuxnet malware at the Natanz nuclear plant in 2007.

    © REUTERS / Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA
    Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020

    'The Assassination of Soleimani is a Trap'

    Finnish cybersecurity analyst Petri Krohn holds a different stance, insisting that "a cyberattack is the least likely option" that Iran may pick: "Cyberattacks are done in secret, retaliation needs to be public", he underscores.

    Krohn ridiculed the fuss over the defacement of the US Federal Depository Library Program website saying that this action cannot be equated to genuine "revenge". Furthermore, he throws into doubt the assumption that the cyber intrusion was conducted by individuals residing in the Islamic Republic.

    "I do not think this attack has anything to do with Iran", he opines, adding that the so-called Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers "may actually be some script kiddies in California who oppose Trump and want to punch him in the face".

    To explain his point the analyst refers to a similar hacker group called the "Syrian Electronic Army" that defaced a few websites and leaked some hacked documents during the Syrian civil war when Syria was "almost without internet connections". According to Krohn, some of those hackers may have been Syrian expatriates living in the West given the fact that they mainly communicated in English.  

    The Finnish cyber expert believes that Soleimani's assassination is nothing short of a US trap for Iran aimed at provoking Tehran into overreacting.

    "There is much speculation about Iranian retaliation", he says. "All this talk serves the purpose of painting Iran as a terrorist state. The assassination of Soleimani is a trap. It is designed to draw Iran to the same level of lawlessness as the US. If Iran is wise it will not be drawn into this trap".

    The US previously attributed a series of cyberattacks to Iranian hackers, which was subsequently denied by Tehran – including:

    •             DDoS targeting of the US financial sector from late 2011 to mid-2013;

    •             unauthorised access to the control system of a New York dam in 2013;

    •             intrusion into the Sands Las Vegas Corporation in Las Vegas, Nevada, and theft of customer data in 2014;

    •             theft of academic and intellectual property data in a massive attack targeting 144 US universities, 176 universities across 21 foreign countries, 47 domestic and foreign private sector companies, the US Department of Labor, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the State of Hawaii, the State of Indiana, the United Nations, and the United Nations Children’s Fund, from 2013 to 2017.

    The Shamoon malware attack that took out more than 35,000 computers at Saudi-owned Aramco in 2012 was also blamed on Iran. However, WikiLeaks' Vault 7 revelations cast doubt on the origins of international malicious cyberattacks revealing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) could fake the "fingerprints" of a hack to make it look like it came from a foreign agent or country. Besides this, the aforementioned Shamoon appears in CIA files as one of the tools presumably weaponised by the agency.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (123)

    Related:

    Iran Mulls 13 Mystery ‘Revenge Scenarios’ Against US Over Soleimani Assassination - Reports
    Escalation of Tensions Between US and Iran Set to Harm India's Exports in Gulf - Export Body Chief
    By Killing Soleimani US Wanted to Provoke Iran For Retaliation - Scholar
    Tags:
    Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), US Department of Homeland Security, Shamoon, retaliation, Qasem Soleimani, cyber attacks, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Draft Deniers
    Daft Draft
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse