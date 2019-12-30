Register
13:33 GMT +330 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this 7 April 2019 file photo, a man walks by an election campaign billboard showing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud party leader, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Netanyahu Might Get Re-elected if Supreme Court Sides with Left-Wing Circles

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107751/44/1077514471.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912301077899273-netanyahu-might-get-re-elected-if-supreme-court-sides-with-left-wing-circles/

    With only two months left until Israelis take to the polls to determine who the next prime minister will be, questions still arise as to whether Benjamin Netanyahu, who is vying to retain the post, has the legal right to form a government.

    Israel's Supreme Court of Justice is set to convene on Tuesday pursuant to a petition - filed by some 70 high-tech officials - urging them to determine whether Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu is eligible to form a government in light of his corruption charges.

    The petitioners claim it is "the right of Israelis to know what the rules of the game are" to be able to make educated decisions in the upcoming general vote, set for early March.

    Basing their appeal on a legal precedent from the 1990s when the court ordered then-prime minister Yitzkhak Rabin to fire his interior minister Arieh Deri and his deputy after the two were indicted for taking $150 thousand in bribes, the high-tech officials say the same principle should be applied to the current leader.

    Meanwhile, Netanyahu, who denies any wrong-doing, maintains that the court has no right to interfere in the country's political process. "In democracy it is up to the people, and not anyone else, to decide who their leader will be. Otherwise, it is not a democracy," he said in a statement.

    In Netanyahu We Trust

    His supporters agree with these claims, saying that not everything can be handled judicially and suggesting that there should be a clear separation of power between the country's judicial and executive branches.

    In addition, they claim, the prime minister is protected under Israeli law, which clearly stipulates that unlike an ordinary minister that needs to resign in the event of an indictment, the prime minister can continue to keep his post until there is a final verdict in his case.

    While the law was designed to avoid situations where the resignation of the PM could lead to the collapse of the entire government (which might have devastating effects on the country's security and economy), critics are concerned that the prime minister will use the law to remain in power and avoid facing justice.

    Not Taking Sides

    However, chances that the Supreme Court will rule against the eligibility of Netanyahu are slim. In November, a similar appeal, demanding Netanyahu's removal from office that was submitted by an advocacy group, the Movement for Quality Government, was rejected on the grounds that the movement should have first formally asked the prime minister how he intended to respond to his indictment before filing his petition.

    In November, after Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblitt announced his decision to indict Netanyahu in a series of graft probes that include buying positive press and receiving illegal gifts, Netanyahu opened a de-legimitising campaign against the country's judiciary, police, the media and the left-wing circles that he accused of plotting to remove him from power.

    Blaming Everyone But Himself

    Thousands seem to have been taken in by his claims. Masses took to the streets across Israel in support of Netanyahu and against "his unjustful persecution" by the media and the police that they believe lost all legitimacy. Hundreds are also expected to stage a demonstration in Tel Aviv tonight.

    In recent years, the Israeli public got disillusioned by the country's institutions. In 2017, for example, a study by the Israel Democracy Institute found that only 30 percent of Israeli Jews and 18 percent of Arab Israelis believed Israel's mass media. Although their trust in the police and the court was much higher reaching 42 and 54 percent respectively (29 and 54 percent among Arab Israelis), the numbers were still low compared to previous years.

    That's why, if the Supreme Court chooses to refrain from impartiality, siding with the left-wing circles that want to see Netanyahu go, the move might drive the final nail in the coffin of the already staggering public trust.

    Netanyahu's rival, the head of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz knows this and has expressed his concerns over the court's looming decision, primarily because such a move could cost his potential votes.

    Although 34 percent of Israelis tend to tilt towards the Blue and White, with Netanyahu's Likud party falling two seats behind, Gantz is fearing that anti-Netanyahu decision might change the equation, with Likud biting off a big chunk of their votes.

    At the same time, Netanyahu is still leading in the polls when it comes to the question of who should be prime minister. Israel's poll on channel 12 revealed that 40 percent of those asked felt Netanyahu was more suitable for the role than Gantz, who gained 38 percent.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    left-wing, Supreme Court, Israel, Israel, election, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse