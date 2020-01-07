Register
19:32 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators attend a protest against killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who died in an air strike at Baghdad airport, outside U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

    By Killing Soleimani US Wanted to Provoke Iran For Retaliation - Scholar

    © REUTERS / MURAD SEZER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (116)
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107795/23/1077952311.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001071077968223-by-killing-soleimani-us-wanted-to-provoke-iran-for-retaliation---scholar/

    The US has issued a warning to ships sailing through the waterways of the Middle East, saying there is "a possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests in the region."

    Sputnik spoke with Shahram Akbarzadeh, a specialist in Middle Eastern politics at Deakin University to get his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Today the Iranian Parliament has voted to designate the US army and Pentagon as ‘terrorist entities'. What does the decision mean strategically?

    Shahram Akbarzadeh: It’s really a symbolic move, just as the United States has labelled the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation. Iranians can say, well, we can just do as much and do the same and call the US Army as a terrorist.

    So hypothetically, this means that Iranians can hit the US Navy in the Persian Gulf or any US bases in the region, but that's only hypothetical. Iran is very unlikely to be initiating any kind of attack on US bases in the region.

    Sputnik: Earlier, Iran announced that it was discontinuing its remaining obligations under the nuclear deal. What steps do you expect from the EU in these circumstances?

    Shahram Akbarzadeh: Iran has always been saying that it will withdraw gradually from the nuclear deal after the United States withdrew completely. So Iran has been doing a gradual step back from the deal. But the killing of Qassem Soleimani has really expedited that process.

    There's really no sense for Iran to be part of the deal when Iran is complying with its compliance, with its obligations, but not receiving any of the benefits that a deal is supposed to provide because of the US sanctions on it. Iran is hoping that Europe can come to the party. Iran is hoping that Europe, Russia, China can somehow find a way to circumnavigate US sanctions.

    But that's really wishful thinking. Europeans are in no position to put up an alternative to the United States. The Europeans are too concerned about the loss of business and their industries and their companies because of the other sanctions that the US would put on them if they violate US sanctions. So this is a lost cause.

    Sputnik: On Monday the Iraqi parliament vowed to end the foreign military presence in the country. How viable is that foreign troops will be withdrawn, at least partly, from Iraq? How can the domestic situation in the country change in case of withdrawal?

    Shahram Akbarzadeh: The parliamentary resolution in Iraq is non-binding. It's the recommendation. The government of Iraq is a caretaker government. So we don't really have anyone with authority to enforce a US withdrawal from Iraq. One of the reasons for Iraqis to ask for the US withdrawal, of course, they're upset that Iraqi sovereignty was violated, but they're even more concerned that Iraq will become the theatre of conflict between Iran and the United States. It will become a theatre of a proxy conflict that would be devastating for Iraq.

    It will tear Iraqi society apart. So it is better for Iraqis to have the US withdrawal from Iraq and avoid being caught in the middle. My assessment is that the US, even though Trump promised to bring back more US troops from Iraq. In reality, Trump is sending more troops to Iraq. And given that the US sees withdrawal from Iraq as a sign of weakness, as a sign of giving in to Iran pressure, the US will actually increase its commitment to Iraq.

    Sputnik: How do you expect the situation to develop in the near future in the region? What steps can we expect from Washington, from Iran and other countries?

    Iranian mourners gather during the final stage of funeral processions for slain top general Qasem Soleimani, in his hometown Kerman on January 7, 2020.
    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    Live Updates: US Preparing for Possible Iran Response After Soleimani Murder as Quds Leader Buried
    Shahram Akbarzadeh: In the immediate future, I think we will see more clashes in Iraq between Shia groups, the popular mobilisation units that are aligned with Iran and the United States. We have seen Katyusha attacks against the US embassy in Baghdad, and that is likely to antagonise the US even more. I don't think Iranians will act, hitting back against the US, because they know they can not confront the US in a conventional conflict, confessional battle.

    And you could say - this is I'm speculating here - you could say that Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani, knowing full will that Iran doesn't have the capacity to get back at the US, but hoping that by provoking Iran to this extent, by killing a serving officer of the Iranian armed forces, it will provoke Iran to some kind of retaliation and give an opportunity and the excuse for the US to go in and enact regime change in Iran.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (116)
    Tags:
    scholar, retaliation, Assassination, U.S, Qassem Soleimani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse