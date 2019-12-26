Register
05:34 GMT +326 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man displays 500 Indian rupee notes during a rally organised by India’s main opposition Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ajmer, India, November 24, 2016.

    India Can Turn Economic Crisis Into Chance for Development

    © REUTERS / Himanshu Sharma
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104791/12/1047911266.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912261077839322-india-can-turn-economic-crisis-into-chance-for-development/

    Chinese Indologist Yu Lunyuy believes that cooperation with China, Russia and other BRICS states can become a strong growth driver for the Indian economy. Earlier, the IMF urged India to take “urgent” measures amid an economic recession.

    The IMF’s annual review called declining consumption and investment activity, as well as tax revenues and a number of other factors impediments to one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia and the Pacific.

    According to the government, from July to September, India’s economic growth was the slowest in six years, falling to 4.5 percent. The central bank cut its forecast for 2019 from 6.1 to 5 percent. The Reserve Bank of India has lowered its key lending rate five times this year to a nine-year low, but the economic recession doesn’t stop. In early December, the bank left the discount rate unchanged, causing disappointment and misunderstanding on the part of the IMF.

    According to observers, the signs of a US trade war against India this year could have exerted strong psychological pressure on Indian export-oriented companies. The US revocation of India’s preferential trade status has closed the doors for annual exports of up to $5.6 billion worth of commodities to the United States. At the same time, before India’s status was revoked, it had been one of the largest beneficiaries of the US generalized system of preferences.

    India is currently trying to regain trade privileges from the United States, apparently counting on export growth, and hence state revenue.

    Apparently, India’s economic troubles have made the Indian negotiators on the preparation of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership agreement (RCEP) nervous.

    “India-China cooperation under this mechanism could become a potential growth factor for India,” MGIMO expert Ekaterina Arapova said, adding that “India is also benefiting from enhanced collaboration with Asian partners that take part in the RCEP negotiations.”

    At the same time, because of the psychological barrier – the fear of an influx of Chinese goods after trade liberalization under the RCEP agreement – Indian partners haven’t yet managed to objectively assess the benefits of participating in this multilateral mechanism for economic development.

    According to Yu Lunyuy, Head of the Centre for Indian Studies of Shenzhen University, Chairman of the China Association for the Study of Indian Culture, China has the technology, capital and advanced engineering experience and is one of the few countries that can help India solve its problems.

    “In recent years, India has faced many challenges in its economic development. However, the country can really count on the fact that its ties with the BRICS countries will revive its economy. India can solve the crisis through cooperation with China, which has technology, capital and advanced engineering experience. China is one of the world’s few countries that can really help India solve its problems,” Yu Lunyuy said.

    “At first glance, the economic recession is a purely economic problem, but in reality it is a complex problem, which also includes politics. A number of recent steps by the Indian government have negatively affected its economic development. If the Indian economy continues to decline, the situation in the country will worsen,” the expert noted.

    The Chinese Indologist believes that building trust between China and India will remove barriers in bilateral economic and investment cooperation:

    “Indians, especially young people, really want to know more about China, learn from China, and cooperate with China. China and India need to address the lack of trust. That is, China should comprehensively and deeply understand India, and pay great attention to its opinion. At the same time, India should trust itself more and not listen to what the Western media say about China. If India is aware of this problem, it can turn the economic crisis into a chance for development. In the past, China faced various challenges throughout its development, including during the implementation of reform and opening up policies; but in the end, it managed to overcome them. China has vast experience in economic development and deserves India’s attention.”

    According to Yu Lunyuy, India’s cooperation with its BRICS partners is a strong driver of growth for the country’s economy:

    “Within BRICS, in addition to China, India is developing relations with Russia, Brazil and South Africa. The share of each of these countries in India’s development may not be the same. China and India are the world’s two most densely populated countries, they are developing very quickly. It’s reasonable that there should be more cooperation between them. India’s economic development problems can also be resolved through Sino-Indian-Russian cooperation. In particular, India has advantages in the pharmaceutical industry and agriculture. This is a great opportunity for cooperation with Russia and China, as well as for improving the country’s economy.”

    2020 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and India. The parties plan to hold 70 celebrations, considering them a new chance for developing bilateral contacts.

    As Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted at a meeting with Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, Chairman of the Council of States, the successful second informal meeting of the two countries’ leaders in Chennai has set the vector for cooperation development.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    investment, crisis, Economy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hope, Joy, and Little Baby Jesus: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Hope, Joy, and Little Baby Jesus: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse