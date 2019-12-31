Register
13:42 GMT +331 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An aerial view taken on July 30, 2015 shows the Tamar Israeli gas-drill platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel

    Israel's Gas Reserves Too Small to be Used as Tool for Political Leverage – Analyst

    © AFP 2019 / AHIKAM SERI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/102581/08/1025810895.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912311077907262-israels-gas-reserves-too-small-to-be-used-as-tool-for-political-leverage--analyst/

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to head to Greece in the coming days to sign an agreement with the Greek and Cypriot governments for a pipeline designed to ship gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

    A 1,200-mile pipeline will be able to transfer between nine to twelve billion cubic metres of gas per year between Israel, Cyprus, and Greece before reaching its final destination in Italy and other southeastern European countries.

    Obstacles Abound

    But there is one problem - Turkey. The discovery of the hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean has triggered a spat between Cyprus and Ankara, which has occupied the north of the Mediterranean island since 1974.

    Turkey views the upcoming trilateral deal with suspicion and has already signed an agreement with Libya to continue to search for oil and gas off Cyprus despite objections by Nicosia and the international community that says Turkey has no right to do so.

    Dr Avinoam Idan, from the Chaikin Centre of Geostrategy and Centre of Maritime Policy & Strategy at Haifa University in northern Israel, said his country should not be dragged into the turmoil stirred by up Turkey and praised the Israeli government for scrapping the idea to strike a pipeline deal with Ankara.

    "Gas pipelines can only be laid when relations between the parties excel but this is not the case with Turkey".

    Relations between the two states soured following Israel's 2008 operation Cast Lead that saw more than a thousand Palestinians killed. Ties continued to sink two years later when Israeli commandos seized six vessels bound for Gaza - in a bid to break the Jewish State's blockade imposed on Hamas, considered a terror group in Israel - killing nine Turkish nationals.

    "Unlike with oil, where all you have to do is to find an outlet along the coast and load the crude on tankers, laying gas pipelines is more complicated. Once you construct the pipeline, you cannot change it, so relations between the countries that participate in the construction should be stable for the project to succeed", Dr Idan said.

    But apart from Ankara, Israel might face another challenge - this time from Russia.

    Media reports suggest that Israel's gas, which expected to start reaching Europe in five to seven years from now will decrease the EU's dependency on Russia, who supplies some 40 percent of the EU's annual needs, and that might cause dissatisfaction in Moscow.

    Idan, however, dismisses these allegations saying Israel is not in a position to compete with an energy giant. "Israel is expected to supply some ten percent of Europeans' demands for energy. This is simply not enough to beat such a superpower as Russia. While it will give the EU the possibility to diverse their resources, it will still not minimise their dependency on Moscow".

    Tel Aviv doesn't want to see relations with the Kremlin hit a low ebb. The two have enjoyed strong economic, cultural, and military ties over the years, but those have deteriorated following Israel's involvement in the downing of a Russian military plane off Syria in 2018 and, more recently, after Russia jailed a young Israeli woman for alleged drug smuggling.

    Energy as a Political Tool

    Neither will Israel be able to use its gas to improve relations with Europe, which continue to worsen as a result of Israel's expansion policy in the West Bank, considered an occupation under international law.

    In recent months, the EU has taken several measures to punish Israel for its so-called hawkish policies. These included the opening of a probe into Israel's alleged war crimes in Gaza, the marking of products originating in the West Bank and the Golan Heights, conquered by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, and the looming vote for the recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

    But while Israel cannot use its gas as leverage on the international arena, Idan still believes the hydrocarbon will play a pivotal role in improving relations with neighbouring Jordan and Egypt.

    "Egypt, which has liquefied natural gas (LNG) plans to import energy from Israel and Cyprus and re-export it on vessels to Europe, a move that will boost cooperation between the two states", the expert summed up.

    According to estimates by Israel's Ministry of Energy, the country boasts reserves of roughly 21 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, enough to fulfill the Jewish state's power generation needs for the next 40 years while still leaving plenty of supply for export.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    pipeline, Greece, Cyprus, Europe, Israel, gas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse