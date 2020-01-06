Register
15:02 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iraqi soldier stands guard in front of smoke rising from a fire set by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, 1 January 2020.

    Iraqis Vote to Boot Out US Troops While Storm Clouds Gather on Trump's Horizon at Home – Scholars

    © AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107794/48/1077944841.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001061077956958-iraqis-vote-to-boot-out-us-troops-while-storm-clouds-gather-on-trumps-horizon-at-home--scholars/

    The assassination of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders by the US has prompted the Iraqi parliament to vote in favour of booting out US forces from the country, pending Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s approval. International political observers have outlined scenarios of how the situation is likely to unfold.

    On 5 January, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of a bill requiring the government to ask Washington to withdraw its troops from the country following a US drone strike near the Baghdad airport that claimed the lives of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian major general and commander of the Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella organisation comprising several dozen Iraqi Shia militias.

    In response, US President Donald Trump threatened Baghdad with sanctions if it endorses the legislation. "We've spent a lot of money in Iraq. We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. ... We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it," the US president said, stressing that if Iraq tries to boot US troops out of the country Washington "will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever".

    Iraq's Influential Shia Bloc is 'Humiliated' by US Strikes

    Even if the Iraqi leadership okays the bill, its implementation will take time, says Dr. Theodore Karasik, a senior adviser to Gulf State Analytics in Washington, DC. According to him, the Iraqi parliament's gesture appears to be merely symbolic.

    "We have to remember that the decision made today in the Iraqi parliament is part of a process that takes a year and given Iraqi politics, much can change internally during the course of this time", Karasik suggests.

    The resolution of the Iraqi parliament's extraordinary session called by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to expel the US forces from Iraq was predictable, notes Dr. Qanta A. Ahmed, a member of the Council of Foreign Relations, non-fiction author, and broadcast media commentator.

    "It is a very bad sign that they have also called for three days of mourning in Baghdad for this assassination," she continues. "And you will see that there is a tremendous split in the Iraqi government now. The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) or the Kataib Hezbollah, has a political party called Fatah. And that political party holds seats in the Iraqi parliament and has a sizeable bloc of seats."

    According to Dr Ahmed, Iraq's influential pro-Iran Shia bloc is "very angry" about the American strikes and "very humiliated", while Adel Abdul Mahdi, being a Shiite himself, is unlikely to object to their decisions.

    Prior to the assassination of Kataib Hezbollah's deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the US carried out an air raid on the PMF positions in late December, killing at least 25 members of the Iraqi Shia militia. The Pentagon targeted the PMF as retaliation for attacks on bases in Iraq which are used by the US military personnel, reportedly conducted by Kataib Hezbollah's forces.

    © AP Photo / QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
    Fire damage can be seen in a reception room of the U.S. embassy compound, that was burned by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 1, 2020

    The US is beefing up its military presence in Iraq as the December air strike on the PMF led to violent attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad. Following Soleimani and al-Muhandis' death, Washington has deployed about 3,500 US troops to Iraq who will join the approximately 5,000 US military personnel stationed in the Middle Eastern country.

    Dr. Ahmed opines that Washington "is already anticipating" that the Iraqi government will try to expel US troops from the country and in response may just "strengthen and augment their bases inside Iraq in the Kurdish region".

    "And that way, the United States gets to say, we're not leaving Iraq because the Kurdish region is still officially Iraq", she suggests, referring to the fact that Washington is continuing to deepen ties with autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.

    Soleimani's Death & Iraqi Vote are Backfiring on US Domestic Politics

    At the same time, the recent developments in Iraq are affecting US politics, "because of the interpretation by partisan parties of what exactly occurs next", says Dr. Theodore Karasik.

    The assassination of the Quds leader and Iraqi turmoil over the US attacks have ramped up tensions in Washington DC, which is already divided over the Democrat-controlled House's December vote to impeach the US president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has denounced the US strike on Soleimani as "provocative and disproportionate".

    ​According to Dr. Qanta A. Ahmed, the Democratic backlash against Trump is in fact driven by their imperative to disrupt the US president's second term.

    "We are 10 months from the election now, [the Democratic Party] can't even pick its candidate and knows that it is not going to win this impeachment", she says. "They are desperate to delegitimise President Trump".

    The scholar highlights that this partisan hostility towards Trump "is something that has not been seen in decades" since virtually "anything the president does is unacceptable to [Democrats]".

    "Imagine if there had been an assault on more US lives lost and an American embassy humiliated in the way that the ambassador was humiliated in Libya - Chris Stevens - what they would have said to our president. But now he does this. Of course, they criticise him. Of course they hate him. And they say that he has launched an act of war against Iran", she underscores.

    On 5 January, Pelosi announced that the House would vote this week to limit Trump's war powers and mandate that hostilities with Iran cease within 30 days unless Congress authorises further military action.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Sends 50 SAS Troops to Iraq as Middle East Tensions Escalate After Soleimani’s Killing
    At Least 3 Shells Hit Baghdad's Green Zone, Adjacent Area of US Embassy in Iraq
    Trump Says US Will Not Leave Iraq Until Baghdad Pays for American Air Base, Threatens Sanctions
    Tags:
    drone strike, US troops, Iraq, Qasem Soleimani, US Embassy in Iraq, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse