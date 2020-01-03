Register
22:22 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pictures of Slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Major General Qasem Soleimani

    Soleimani Killing: 'Factions in Iran That Were Fragmented Are Now Uniting Against the US' - Pundit

    © AFP 2019 / Atta Kenare
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (27)
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107793/05/1077930578.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001031077933646-factions-that-were-fragmented-are-now-uniting-against-the-us/

    Iran's most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, has been killed by a US drone strike in Iraq. The General was respected by many in the Middle East for his actions against Isis. He was assassinated at Baghdad airport early on Friday in a strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

    This development marks a major escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran as global figures from around the world have condemned the actions of President Trump.

    Nicolai Due-Gundersen, Middle East Cultural and Political Analyst has commented on the US Airstrike that killed the Iranian General.

    Sputnik: First of all, can you tell me who General Qasem Soleimani is? Why is his death so important?

    Nicolai Due-Gundersen: General Qasem is someone who was basically second in command of the Iran regime. So a very influential figures who directed Assad one Syria as well often he clashed with US interest. And I think it's very important to mention that this is an individual who was very respected not only in Iran but across the Middle East because he blocked ISIS* several times. He was known for leading battles against ISIS from the front line. So in other words, personally participating in attacks against ISIS or in combat in both Iraq and Syria.

    Sputnik: We've seen other people who've been killed in this act, for people who've been confirmed, including the deputy head of Iraq's popular, the Mobilisation Forces, What message does this attack send to the Middle East?

    Nicolai Due-Gundersen: Well, this is certainly a problem because right now we're going to see a lot of anti us sentiment sweeping across the region. I mean, as we speak, there are protests in Iran. And I also perceive that we're going to see more aggressive protests in Iraq and also other parts of the Middle East. One of the problems with this attack is it was very, very high profile.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Trump Claims Soleimani Was Hated and Feared in Iran, Should Have Been Taken Out Many Years Ago
    So Trump gave the order, the attack was done and I believe shortly after the attack, he tweeted the US flag on his Twitter account. So obviously, it's meant to be a projection of power. Now, Javad Zarif of Iran has accused the US of international terrorism. And previous US Presidents have also considered the fallout from killing the General because he was so popular., such an influential figure within the regime, but also across the Middle East. So I think we will see increasing tension in the Gulf right now.

    Sputnik: So the attacks came from US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and he is warned that 'the game has changed' and the US would consider preemptive strikes to avert any further attacks. Again, what message to this then going forward to the Middle East and the world at large about the destabilisation in the region?

    Nicolai Due-Gundersen: Well, there's two sides to this coin. On the one hand, we're going to talk about Iranian and American attention, of course, we're now seeing military escalation which we perhaps had not seen in the same way. I do believe that Iran has now said this is a declaration of war. For the Middle East as a whole, we should remember that, not just with Trump, in general; the Middle East does not view the US as trustworthy.

    And certainly this attack confirms that the idea that the US will take out anyone who they don't like, so it means that the US seems very, very aggressive and continuing it's interference within the Middle East. Certainly, that's how many Arabs will see it.

    Sputnik: So Iran has vowed 'Severe Revenge' over the Qasem Soleimani's killing, what kind of response to you expect from this action?

    Nicolai Due-Gundersen: Well firstly, they've appointed a successor, who has declared that the tactics that they've used in Iraq and Syria remain unchanged. So in other words, they're not going to be intimidated by this attack. But also foresee that what they're going to do is increase their own strikes against US interests in the region as well.

    Sputnik: We're early on into the year 2020. This is the year of a US election. What kind of impact would a new conflict in the Middle East potentially have on the US election?

    Nicolai Due-Gundersen: Well, that's another thing to remember it let's not forget, the Trump, as far as I'm aware, is going through a process of impeachment, which is a problem right now. So there's some have argued that this attack or this aggressive move comes at a time when he wants a distraction.

    Indian paramilitary personels
    © AFP 2019 / Manpreet ROMANA
    'Down with USA!' People in India’s Ladakh Protest Killing of Iranian Commander Soleimani - Video
    At the same time, I have to say that one of the things he's done is he's actually provided the Iranian regime of instruction at a time when they've been dealing with socio-economic issues themselves within Iran thanks to the US sanctions. One of the things we see is now a lot of factions that were previously fragmented in Iran are now uniting under the regime against the US.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (27)
    Tags:
    assassination, United States, Qasem Soleimani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse