Register
04:16 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    ‘Criminal’ Power Companies Greater Threat to US Electrical Grid than ‘Unlikely’ Iran Cyberattack

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105507/07/1055070755.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001071077962575-criminal-power-companies-greater-threat-to-us-electrical-grid-than-unlikely-iran-cyberattack/

    The claims that Iran is planning a cyberattack against the US in response to the assassination of Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani are based on flimsy evidence, technologists told Sputnik on Monday.

    CNBC reported on Monday that hackers from Iran had allegedly compromised the website of the US Federal Depository Library Program Saturday, posting images of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian flag and messages promising revenge against the US for the January 3 killing of Soleimani, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The group behind the attack identified themselves as “Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/technology-rules_11
    While the Department of Homeland Security was doubtful about the attacks coming from the Iranian government, the Treasury and other agencies are on heightened guard about the possibility of more serious cyberattacks coming from Iran.

    “There have been claims that Iranian-backed hackers have attacked some websites ... and to be honest, it looks pretty flimsy to me - pretty flimsy evidence,” technologist Chris Garaffa told John Kiriakou, host of Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Monday.

    “Iran has already stated that the response for military action is military action, and when we consider who the real threat to Iran and to global security is, we have to look at the country that has more than 1,000 military bases all over the world occupying land, and that’s the US,” technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky said.

    “The US also has the largest and most formidable military in the world, as the US already admits. And Iran’s military budget, just to put it into perspective, is about $13 billion per year - that was just a couple of years ago, and compare that with the US’ military budget and war budget, which is upwards of $1,000 billion. So, it’s very clear that Iran is working to defend their country against the US’ offensive purposes as seen by the assassination of their military leader, and the US government now claims that they are on high alert for cyber retaliation,” Gorky explained, citing an article by the Financial Times titled “US on high alert for Iran-backed cyber attacks.”

    “This is a report that came out in the Financial Times saying that researchers at FireEye, a cybersecurity company, along with the Atlantic Council, which is a NATO-backed think tank, claim that Iran is using fake social media accounts to spread pro-Iran propaganda,” Gorky noted. 

    FireEye has also received venture capital funding from the CIA’s investment arm, In-Q-Tel, which said it retains a “strategic relationship” with the cybersecurity firm.

    “The US government is lying about the threat of a cyberattack. For one, we know that the CIA, the espionage arm of the US government, has the capability to mimic attacks from any location, and the US is setting the stage for a devastating war with Iran. When they talk about anti-war propaganda, they really mean anti-war information or information that counters the lies put out by the US state apparatus,” Gorky continued. 

    “If the US were to be hit with an actual cyberattack, they would use that as a justification to drop a bomb on another country. The truth is, the US has already been engaging in cyberwar against Iran. Ten years ago, the US unleashed a powerful cyberweapon against Iran that targeted its industrial facilities … this highly sophisticated digital weapon attacked the nuclear enrichment facilities where Iran was enriching uranium for peaceful purposes,” Gorky explained.

    The Stuxnet virus, which was launched against Iran in 2010, substantially damaged the country’s uranium enrichment centrifuges. US National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden has revealed that the malware program was cooperatively developed by the US and Israel.

    Garaffa told Sputnik that Stuxnet “was the first state-launched computer virus that caused physical damage.”

    “If this [damage] had been done by a bomb, it would have been considered an act of war, and it would have obviously been noticed immediately. Stuxnet wasn’t noticed for some time … so Iran, in fact, actually had to start enriching uranium at a slightly higher rate in order to get back on track with its enrichment goals, which then the US used as an excuse to say, ‘Well, now they’re enriching higher than [the] 20% [threshold], they’re going to get closer to bomb-style material,’” he explained. 

    “Stuxnet had a limited impact on Iran’s program, but it was a chilling reminder that the US, the CIA, the NSA and also most likely …  the Israeli government had something to do with building Stuxnet,” Garaffa said.

    “Since Stuxnet, we have seen other attacks from the US, from Israel on the infrastructure of other countries … attacks like this should be considered war crimes,” Garaffa added.

    In 2016, the New York Times revealed that the US had plans for a cyberattack against Iranian air defense and telecommunication systems, as well as key power supply facilities. The plan, dubbed Nitro Zeus, was developed under the administration of US President Barack Obama. More recently, a June 2019 cyberattack by the US hit a database used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to monitor oil tankers and shipping traffic in the Persian Gulf, just hours after Iran downed a US spy drone it said had violated Iranian airspace.

    “It’s highly unlikely for Iran to respond with a cyberweapon or with cyber retaliation. Iran has made it clear they do not want a war, but they will retaliate. They will defend themselves, they will defend their sovereignty,” Gorky explained, adding that when “it comes to our electrical grid and worrying about it going down, I think the real attention needs to be given to the criminals that are running PG&E [Pacific Gas and Electric] which has forced blackouts on millions of Americans,” Gorky noted.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Says Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Systems Isolated From Internet, Safe from Cyber Attacks
    Labour Ripped for 'Exaggerating' Scale of Cyber Attack for ‘Political Gain’
    India Calls for Global Efforts to Prevent Cyber Attacks on Critical Facilities by Terrorists
    Cyber Attacks Can Be Bought Online for a Few Bucks - Cybersecurity Expert
    Next-Gen Cyber Attack: Rats Cut Estonian e-Government From the Internet
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, cyberattack, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse